Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3d

The basic driver of health is $$$$$. Oversight is in the gutter.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3d

Its always the same thing...when the WHO is involved. Moneyed interests at the top on the receiving end of all benefits....and the elimination of more people worldwide.

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