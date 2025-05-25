Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Click on the picture below for the details of the ACNEM conference on Integrative Cancer Therapies.

Click on the picture below for access to the MAHA report “Make our Children Healthy again.

Reclaiming Australia’s Health Future

Inspired by the MAHA Report and Led by ACNEM

The "Make Our Children Healthy Again" (MAHA) report provides a sobering assessment of the health crisis afflicting American children, driven by poor nutrition, environmental toxicity, overmedicalisation, and sedentary, tech-saturated lifestyles. This report, while US-centric, contains deep relevance for Australia. The crisis of chronic disease in children is no less acute here. As we grapple with escalating rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, learning disorders, mental illness, food allergy and autoimmunity among young Australians, it becomes urgent to localise this analysis. Moreover, we must identify institutions capable of transformative leadership. In this regard, the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) stands out as a beacon of scientific integrity, clinical courage, and visionary thinking.

The principles laid out in the MAHA report could—and must—be adapted for Australia. It highlights the parallel drivers of childhood ill-health, the failings of existing public health infrastructure, and the unique role ACNEM is already playing in advancing a proactive, nutrition-first, whole-of-environment healthcare revolution.

I. The Childhood Chronic Disease Crisis: A Shared Global Burden

Australia’s children are facing the same threats described in the MAHA report. In fact, Australia's own statistics mirror the United States in alarming ways:

Over 25% of Australian children are overweight or obese. Diagnosed mental illness in youth has risen by 40% in the last decade. Food allergies now affect 1 in 10 infants, one of the highest rates in the world. ADHD, autism, and other neuro-developmental conditions are on a very concerning rise.

These statistics are not anomalies. They are the outcome of systemic failures that align closely with those detailed in the MAHA report.

II. Shared Drivers of Declining Child Health: From MAHA to Australia

1. Ultra-Processed Diets and Nutrient Depletion

Australian dietary patterns have increasingly shifted towards ultra-processed foods (UPFs). According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, more than 40% of the average Australian child’s daily energy intake now comes from UPFs. This mirrors the 70% figure reported in the US MAHA assessment. The implications are dire: micronutrient deficiencies, metabolic disruption, gut dysbiosis, and immune dysfunction.

2. Environmental Toxic Load

Pesticides, microplastics, endocrine disruptors, air pollutants, are present in Australian environments and biomonitoring studies. Children are uniquely vulnerable due to their developmental stage. The MAHA report’s emphasis on cumulative chemical exposure applies directly to Australia, where regulation often lags scientific evidence.

3. Sedentary, Digitally Addicted Lifestyles

Australian children spend an average of 6.5 hours a day in front of screens. Physical education in schools is declining. Sleep deprivation and social isolation are rising. The psychosocial impacts of a digitally immersed childhood are contributing to depression, anxiety, and poor cognitive performance.

4. Overmedicalisation of Paediatric Care

Australian children are increasingly exposed to medications, vaccines and are over- medicated for behavioural and psychological conditions. ADHD prescriptions have risen dramatically, and antidepressant use in under-18s continues to increase. Preventive medicine and lifestyle modification receive little emphasis within the mainstream paediatric system.

III. The Australian Medical-Industrial Complex: Barriers to Reform

Like the US, Australia's health bureaucracy is deeply influenced by pharmaceutical, food industry, and corporate lobbying. Dietary guidelines have long been shaped by outdated science and vested interests. Despite growing public awareness, the establishment continues to suppress dissenting voices and marginalise integrative approaches.

Government-funded research often fails to explore the full benefits of nutritional, environmental, and lifestyle medicine. Agencies like the TGA and NHMRC have been slow to acknowledge the science behind dietary, supplemental, and detoxification protocols long championed by practitioners trained in nutritional and environmental medicine.

IV. ACNEM: A Revolutionary Model for Health Renewal

The Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) has for decades been a sanctuary for progressive, evidence-based medicine focused on root causes. It is the oldest organisation of its kind in the world and represents what the MAHA Commission wishes to see established in the US—a science-grounded, corruption-resistant, prevention-focused medical movement.

Key Contributions of ACNEM:

Training of Doctors: Thousands of medical and other recognised health care professionals have undertaken ACNEM training, equipping them with tools to address chronic disease through nutritional science, toxicology, lifestyle intervention, and gut-immune-brain axis knowledge to name a few.

Clinical Leadership: ACNEM practitioners lead in fields such as autism spectrum treatment, long COVID management, environmental toxicity, nutritional cardiology, psychiatry and oncology.

Public Education: Through seminars, webinars, and publications, ACNEM raises awareness of foundational health principles.

Advocacy: ACNEM has been a consistent voice challenging overregulation, misinformation, and medical censorship, standing up for clinical freedoms and scientific transparency.

V. A Call for a MAHA-Style Commission in Australia

Australia needs its own version of the MAHA Commission—a Royal Commission on All Chronic Diseases and Childhood Health. Its scope should include:

Investigating the rise in childhood chronic disease across Australia Examining the role of UPFs, environmental toxins, excessive medications, vaccines and screen addiction Recommending reforms in dietary guidelines, agricultural subsidies, paediatric care, and school health curricula Funding rigorous independent research on nutrition, supplements, complementary medicines, environmental exposures, and early intervention

Such a Commission must be independent of pharmaceutical and ultra-processed food industry influence. ACNEM should be involved as the lead scientific partner, guiding its methodology and agenda.

VI. From Assessment to Action: A Strategic Vision for Australia

Drawing from the MAHA roadmap, Australia should pursue:

Food System Reform: Subsidies for organic farming, bans on harmful additives, restrictions on marketing junk food to children. Medical Curriculum Reform: Mandatory nutritional medicine, toxicology, integrative and lifestyle medicine content in medical training. Clinical Innovation Funding: Grants for integrative health clinics, hospitals and research trials led by ACNEM-trained practitioners. Public Health Messaging: Campaigns that promote real food, movement, sunlight, nature, and sleep as the foundational health pillars.

Environmental Policy Overhaul: National strategies to reduce chemical exposure through regulation, labelling, and testing.

VII. A National Need

The MAHA report dares to say what most bureaucracies avoid: our children are in crisis because the systems meant to protect them have failed. Australia must heed this message. The science is clear. The solutions are available. What we lack is the political will and visionary leadership to implement them.

Fortunately, Australia does not need to start from scratch. ACNEM provides a ready-made model for the integration of nutritional and environmental medicine into mainstream healthcare. With courage and collaboration, Australia can become a global leader in restoring child health, revitalising the medical system, and redefining prevention for the 21st century.

Let us begin.

Ian Brighthope:Prepared in support of national efforts to transform Australian healthcare in light of the global findings from the MAHA Report.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack