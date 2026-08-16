ALERT, ALERT, ALERT!!!

Click on the pictures for the journal article.

Reforming Global Health for an Age of Mistrust, Fragmentation and Overlapping Crises.

Summary of the article

The article argues that the global health system is being destabilised by overlapping pandemic threats, climate change, armed conflict, economic inequality, geopolitical rivalry and falling development assistance. Its authors contend that the central problem is no longer a shortage of reform proposals, but the absence of a coherent political process capable of aligning them. See my discussion of the authors below.

They organise their prescription around three themes:

Rebalancing power. Aid-recipient countries should have greater authority over national health priorities, donors should align their funding with country-led plans, regional organisations should gain influence, and civil society and community groups should be given a more meaningful role. Sounds lovely. Reinforcing systems. Donors should move away from narrow, disease-specific programmes and invest in primary care, laboratories, health workforces, surveillance, regulation and financing systems able to serve routine needs as well as emergencies. Health policy should also be linked with climate, conflict, development and macroeconomic policy. We need more money. Restoring trust. Governments and institutions should improve public financing, data governance, communication and social participation; donors should offer more predictable and accountable partnerships; and WHO governance and financing reforms should give low- and middle-income countries greater oversight. We will reinforce social license and inclusiveness.

To operationalise this agenda, the authors propose several connected reform tracks: independent initiatives led by supportive heads of state; a WHO-hosted process; adoption and implementation through the World Health Assembly; broader coordination through the UN General Assembly; and regional coalitions able to proceed when universal consensus fails. Pooled financing, joint planning and interoperable systems would provide the machinery of coordination.

The article contains several valid observations. It recognises that global health is fragmented, that donor priorities often override local needs, that institutions protect their own budgets and mandates, that geopolitical interests distort health assistance, and that legitimacy ultimately turns on power. Its conclusion is that reform should be judged by whether it closes the gap in access to essential health services. It’s all b……t.

In Greater Detail

Global Health Reform Without Repentance

The architects of failure ask for a larger drawing board

The article begins with a truth: the global health architecture is fractured, mistrusted and increasingly incapable of commanding public confidence.

It then performs an extraordinary manoeuvre. Having diagnosed a crisis created by concentrated power, institutional self-preservation, donor dominance and political manipulation, it prescribes more coordination through the same class of institutions whose conduct is now in question.

More WHO. More World Health Assembly. More United Nations. More pooled financing. More interoperable data systems. More “head-of-state champions”. More transnational machinery operating across health, climate, finance, trade, security and development. This is not a transfer of power. It is a renovation of the control room.

The wallpaper may change. The people holding the levers do not.

A confession disguised as a reform agenda

The authors make several revealing admissions. Donors impose priorities. Recipients accept misaligned programmes because they fear losing money. Multilateral bodies tolerate duplication because their governance structures reward institutional survival. Health assistance is used to secure diplomatic leverage, pathogen data, supply chains and critical minerals.

These are not minor defects in an otherwise sound machine. They are evidence of a political economy built around dependency, influence and self-preservation.

Yet no one is held responsible.

Which institution distorted national priorities? Which donor attached which condition? Which programme displaced primary care? Which decision-makers benefited? Which failures cost lives? Where are the audits, the names, the contracts, the minutes, the data and the consequences? The article speaks confidently about “accountability” while providing no mechanism by which the powerful would actually be made accountable. It offers architecture without adjudication, governance without liability and reform without reckoning. This was not accountability. It was administration.

Sovereignty — but only within approved boundaries

The article states that sovereignty is the precondition for equal cooperation. Correct. But almost immediately, sovereignty is confined within a framework whose “legitimising anchors” are the WHO, the World Health Assembly and the UN General Assembly. Coalitions of willing states may advance reforms when consensus fails. Global health law is presented as a platform for rebuilding trust. Interoperable systems and cross-sector coordination are to reach into climate, finance, security and development.

So what happens when a sovereign parliament, a national government or a population says no? What happens when citizens reject the priorities of the “head-of-state champions”? What happens when local evidence conflicts with a global norm? What happens when a country refuses to share sensitive data, accept a programme, adopt a declaration or subordinate domestic policy to an international timetable?

The article never squarely answers these questions. Its model permits national participation, but only inside an architecture whose destination has largely been chosen in advance. That is sovereignty by invitation. Sovereignty on licence. Sovereignty until it becomes inconvenient. Cooperation among nations can be valuable. Subordination is something else. The distinction is not semantic. It is constitutional, democratic and moral.

Trust is not a communications problem

The weakest section is the one the article treats as indispensable: restoring trust.

The authors acknowledge political polarisation, democratic backsliding, human-rights violations and questionable donor motives. But at community level they quickly return to the familiar language of “misinformation”, social media, artificial intelligence and declining vaccine confidence. Once again, the public is placed in the dock. Mistrust becomes an information disorder. Dissent becomes a communications obstacle. The institutional response becomes better messaging, more “credible communication” and more management of the public narrative.

But trust is not a public-relations input. Trust is a verdict.

People do not owe trust to institutions because those institutions describe themselves as scientific, equitable or multilateral. Trust must be earned by conduct. It requires candour about uncertainty. It requires access to evidence. It requires disclosure of conflicts. It requires correction of error. It requires tolerance of dissent. It requires consequences for deception, coercion and abuse. The article asks how institutions can restore confidence without first asking what those institutions did to lose it.

Where is the serious accounting of pandemic-era decision-making? Where is the examination of censorship, mandates, emergency powers, conflicts of interest, suppression of professional dissent, opacity of contracts and the sidelining of ordinary clinical judgement? One need not accept every criticism of pandemic policy to recognise that these matters are central to the crisis of legitimacy. Yet they are almost entirely absent. You cannot censor your way to credibility. You cannot model your way to consent. You cannot label your critics and call the label evidence.

And you cannot rebuild trust by demanding it from the people you have refused to answer.

The missing sovereign is the human person

The article discusses power among donors, recipient governments, multilateral institutions, regional blocs, ministries, civil-society organisations and private actors. But the most important unit of sovereignty is barely visible: the individual human being.

Where is bodily autonomy? Where is voluntary and fully informed consent? Where is the right of a patient to refuse? Where is the right of a doctor to exercise independent clinical judgement? Where is the protection of scientific dissent, freedom of speech and due process?

A health system may be impeccably coordinated and still be coercive. It may be fully interoperable and still violate privacy. It may be generously financed and still serve institutional interests before human needs. It may speak endlessly of equity while treating the individual as an object of policy rather than the subject of rights.

The first purpose of medicine is not to make populations administratively legible. It is to care for persons. Without that principle, “global health” can become health without the patient and governance without consent.

Mandate expansion masquerading as systems thinking

The article folds pandemics, routine healthcare, climate change, food systems, migration, armed conflict, macroeconomics, trade, finance, development and security into a single global-health frame. Some of these forces plainly affect health. But recognising an influence does not automatically justify transferring authority over that domain to global health institutions.

If every determinant of health becomes a global-health mandate, there is almost no field of human activity left outside its reach. Agriculture becomes health policy. Energy becomes health policy. Speech becomes health policy. Trade becomes health policy. Fiscal policy becomes health policy. National security becomes health policy.

This is how institutional missions metastasise: not through a dramatic seizure of power, but through the apparently reasonable claim that everything is connected to everything else. Systems thinking can illuminate relationships. It can also erase boundaries. The authors never supply a limiting principle. They do not tell us which powers global health bodies should not possess, which decisions must remain national, which decisions must remain local, and which decisions belong to the patient alone.

An architecture without boundaries does not merely coordinate. It expands.

Follow the money — all the way

The authors criticise donor incentives and institutional competition, but their own solution remains deeply dependent on pooled funding, multilateral finance, development banks, the IMF, the World Bank, public-private initiatives and global market-shaping organisations. This is precisely where a serious reform paper should become forensic.

Who funds the agenda? Who selects the priorities? Who owns the technology? Who controls procurement? Who holds the intellectual property? Who profits from the emergency? Who evaluates the intervention? Who has access to the raw data? Who bears liability when the intervention causes harm?

The article names CEPI, Gavi, the Global Fund, Unitaid and the private sector, yet does not submit this ecosystem to the same rigorous analysis it applies to geopolitical conditionality. It calls for transparency but does not propose a radical public register of financial relationships, grants, contracts, advisory roles, lobbying, intellectual-property interests and revolving-door appointments across the global-health complex.

“No competing interests” declared by the authors is not the same thing as no structural conflicts in the system they defend. The problem is not simply that money is insufficient. The problem is that money purchases priorities, access, influence and silence.

What genuine reform would require

Real reform would begin with limits, rights and consequences—not another summit and not another layer of coordination.

It would require:

1. A return to prevention and primary care , with health measured in human wellbeing rather than programme reach, product uptake or bureaucratic compliance.

An independent public accounting of pandemic-era governance, with access to contracts, models, data, meeting records, advisory processes and the evidentiary basis for major interventions.

Radical conflict-of-interest disclosure, covering governments, regulators, researchers, journals, foundations, pharmaceutical companies, public-private partnerships and multilateral agencies.

Legally enforceable informed consent and bodily autonomy, without coercion through employment, education, travel, licensing or access to public life. Protection for scientific disagreement and medical independence, including due process for clinicians and researchers who challenge official policy in good faith. National democratic control over international commitments, with parliamentary scrutiny, transparent ratification, clear reservations, opt-out provisions and withdrawal rights. Open data and independent replication, so that institutional claims can be tested rather than merely repeated. Liability and remedy, including accessible compensation and adjudication when programmes or emergency measures cause harm. Sunset clauses and institutional failure tests, so that bodies which duplicate, underperform or exceed their mandate can actually be closed. Genuine localisation, in which communities control priorities and resources rather than merely supplying legitimacy to plans developed elsewhere.

That would be the best but temporary reform. It would redistribute not merely the seats at the table, but the authority to say NO!!!

The final contradiction

The article’s finest sentence is also the one that undoes its argument:

“Reform is ultimately a contest over power.”

Exactly.

The question is not whether global health needs a cleaner organisational chart. The question is who commands, who complies, who profits, who decides and who pays when those decisions are wrong.

The authors want institutions to be trusted without first requiring them to become trustworthy. They want sovereignty without an enforceable right of refusal. They want participation without ceding control. They want accountability without defendants. They want reform without repentance.

This is not a programme for global health reform. It is a proposal to preserve the existing order by making it broader, smoother and more presentable.

Everything less than truth, consent, transparency and accountability is a whitewash.

The Authors

Addendum: The Global Health Club Investigates Itself

Seven authors, one closed circuit of power

Let us begin with the allegation that cannot honestly be made.

I have found no public evidence that these seven authors personally accepted bribes, embezzled money or committed a criminal act. To allege that would be reckless.

But bribery is only the crudest form of corruption.

Institutional corruption is subtler. It occurs when a system’s incentives, careers, funding relationships, prestige hierarchies and revolving networks bend an institution away from its stated public purpose. The participants may be intelligent. They may be sincere. They may even believe themselves to be reformers. Yet the system continually promotes those who enlarge its authority, cite its assumptions and speak its language.

That is the issue here.

These authors present themselves as diagnosticians of a failing global-health architecture. But many are not standing outside that architecture. They are its advisers, former officials, commissioners, consultants, legal theorists, programme managers and beneficiaries of its prestige economy.

They are not auditing a foreign machine.

They are describing the machine from inside the control room—and recommending a larger control room.

The declaration that declares almost nothing

The Nature Health page gives the article a reassuring ethical benediction: “The authors declare no competing interests.” Yet Springer Nature itself says competing interests can include professional relationships that may be perceived as relevant to a manuscript, and that relationships capable of influencing—or appearing to influence-a work should be disclosed.

Consider what the bare declaration does not tell the ordinary reader.

It does not say that one author has worked across WHO, the World Bank, PAHO, USAID, the US health bureaucracy and the ACT-Accelerator. It does not say that another sits on WHO, Africa CDC, UNFPA and IPPF advisory bodies. It does not say that another previously headed the scientific secretariat of a WHO commission and is affiliated with a United Nations university institute. It does not say that another belongs to a WHO-established pandemic panel. It does not say that another is a former WHO Representative and WHO director who now co-chairs a partnership hosted by WHO in collaboration with the World Bank and OECD. It does not say that another consults for international organisations while helping construct the intellectual field of global health law.

Perhaps none of these relationships meets the journal’s technical threshold for a competing interest. But that is precisely the problem. A disclosure rule that produces “no competing interests” from a group so professionally entangled with the institutions under discussion is too narrow to illuminate the conflict that matters.

The conflict is not necessarily a secret payment.

It is institutional alignment.

Arush Lal: an insider’s guide to insider reform

Arush Lal is the corresponding author and the paper’s principal intellectual entrepreneur. His LSE profile records work or roles involving USAID’s COVID-19 Response Team, WHO, the World Bank, PAHO, the US Office of Pandemics and Emerging Threats, the ACT-Accelerator and the Chatham House Commission for Universal Health.

That is an impressive résumé. It is also an itinerary through the very ecosystem the article proposes to strengthen.

Lal is therefore not merely studying global-health architecture as an external observer. His professional authority has been accumulated through proximity to its central organisations, initiatives and policy networks. Again, this does not establish personal dishonesty. It establishes something more relevant to the article: a powerful institutional standpoint that the two-word conflict declaration leaves invisible.

The circularity continues in the bibliography. Of the article’s fifteen references, three are Lal’s own publications. Seven of the fifteen directly name at least one of the seven authors. The authors diagnose the system, substantiate the diagnosis with their own writings and then prescribe a future that enlarges the domain in which their expertise carries value.

This is not independent corroboration. It is a citation circle.

The paper speaks of “rebalancing power”, but Lal’s model does not remove power from the transnational policy class. It improves the policy class’s coordination. The governors become better networked; the governed become better consulted.

That is not devolution. It is professionalised centralisation.

Luchuo Engelbert Bain: the adviser’s web

Luchuo Engelbert Bain’s published biography describes service on advisory groups connected with WHO, Africa CDC, UNFPA and the International Planned Parenthood Federation. It also records his previous management of a roughly CAD100 million global-health portfolio at Canada’s International Development Research Centre.

The relevant criticism is not that such experience is disqualifying. It is that extensive participation in funding, advisory and implementation networks should be treated as central context when an author recommends how those networks should be governed and expanded.

Bain writes from the junction at which research, finance, policy, advocacy and implementation meet. Yet the article asks readers to accept the collective judgement of its authors without mapping how their advisory positions, institutional relationships and professional interests intersect with the reforms proposed.

The system calls this expertise.

The public is entitled to call it proximity to power.

A genuine anti-corruption analysis would ask whether the same individuals and organisations repeatedly rotate between identifying problems, defining solutions, distributing funds, advising implementation and evaluating outcomes. The article does not ask. Its authors inhabit that world too comfortably to place the revolving structure itself on trial.

Nelson Aghogho Evaborhene: dissent absorbed by the architecture

Nelson Aghogho Evaborhene presents a more complicated case. He is a PandemiX doctoral fellow whose work centres on pandemic governance. In 2023 he led a paper explicitly expressing scepticism about the Pandemic Treaty and Pandemic Fund, criticising the treaty’s top-down approach and calling for equity, transparency and stronger African regional institutions.

That earlier scepticism deserves acknowledgement. It shows that he cannot fairly be caricatured as an uncritical defender of every global institution.

But it also sharpens the contradiction in the present article.

What becomes of that scepticism when the final prescription once again relies upon WHO-hosted reform, World Health Assembly legitimacy, UN General Assembly coordination and interoperable transnational systems? Has the architecture been made accountable—or has dissent merely been incorporated into its vocabulary?

This is how resilient systems preserve themselves. They absorb the language of sovereignty, equity and decolonisation. They place it in preambles, panels and consultation documents. They recruit articulate critics from the global south. Then the institutional centre remains exactly where it was.

Representation changes. Command does not.

Evaborhene’s presence gives the paper a language of African agency. But agency that must remain “interoperable” with the prevailing global-security architecture risks becoming autonomy with an umbilical cord—permitted to move, never permitted to separate.

Sharon Friel: when health becomes a jurisdiction over everything

Sharon Friel is an ANU professor of health equity, director of the Planetary Health Equity Hothouse and Australian Research Centre for Health Equity, a principal visiting fellow at the United Nations University’s International Institute for Global Health, and a former head of the scientific secretariat for WHO’s Commission on Social Determinants of Health. Her work on commercial power, inequality and the political economy of health may be entirely sincere. The danger lies elsewhere: in the conversion of every social, economic and environmental question into a global-health jurisdiction.

Climate, trade, food, finance, energy, migration, urbanisation and security all affect health. But if everything affecting health becomes governable through a global-health frame, there is no meaningful limit to the field’s mandate. This is technocratic empire by conceptual expansion.

The language is benevolent. The jurisdiction is potentially total.

Friel rightly criticises concentrated corporate power. But concentrated bureaucratic power does not become benign merely because it is exercised by academics, international agencies and people fluent in the language of equity. Public institutions can also become self-referential, coercive and insulated from consequence.

One form of concentrated power is not cured by another.

Joanne Liu: independence appointed from above

Joanne Liu brings formidable humanitarian credibility from her years with Médecins Sans Frontières. That service should not be belittled. But her present institutional position still requires scrutiny.

McGill identifies Liu as director of its Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab and a member of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, established by WHO. The panel’s own account states that its co-chairs were appointed by the WHO Director-General, that they selected the panellists, and that the panel reported to WHO’s governing bodies. That panel may have criticised WHO. Its members may have acted conscientiously. But independence is not created merely by placing the word “Independent” in a title.

A body commissioned through the institutional chain it reviews is not equivalent to a tribunal created by citizens, courts or genuinely external investigators. Its structural independence should be demonstrated, not assumed. Liu’s involvement illustrates the global-health club’s preferred model of accountability: senior insiders appoint distinguished insiders, supported by expert insiders, to review institutional insiders and recommend stronger international institutions.

Everyone is eminent but no one is answerable to the injured citizen.

Magda Robalo: the revolving door standing still

Magda Robalo embodies the article’s institutional circularity more clearly than any other author.

WHO’s own biography identifies her as a former WHO Representative and WHO Director of Communicable Diseases, a former health minister and Presidential High Commissioner for Guinea-Bissau’s COVID-19 response, and the current co-chair of UHC2030. UHC2030 states that it is hosted by WHO in collaboration with the World Bank and OECD.

Now consider the loop.

A former WHO official, now co-chairing a WHO-hosted global partnership, co-authors an article arguing that WHO should host the reform process and that the World Health Assembly should serve as its legitimising anchor. The article then declares no competing interests. This does not prove bribery. It does not prove bad faith. It proves that the conventional disclosure system is almost comically incapable of describing institutional self-interest.

Robalo may genuinely desire equity. But the model she endorses asks the global-health establishment to investigate, redesign and legitimate itself. The people who travelled through the system become the custodians of its reform. The revolving door no longer needs to revolve; the same people can occupy several sides of the structure at once. This is governance by interlocking directorate.

Benjamin Mason Meier: writing the law that enlarges the lawmakers

Benjamin Mason Meier is a professor of global health policy, a senior scholar at Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute, a Global Health Law Consortium leader and a consultant to international organisations, governments and NGOs. His scholarship focuses expressly on rights-based global-health governance and the role of international law.

He is therefore not a neutral technician who happened upon the idea of expanding global-health law. He is one of the field’s intellectual architects and advocates.

There is nothing improper about advocacy. The impropriety begins when advocacy is presented as detached expertise, when an argument for expanded international legal authority is wrapped in the prestige of science, and when the author’s professional investment in that governance paradigm disappears behind “no competing interests”.

The legal language of rights can protect human beings. It can also be used to move decisions away from voters, parliaments, patients and local clinicians into distant systems of norms, reporting mechanisms and expert interpretation. Rights without enforceable consent can become duties imposed on the individual. Law without democratic proximity can become administration with a moral vocabulary.

Meier’s framework demands a question the article avoids: who protects the individual from the global institutions claiming to protect humanity?

Nature Health: prestige laundering behind a paywall

The publisher also deserves scrutiny.

Nature labels this piece a Comment, not primary research. It contains no original dataset capable of proving that the proposed architecture will restore trust. It is an argument by seven policy insiders, supported by only fifteen references—at least seven of which directly include members of the author group.

Yet the Nature name confers a glow of scientific authority that the article’s evidentiary structure does not earn.

Then comes the final irony. A commentary lamenting inequity and calling for more inclusive global governance is offered on Nature’s public page for CHF34.95. The global poor may be invoked as the moral foundation of the argument. They are not necessarily invited to read it.

This is the political economy of academic prestige: publicly important claims, privately controlled access, insider citation networks and a declaration form that makes institutional entanglement disappear.

The article calls misinformation a threat to trust. Nature should ask whether prestige laundering, paywalls and inadequate disclosure also corrode trust.

The corruption is the closed loop

The corruption exposed here is not a brown envelope passed beneath a table. It is a closed system in which:

institutions help manufacture the experts;

experts advise the institutions;

institutions fund and platform the experts;

experts cite one another;

journals convert opinion into prestige;

policy networks describe their own expansion as reform;

and the public is told that mistrust arises from misinformation.

Failure rarely ends a career in this system. It creates a new commission.

A failed programme produces a review. The review produces a framework. The framework produces a partnership. The partnership produces a secretariat. The secretariat produces indicators. The indicators demonstrate the need for more funding. The funding sustains the institutions that designed the programme.

This is not a conspiracy. It is an incentive structure.

And incentive structures can corrupt public purpose without requiring every participant to be corrupt.

Questions the seven authors should answer

Before these authors ask the world to entrust more authority to WHO, the WHA, the UN system and their surrounding networks, they should answer plainly:

What present and former advisory, consulting, funding, governance and professional relationships do they have with every institution their article proposes to empower? Who funded the work, meetings and networks from which this article emerged? Why were seven of fifteen references drawn directly from the authors’ own publications? What failures would cause them to recommend reducing—not enlarging—WHO or UN authority? Which global-health powers must never override national parliaments? Which powers must never override patients, parents or clinicians? What enforceable right of refusal accompanies their model of cooperation? Who is liable when a globally coordinated intervention causes harm? What independent body, structurally separate from WHO and its partners, would investigate misconduct? Why should the public accept “no competing interests” when the article’s authors are so extensively embedded in the ecosystem under review?

Until those questions are answered, the article should be read not as an independent blueprint for reform but as a manifesto from a professional class seeking to preserve its jurisdiction.

Ian Brighthope