Financial and Promotional Inquiries
Ian Brighthope's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Inquiries about Payments for Promotion
Have you ever been paid by Big Pharma to promote a drug or vaccine?
Which company? How much? When? How many times? For which product(s)?
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.