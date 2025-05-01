Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Click the picture below for a most important message from Russell.

Russell’s Policy Positions

I support policies that:

1. Put Families & Farmers First

2. Ensure Fuel Sovereignty

3. Let Parents Parent

4. Protect Our Freedoms

5. Ensure a Responsible Economy

6. Invest in the Health & Wellbeing of Australians

7. Fund & Maintain Country Roads

A more detailed analysis of Russell’s policies that I and my friends and colleagues in medicine, healthcare and politics fully endorse.

Principles

Russell Broadbent's policies focus on supporting families, farmers, and local communities, with an emphasis on economic responsibility and individual freedoms.

His positions include addressing cost-of-living issues, ensuring fuel sovereignty, and protecting medical choice and opposing net zero.

He leans toward a strong commitment to regional infrastructure and sustainable immigration.

Overview

Russell Broadbent, the independent federal member for Monash, outlines a range of policy positions on his website, reflecting his priorities for his constituency and broader Australian issues. These policies aim to support local communities, ensure economic stability, and protect individual rights, with a particular focus on regional needs.

Policy Highlights

Families and Farmers : Policies focus on tackling cost-of-living and housing crises, empowering parents, and ensuring farmers can operate freely, emphasising food security and resource use.

Energy and Resources : Includes achieving fuel sovereignty, retaining coal and gas, and raising revenue from natural resources, with community consultation for nuclear energy.

Economy and Freedoms : Aims for responsible economic management, government efficiency, and protecting freedoms, including opposing mandatory vaccinations.

Health, Infrastructure, and Immigration: Involves investing in health services, funding regional roads, and committing to sustainable immigration, with a focus on local needs.

For a comprehensive understanding, visit Russell Broadbent's Policy Positions.

Background and Context

Russell Broadbent, a long-serving parliamentarian with over 25 years of experience, transitioned to an independent role following a loss in Liberal preselection for the 2025 election, as noted in recent media coverage (e.g., Veteran Liberal Party MP Quits Party). His policy positions, detailed on his website, reflect a focus on regional Victorian issues, economic responsibility, and individual freedoms, particularly in light of his outspoken stances on health and government overreach during the pandemic.

Categorisation and Detailed Policies

The policies are organized into several key categories, each addressing specific areas of concern for his constituency and broader national interests. Below is a detailed breakdown.

Families and Farmers

This category emphasises support for families and agricultural communities, addressing pressing economic and social challenges. The policies include:

Addressing the cost-of-living and housing crisis, ensuring families can thrive rather than just survive.

Empowering parents to make decisions, such as choosing between staying at home or using local care, without political interference.

Protecting producers and ensuring food security by allowing farmers to farm freely and utilise natural resources effectively.

Policy Position

Details

Put Families & Farmers First

Seek genuine solutions to address cost-of-living and housing crisis; Farmers must farm freely.

Let Parents Parent

Parents, not politicians, decide family choices; Empower families to thrive.

Protect Our Producers

Ensure farmers can utilize natural resources for nation's benefit.

Protect Food Security

Let farmers farm without restrictions, ensuring national food security.

These policies reflect a commitment to rural and family-centric values, aiming to reduce economic pressures and support agricultural sustainability.

Energy and Resources

Russell Broadbent's energy policies focus on achieving energy independence and leveraging natural resources, with a stance against net zero emissions, as highlighted in X discussions (e.g., Russell Broadbent on Emissions). Key points include:

Ensuring fuel sovereignty by reducing fuel excise, maintaining sufficient reserves, and eliminating import dependence.

Restoring Australia's energy advantage by retaining coal and gas, ditching net zero, and reigniting manufacturing, which will face environmental opposition.

Committing to community consultation for nuclear energy, ensuring no projects proceed without local support.

Raising revenue from resources like iron ore, gas, gold, and lithium to benefit Australians.

Policy Position

Details

Ensure Fuel Sovereignty

Reduce excise, ensure reserves, remove import dependence.

Restore Energy Advantage

Ditch net zero, retain coal/gas, reignite manufacturing.

Community Consultation

No nuclear without community support.

Raise Revenue from Resources

Leverage iron ore, gas, gold, lithium for national benefit.

This category is notable for its potential to divide opinions, particularly on climate policy, given the farcical global push for sustainability.

Economy and Banking

Economic policies aim for responsible governance and financial flexibility, addressing inflation and supporting local businesses. Key policies include:

Ensuring the government lives within its means, prioritising efficiency and addressing inflation, which has been a concern in recent years.

Keeping cash alive by ensuring businesses selling essentials accept cash and deeming banking services essential, reflecting concerns about digital exclusion.

Delivering genuine tax relief for those in need and providing flexibility for superannuation access in extenuating circumstances.

Policy Position

Details

Responsible Economy

Government efficiency, address inflation, live within means.

Keep Cash Alive

Ensure cash acceptance for essentials, deem banking services essential.

Tax Relief and Flexibility

Genuine tax relief, flexible superannuation access in need.

These policies aim to balance fiscal responsibility with support for vulnerable groups, aligning with economic debates in 2025.

Health and Aged Care

Health policies focus on regional healthcare needs, with specific commitments to infrastructure and services. Key points include:

Guaranteeing a new hospital for Warragul and surrounds, addressing local healthcare gaps.

Providing accessible aged care services for Monash residents, ensuring elderly care is within reach.

Supporting health services in Monash, reflecting a commitment to regional wellbeing.

Policy Position

Details

New Hospital

Guarantee hospital for Warragul and surrounds.

Aged Care Services

Accessible services for Monash residents.

Health Support

Support health services in Monash region.

These policies are crucial for addressing healthcare disparities in regional areas, aligning with community needs as of May 2025.

Rights and Freedoms

This category emphasises protecting individual rights, particularly in light of recent controversies around government overreach during the pandemic. Key policies include:

Stopping government overreach, supporting a Constitutional Bill of Rights to safeguard freedoms.

Prioritising a Royal Commission into Australia's pandemic response, reflecting his stance against mandatory vaccinations (e.g., Russell Broadbent on Vaccines ).

Mandating freedom of choice in medical decisions, such as repealing the No Jab No Pay policy, a sensitive and debated issue.

Committing to sustainable and sensible immigration, balancing economic and social considerations.

Policy Position

Details

Stop Overreach

Support Constitutional Bill of Rights, protect freedoms.

Pandemic Response

Prioritise Royal Commission into Australia's pandemic handling.

Medical Choice

Mandate freedom, e.g., repeal No Jab No Pay.

Immigration

Commit to sustainable, sensible policies.

These policies highlight Broadbent's focus on individual liberties, which may resonate with some constituents but face opposition from others, given the polarised nature of health policy debates.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure policies aim to improve regional connectivity and services, addressing local transport and economic needs. Key points include:

Funding and maintaining country roads, with specific investments from Cowes to Toombon and Jericho to the Prom, enhancing regional access.

Funding real solutions to ease traffic congestion, particularly in Warragul and Drouin, collaborating with state governments.

Policy Position

Details

Fund Country Roads

Invest in regional roads, e.g., Cowes to Toombon, Jericho to Prom.

Ease Traffic Congestion

Fund solutions, collaborate with states, focus on Warragul, Drouin.

These policies are vital for regional development, ensuring better connectivity and economic opportunities as of May 2025.

Synthesis and Interpretation

Broadbent's policies reflect a blend of local and national priorities, with a strong emphasis on regional Victorian needs, economic responsibility, and protecting individual freedoms. His stance on sensitive issues, such as opposing net zero and mandatory vaccinations, may generate controversy, as seen in X discussions (e.g., Debate on Monash Election). However, his commitment to infrastructure, health, and family support aligns with community expectations, particularly in rural areas.

The policies are presented without specific dates, but given recent media coverage (e.g., Monash Election 2025), they appear current as of May 1, 2025. The lack of explicit update dates on the website suggests ongoing relevance, though stakeholders may seek further clarification for time-sensitive aspects.

OPINION

Russell Broadbent's policy positions offer a comprehensive framework for addressing regional and national challenges, with a focus on families, farmers, economic stability, and individual rights. The detailed categorisation and specific commitments provide a clear roadmap for his independent candidacy. For constituents and researchers, his website remains the primary source for understanding his platform.

Russell Broadbent MUST BE RE-ELECTED into our Federal Parliament if we want honesty, courage and wisdom in “The House”……a “House” full of corruption.

