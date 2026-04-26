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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
19h

Your words are rich but if the farmers cannot pay the costs to produce because of crippling regulations these clever ideas will not keep the farmer and grazier working the land.

I grew up on the land and watched my father become bogged down with gov regulations, indebted to the banks to pay the cost of compliance. I watched as sons and daughters, like me, were forced off that land to earn a living in the towns, our wool unfinancial and the fruits, once dripping off the trees, unable to be sold because gov regulations enabled marketing companies to move offshore to more lucrative fields.

Study the range of vaccines ordered for cattle which makes them lose market value for those interested in uncontaminated meat. .

Australian authorities could follow the example of Kimbal Musk’s school programs with integrated food education into the curriculum, providing students with hands on learning but if they can’t make a viable living from the land, they will not strive, like my father, when they can live off welfare.

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heike.jindra's avatar
heike.jindra
18h

Brilliant news, thank you Ian Brighthope!

Since 1/2 year living in N Victoria on the Murray, and simply getting a home garden going is a huge challenge (winds & sun and soil I rather call sand). I have started communications regarding a possible local website enabling people in the area to connect with available food sources.

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