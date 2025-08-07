Ian Brighthope's Substack

Psychiatric drugs all have side effects, because of the toxic matter in them, which harm the internal organs. Most doctors never study the effect of toxic matter on the organs. They casually consider, the risk versus benefit, without really knowing the damage that is being created in the brain and in the rest of the organs. The psychiatric field has helped lower the intelligence of the people it treated with its toxic drugs. It is interesting, but I had an experience in the mental hospital back in the 1960s...I was sitting next to an old woman with stringy gray hair who was continually saying "Hate." She was very withdrawn into herself and not looking at anyone. I just sat next to her...listening. I asked her, if there were anything I could do for her. I just quietly listened. After several hours, I asked her, if she needed help getting to the bathroom..and guided her there. She used one of the stalls and when she came out...she stopped saying "hate." I believe that many with mental problems simply want someone to hear them and listen. Everybody has a need to be heard. Also, I have been into supplements for many years and use a high amount of B Complex for the mind. I feel very centered and upbeat and don't get depressed. I don't touch SUGAR ...I have been using liquid Stevia for years and I don't eat processed foods, which have no nutrients for the brain. The wrong foods rob the body of the nutrients people need to keep stable and think.

Indeed, nutritional heals, " medication" commonly known as legalized drugs destroys health including hampering the ability to recover. Purifying the body with detox protocols always the way forward.

Good news stateside that will likely have a trickle down effect for Aussies.

RFK has just hammered the mRNA Quaxcines: Breaking: HHS Secretary Kennedy Terminates 22 mRNA Vaccine Development Contracts

The fallout may signal bankruptcy for the criminal Big P companies and that it turn might salvage

Australia and NZ. While simultaneously drive a silver stake into the vampires in the Medical Cartel.

The profession of Psychiatry is a total fraud, in competition with Virology in a race to the bottom.

People are waking up, more than ever, others await the final flush.

