The book below is available as a free download to paid up members to the World Of Wellness. See details at the end of the Substack.

The following is an extract of the chapter on depression in the book to provide some insight into what I regard as the basic and real sciences of fatigue and depression.

Depression — a mixture of fatigue and hopelessness

What is depression

Depression means many things to many people. CFS- depression is the specific form of depression associated with the chronic fatigue syndrome. There is probably no satisfactory definition of pure depression because of the multitude of causes and possible methods of treatment. In simple terms, depression can mean being low in spirits or a reduction in vitality with feelings of sadness. Mild depression is seen largely as a loss of the usual pleasurable interests in the affairs of life, with a corresponding loss of spontaneity. Extra physical effort is required to perform normal everyday functions. Often the gratification and pleasure received in simple daily activities disappears.

Although a mildly depressed person does not necessarily have a severe physical illness, quite often they do suffer from symptoms of a physical nature including fatigue, lethargy, headaches, generalised aches and pains, constipation and loss of appetite to mention a few. Often a depressed person will say that they feel neither well, relaxed nor comfortable in their normal surroundings. Lethargy, tiredness and fatigue are symptoms commonly complained about, and they often are excessive in nature. There is generally an increased awareness in ordinary bodily discomforts. Depressed people lose their positive feelings for life and such things as plans, hopes or goals become unimportant. Memories of the past are clouded and dull and bad memories, rather than good, are concentrated upon. Usually a person with mild depression can continue to do their daily chores, work, care for the family and function reasonably well in society. In fact, they may appear quite normal to most acquaintances. However, to their close friends and relatives the change to depression becomes obvious.

The appearance of a severely depressed person is unmis­takable. They look dejected and unhappy, lack joy and a sense of humour and have a general ‘down in the dumps’attitude. There is usually an associated severe loss of self-esteem. In a depressed person a sense of hopelessness prevails and they are usually unresponsive to any attempt at a rational discussion. A general slowing down of physical activity, including speech and movement, may be obvious. Thinking may also be slowed down, resulting in a slowing of mental processes and mental efficiency which can affect work and relationships. An anxious, restless, agitated and tense depressed person finds it difficult both to be alone and to be in the company of others.

This tension and depression is often felt by other people in the presence of a depressed person. The depressed individual with associated anxiety is usually the complainer. They can be a ‘painful person’. They suffer unnecessary guilt. Feelings of unworthiness, lethargy, apathy, hopelessness, gloom and doom, black moods and aches and pains prevail. In the severest forms of depression, the patient may actually have complicated false beliefs about him or herself to the point where they may imagine that they have a severe disease such as cancer. A change for the worse in sleeping habits, which often become severe and disturbing, is probably the most common of the problems experienced by a depressed person. They often find it difficult to get to sleep or remain asleep. Restless nights in bed are very common. Consequently, fatigue and lethargy become more pronounced and further aggravate the depression.

Early morning wakening is a common problem for a severely depressed person. They usually wake with the blues and without an eagerness to start the day. It is this wakefulness with fatigue in the early hours of the morning which creates more disgust for life and even deep misery. Occasionally increased sleeping patterns occur in depression and these may, or may not, be associated with alcohol or drug abuse. Weight loss and a loss of appetite also occur in depression. In fact, the reduced intake of healthy food in a person who has a loss of appetite will further aggravate depression. Depressive people also complain of other physical symptoms including abdominal pains, bloating, constipation, occasional wind, premenstrual depression, tension, further tension, breast tenderness, irregular periods, headaches, generalised aches and pains and as mentioned before, severe fatigue.

Another classical symptom of depression is a loss of interest in sex or a reduction in capacity of sexual activity. In fact, the four basic animal appetites are reduced in depression i.e. the loss of appetite for food, activity, sex and sleep.

Depression is a very painful thing. It can be lethal. Depression is a very common disorder in our community and it is increasing. At the tip of the iceberg, we find that 33% and 25% of women and men respectively seek help from a doctor for depression in her/his lifetime. For some, that lifetime is shortened. Despite great advances in medicine generally and some advances in psychiatric treatments, depression is still a killer. Beneath the tip of that iceberg is a growing base problem of depression in the general community. Left untreated, its cost to society is incalculable. CFS-depression is no exception.

Anne’s story

‘I didn’t know what it was like to feel well,’ was Anne’s response after 25 years of drug and shock treatment every four to six months for chronic depression.

Anne had suffered from a debilitating flu-like illness for over three weeks that did not respond to the usual bed rest, antibiotics and aspirin; in fact, she actually deteriorated while taking these drugs. She never completely recovered from this illness and suffered from many non-specific symptoms including tiredness, muscle weakness, headaches, abdominal pains, premenstrual tension and backache for years afterwards.

The advice of many doctors and specialists was sought but nothing organically wrong could be found. Finally, a psychiatrist diagnosed depression and she was given medication for her nerves. Within two weeks of taking this medication she became irrational, severely depressed and suicidal. It was decided to hospitalise her; more medications were prescribed which depressed her even more, resulting in a suicide attempt. Electric shock treatment was given and after eight courses of this her depression lifted. Shock treatment can be life-saving in severe cases such as Anne’s but today there are better ways of treating and preventing depression.

Unfortunately, the relief Anne experienced was short­ lived and for the next 25 years she received drugs and shock treatment. Eventually, on the advice of a friend, she decided to seek an alternative opinion because she still suffered greatly from debilitating fatigue. A young neurologist diagnosed her as suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis, a controversial disease. Anne had heard of a doctor who was successfully treating many ME patients by changing their diet and giving them large doses of vitamins and other nutrients both orally and by injection.

Anne deteriorated after commencing this treatment and became extremely agitated and angry. This was the first time in 20 years that she had felt such anger and she blamed her new doctor and his injections for her state. It took a couple of minutes of questioning before she realised that with the onset of her anger had come an incredible amount of energy and an almost miraculous lifting of her depressed mood.

Once Anne realised what was happening and she was given a naturally occurring herbal tranquilliser to help calm down her newly-activated nervous system, her recovery from decades of illness was final. Anne is now helping to run the family business and is busy doing fund-raising and looking after grandchildren — activities that she was never able to undertake. Anne’s diagnosis has also been changed to the chronic fatigue syndrome caused by chemical sensitivity and aggravated by a vitamin dependency state. A vitamin dependency state occurs sometimes as a consequence of chronic stress. Many prisoners of war, for example, starved in concentration camps need to take high doses of certain B group vitamins to stay well. In Anne’s case, her ‘stresses’ were chemical drugs, electric shock treatments and ‘depression’.

The causes of depression

There is no single cause of depression. If there was, the treatment would be relatively simple. However, this is generally not the case, particularly with people who have had depression for a long time and have become severely depressed, with consequent changes in both their physical and personality traits.

But we may consider a large number of factors which contribute to, or aggravate, a person’s mood changes. Mood swings are normal in all of us. These swings are usually gentle, from the feeling of well-being where very little bothers us to sometimes feeling gloomy and sad, but still knowing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. These minor mood swings are a normal part of life. It is when the swings become severe that we must pay attention to them. Someone heading for the pits of depression needs help. That help can come in many forms and by paying attention to some of those ‘causes’, or factors contribut­ing to depression, we can help prevent that downhill slide. Many of the causes of depression overlap with the causes of chronic fatigue syndrome and in any one patient, a major single factor may be involved in making a major contribution to both states.

Causes of depression

A. Genetic (inherited) factors

B. Nutritional factors

C. Social factors

D. Environmental factors

E. Medical and psychological factors

F. Drug and substance abuse factors

A. Genetic (inherited) factors

Depression tends to occur more commonly in some families than in others. Considering the importance of neurotransmitters in brain function and the fact that their activity is dependent on diet and enzyme function, the role of gene-dependent enzyme activity is obvious. No case of depression is purely due to inherited or environmental factors.

B. Nutritional factors

Food and chemical sensitivities

Functional reactive hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) Nutritional deficiencies and imbalances High sugar consumption or sugar hypersensitivity Chronic candidiasis with sensitivity to yeasts and thrush

C. Social factors

Relationships, e.g. family problems, problems with partner or children.

Losses, e.g. loss of loved one, loss of status/self-esteem, loss of an object — burglary, house fire, threatened or imagined losses

Unemployment Bereavement

Lifestyle changes, e.g. shifting home, changing jobs, inability to spend time on recreational activities

D. Environmental factors

Weather changes Lunar cycles, e.g. full moon Environmental chemicals and synthetics Electromagnetic radiation

‘Sick building’ syndrome, Jetlag Poor work environment, e.g. polluted air, noise, difficulties with colleagues, etc. Poor home environment, e.g. arguments with partner, overcrowding, different values, etc.

E. Medical and psychological factors

Chronic pain syndrome

Other chronic illnesses Chronic abnormal stress reaction Specific hormone changes e.g. during adolescence, menstruation, childbirth, menopause

F. Drugs and substance abuse factors

Alcohol and tobacco Caffeine Illicit drugs (e.g. marijuana and heroin) Medically prescribed drugs including opiate based pain killers, blood pressure drugs, beta-blockers, cortisone, oral contraceptive pill, tranquillisers, sedatives, antihistamines, anti-epileptic medications.

Depression — a NATURAL chemical imbalance, NOT a deficiency of Zoprac. Always seek the help of a properly trained and experienced practitioner.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

If you wish to learn more about depression and chronic fatigue syndrome, a free download of the book is available to members of The World Of Wellness, THE WOW.

The cost to join THE WOW is AUD$35.00. There are many other books and videos on health that you can access free on the website of THE WOW.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE WOW