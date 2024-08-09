Racketeering and a reckless disregard for the health of our children: Vaccines and Autism.
Racketeering has ensnared our health care systems globally. It has to be stopped. We know who the racketeering bosses are!
In a recent interview, one of the world’s leading vaccinologists and co-author of what is considered to be the ‘bible of vaccines’, Dr. Paul Offit admitted that studies comparing unvaccinated children to vaccinated children have not been done, claiming they are impossible to do. All the while, lead author of the aforementioned book, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the ‘godfather of vaccines’, made a recent statement in a published paper revealing the truth about safety trials on vaccines in the US, painting a picture of vaccine safety that falls far short of the safety claims our health agencies make.
.. 'autism' is another term for 'vaccine injured'
Does Offit have a eugenics background? Seems he is a skilled propagandist. Listened to him on a podcast where he uneqivocally supported these genetic therapy shots and still pushed the no lab leak and held onto that pushed perception to the public that this jumped from a wet market to humans. He also stated that the US isolated the virus when the chief medical officer in China spoke on the matter that China never isolated the virus. He never once mentioned the successful therapy in 1918 (HBOT). Offit never cast any praise on the 2020 completed and highly successful Winthrop Hospital in Mineola NY clinical trial on HBOT on vented "diagnosed" Covid patients.
He will soon be lobbying from a cush gilt office on K Street. Shots are his thing, despite them being identified with endotoxin contaminated and filled by trillions per ml of toxic lipid nanoparticle laced enough to cover every cell in one's body. Offit was likely also associated with the Covid colluding Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security but since they refuse to release their Steering Committee members...