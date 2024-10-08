The good people of the Aligned Council of Australia (of which we are a proud founding member) are doing great work informing and encouraging Australians to reject the Misinformation & Disinformation Bill (aka MAD Bill).

They currenly have 2 initiatives that we can all get involved in;

Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill (MAD Bill) - sign the petition HERE

Webinar - MAD Must Go with George Christensen register HERE

Join this very special trio of experts this Thursday to unpack the proposed MAD Bill, and find out how YOU can make a difference in saving freedom of speech in this country.

Jody Clune, founder of NERA, will be joined by Katie Ashby-Koppens, (lawyer) who has dedicated her time in recent years to understanding the World Health Organisation's International Health Regulations, and how our Misinformation and Disinformation Bill is immeshed in the WHO agenda. Jody and Katie will also be joined by former MP, and the Australian National Director of Citizen Go, George Christensen.



To find out more information and to register, CLICK HERE and perhaps even bring a friend along!

https://events.humanitix.com/nera-says-mad-must-go

Please sign this Petition:

In a free society, the right to express ideas and opinions without fear of government censorship is fundamental. The proposed Communications Legislation Amendment (Combating Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 (MAD Bill) risks stifling open dialogue and preventing Australians from accessing diverse viewpoints. We must protect the integrity of what we can say, what we can share, and what we choose to believe.

The MAD Bill threatens to change the landscape of what we can say online by giving the government unprecedented authority to control what information is allowed to circulate online. But the government won't police online comments itself, through its regulator ACMA it will have the digital platforms enforce censor online discourse through industry codes.

Under this MAD Bill, government-approved media outlets may continue to operate freely, while independent voices—journalists, commentators, and everyday Australians who question or challenge official narratives—will be silenced.

Click HERE to learn more about the petition, and to sign and SHARE!

Wishing everybody a fantastic week, and hope tyo see you online Thursday,

The Stand Up Team

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack