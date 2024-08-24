The love for children must transcend all political divisions.

“Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.” RFK Jn

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., founder of Children’s Health Defense, today announced the suspension of his independent campaign for U.S. president. Despite this decision, Kennedy emphasised that he will remain on the ballot in most states. His next step, he revealed, is to join forces with former President Donald Trump to tackle "existential issues" where they share common ground.

Kennedy, known for his unwavering commitment to truth, freedom, and human rights, made it clear that these principles are inalienable and must be defended at all costs. He cited the need to address the war in Ukraine, censorship, and the epidemic of chronic diseases in children as urgent priorities.

"I believe I have a moral obligation to use this opportunity to save millions of children," Kennedy stated, reaffirming his dedication to the rights and freedoms of future generations.

The decision to join forces with Trump comes after what Kennedy described as a relentless campaign of "legal warfare" by the Democratic Party and the DNC to keep him off the ballot. He criticised these efforts as attacks not just on his campaign but on the very principles of democracy and free speech.

Kennedy's campaign, which defied expectations by gathering over 1 million signatures to secure a spot on the ballot in all 50 states, was rooted in a vision of protecting children from harmful pesticides, dangerous pharmaceuticals, and the "corrupt merger of state and corporate power" that threatens their health and future financial security.

In his protracted and intense discussions with Trump, Kennedy found common ground on the need to clean up corrupt agencies and the food system, which he believes are critical to ensuring the well-being of America's children. Despite the challenges, he expressed certainty that this partnership is what he is meant to do, emphasising that love for children must transcend political divisions.

Kennedy's campaign, launched in April 2023, was driven by a commitment to reduce chronic disease in children and to unite Americans around shared values. He consistently highlighted the responsibility of America's leaders to protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

As he steps into this new chapter, Kennedy urged Americans to rally around the core belief that the “rights to truth, courage, freedom, and human dignity” (my interpretation of his speech) are inalienable. He ended with a powerful reminder: "The most unifying theme for all Americans is that we all love our children. If we all unite around this issue now, we will finally give them the protection, the health, and the future that they deserve."

Kennedy remains steadfast in his belief that America’s leaders have an obligation to protect the freedoms and rights of future generations, and he urged all Americans to join him in this vital mission.

