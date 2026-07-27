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I hope it is not too late for Europe.

The speaker, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, addresses a gathering at the European Parliament on the subjects of lawfare, freedom of speech, immigration and the Save Europe Act.

She begins by describing her background as a Dutch political commentator who studied law. She recalls questioning, while at university, whether judges can always separate their personal political beliefs from their professional decisions. According to her account, her professor responded that raising such questions could undermine the legitimacy of the legal system. How I am flabbergasted?

Vlaardingerbroek argues that lawfare - the use of legal proceedings and state institutions to weaken political opponents - is taking place across Europe. Her central contention is that prosecutions for offences such as hate speech, discrimination and incitement are applied disproportionately against patriotic, nationalist and right-wing political figures.

She identifies two groups that she believes are particularly vulnerable to this treatment: pro-life campaigners and people who oppose mass immigration or support remigration. She refers to cases in which people have reportedly been arrested for silently praying near abortion clinics. She also argues that opposition to mass immigration has become one of the most heavily restricted subjects in European political debate.

A major theme of the speech is her belief that mass immigration is changing the demographic and cultural character of Europe. She argues that, unless current policies are reversed, European communities, traditions and national identities will be progressively weakened. She presents remigration as a necessary policy for reversing these developments and protecting the inheritance of future generations.

She refers to recent violent deaths of young Europeans and argues that governments and European institutions are failing to protect their citizens. She warns that the consequences of present immigration policies will become more serious over the next twenty years and asks the audience to consider what kind of Europe their children will inherit.

Vlaardingerbroek then gives examples of what she describes as lawfare and political intimidation. She refers to right-wing commentators and politicians in the Netherlands who have been prosecuted or convicted under laws concerning discrimination or insulting groups.

She also describes her own experiences. She says she was removed from a PhD program because she was considered too politically outspoken, despite other students being permitted to express opposing political views. She says she has been banned from numerous social-media platforms, that police visited her parents to discuss her online conduct, and that she was refused entry to the United Kingdom after criticising Prime Minister Keir Starmer. What was the crime?

She further states that Apple warned her that her telephone had been targeted by mercenary spyware. She explains that the possibility of surveillance has influenced the way she approaches her political commentary, not because she intends to break the law, but because she believes laws and enforcement mechanisms can be interpreted selectively against political dissidents.

Vlaardingerbroek accuses European institutions of presenting themselves as defenders of democracy while restricting legitimate political opposition. She argues that concepts such as “European values” are often defined so vaguely that they can be used to exclude political initiatives that challenge the policies of the European Commission.

She also refers to proposed European measures commonly described as “chat control.” She argues that such systems could allow widespread monitoring of private communications and that surveillance capabilities once reserved for individually targeted operations could become broadly applied.

The final section of the speech concerns the Save Europe Act, which she describes as a European Citizens’ Initiative intended to promote secure borders, oppose mass immigration and support remigration. She says the organisers deliberately used an official European Union democratic mechanism because it is presented as a means through which citizens can bring important issues before the European Commission.

According to Vlaardingerbroek, European authorities have attempted to prevent or reject the initiative’s registration on the grounds that it conflicts with European values. She argues that preventing citizens from registering an initiative - before its merits have even been formally considered - -demonstrates the anti-democratic use of vague legal and administrative standards.

She concludes by calling for public participation in the Save Europe Act. She states that more than half a million people signed the initiative in less than two months and that it must reach at least one million signatures. She asks supporters to encourage their friends and families to sign and describes the initiative as both a legal campaign and a broader movement to preserve Europe’s borders, peoples, cultures and civilisation.

I hope she succeeds.

Ian Brighthope