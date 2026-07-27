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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
36m

The elephant in the room is a slow undermining of philosophies that acknowledges a spiritual source of life. Geographical mobility, access to books, increased literacy skills, science and the development of technology have led people to question the historical narratives and the spiritual vacuum has been replaced with Gaia and the Green religion that promotes the idea that man is a parasite upon the earth.

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GB's avatar
GB
1h

On current trends (birthrate etc) Australia will become a Moslem country in about 80 years. Secession in WA? Could be the first State to go!.

Watch the migration trends, but they are in no hurry.

Look at European history.

Sorry Pauline, but facts are .....facts

But, we will not be here by then!.

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