Australians Deserve a Proper and Safer Health System—Here’s How We Can Achieve It Together

Fellow Australians,

We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history. The failures of our healthcare system—exposed during the COVID-19 response—have shown us that we need urgent reform. If we don’t act now, Australia will continue down a dangerous path where unelected global bodies such as the World Health Organisation, corporate interests, and government overreach dictate our medical choices and freedoms.

The Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) was formed in March 2024 and now represents nearly 2 million Australians. ACA’s core mission is to reject the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2024 International Health Regulations (IHR) and oppose the proposed Pandemic Treaty, both of which threaten Australia’s medical sovereignty. The ACA fights for health freedom, bodily autonomy, and the restoration of ethical governance in medicine.

Another vital organization in this fight is the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS)—an independent medical association that advocates for evidence-based medicine, free speech, and ethical healthcare. Unlike the other medical associations that have been complicit in enforcing flawed public health measures, AMPS stands by doctors and nurses who uphold their duty to patient care over bureaucratic agendas.

Why You Need to Act Now

We cannot sit back while:

- Government overreach continues to erode medical choice, bodily autonomy and the bullying into taking dangerous injections.

- Big Pharma and unelected global entities dictate Australian health policies.

- Whistleblower doctors and nurses are silenced for speaking out against harmful mandates.

- The public health system declines, failing to prioritise prevention and individualised patient care.

The only way to change this is through collective action. Every Australian who values health freedom, medical ethics, and a robust healthcare system must take a stand.

What You Can Do

1. Become a Member of ACA

The more people who join, the stronger the movement. Visit ACA’s website to become a member today.

2. Insist Your Doctors & Nurses Join AMPS

Ask your healthcare providers if they are members of AMPS. If not, encourage them to join AMPS. Medical professionals who value ethics and patient rights should not be part of organizations that silence dissent.

3. Share This Message Widely

Use the template below to email, post, and share with your family, friends, and networks.

Template for Sharing ACA’s Message and the Letter to Peter Dutton

📢 URGENT: Help Fix Australia’s Failing Health System!🇦🇺

Australia’s healthcare system is at risk. The government, Big Pharma, and global entities are making decisions that threaten our health and medical freedom and safety. But we can fight back!

Join the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA)—a movement of 1.8 million Australians working to restore health freedoms and medical ethics. Demand that your doctors and nurses join the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) to ensure they are free to provide honest, patient-focused care.

📩 Read the letter to Peter Dutton, Leader of the Opposition, outlining the urgent need for change: Insert Substack or document link here

💡 What YOU Can Do:

✅ Join ACA→ https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au

✅ Encourage your doctor/nurse to join AMPS → https://amps.redunion.com.au

✅ Copy & Share this message!

Together, we can reclaim Australian healthcare! 🇦🇺💪

This message needs to spread far and wide. If Australians unite behind ACA and AMPS, we can demand accountability, protect our freedoms, and restore ethical medical practices. Take action now!

Thank you.

Ian Brighthope

