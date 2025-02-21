Share

I wrote this piece independently of and without influence from Mr. Broadbent and his officers. The research for the piece was mine and mine only.

Ian Brighthope

Russell Broadbent: The Voice of Experience, Integrity, and Compassion for Monash

As the 2025 Federal Election approaches, the people of Monash have a rare opportunity to re-elect a proven champion—Russell Broadbent MP. With over 25 years of parliamentary service, Russell stands as a towering figure of dedication, a steadfast advocate for his community, and a beacon of principled leadership in Australian politics. Now running as an Independent, he offers Monash a unique chance to retain a representative who blends deep experience with an unwavering commitment to justice, fairness, and the needs of everyday Australians.

Russell Broadbent is no ordinary politician. His journey—from a small business owner and draper to the lead singer of a show band, and then to one of Australia’s longest-serving MPs—reflects a life rooted in hard work, creativity, and an innate understanding of people. First elected in 1990, Russell has represented Monash (formerly McMillan) and its predecessor seats with distinction, earning a reputation as a maverick who puts his constituents above party lines. His decision to stand as an Independent in 2025 is not a departure from his values but a bold reaffirmation of them—a promise to serve Monash free from the constraints of party politics, with the same heart and resolve that have defined his career.

What sets Russell apart is his relentless advocacy for the issues that matter most. He has been a vocal force for a fair and sustainable National Disability Insurance Scheme, ensuring that those in need receive the support they deserve. His compassion for the elderly and their carers has driven him to fight for dignity and care in aged services, while his decades-long support for small businesses reflects his understanding of the backbone of our economy. Russell’s courage shone brightly when he defied his own party to oppose offshore processing of asylum seekers in 2006, and again when he successfully lobbied to free children from detention on Nauru—a career highlight he cherishes deeply. These are not just moments; they are proof of a man who stands up for what’s right, no matter the cost.

In an era of unprecedented uncertainty, Russell’s experience is more vital than ever. He sees the storm clouds ahead—a potential hung parliament, economic challenges, and a nation at a crossroads—and believes his seasoned perspective can make a difference, not just for Monash but for all Australians. At 74, he brings stamina, wisdom, and a tireless work ethic to the table, backed by a community that knows him as a listener, a doer, and a friend. “I don’t go into an election campaign with a view of losing,” he says with characteristic grit. “I expect to win.”

Russell Broadbent’s record speaks for itself: securing $62.5 million in Commonwealth infrastructure funding for Monash, championing fair taxes for middle Australia, and meeting with constituents to hear their stories—stories he carries into Parliament to shape policy and inspire change. His personal touch—whether sharing time with his family in Pakenham and Cowes or walking alongside the people of Monash—grounds him in the real lives of those he serves.

In 2025, Monash doesn’t need a newcomer or a party loyalist. It needs Russell Broadbent—a man of integrity who has proven he can deliver, a leader who knows the electorate inside and out, and an Independent who will put Monash first, always. With Russell, you’re not just voting for a candidate; you’re voting for a legacy of service, a future of fairness, and a voice that never stops fighting for you.

Let’s send Russell Broadbent back to Canberra—because Monash deserves nothing less.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack