If you, a loved one or a friend is diagnosed with cancer, here are some of the relevant questions that you should consider asking your oncologist and general practitioner.

It’s a comprehensive list of questions cancer patients (or anyone concerned about their health) can ask their GP and oncologist to challenge conventional medical thinking and demand a more holistic, informed approach to treatment:

General Questions for Your GP & Oncologist

How much training have you received in Nutritional Oncology? What do you know about how diet and micronutrients influence cancer progression and recovery? Are you trained in identifying and correcting nutrient deficiencies in cancer patients? Can you explain how chemotherapy affects my metabolism, mitochondria, and immune system? What is your approach to improving my overall health during and after cancer treatment? What steps can I take to reduce inflammation and improve my body's resilience to treatment?

Toxicity & Side Effects of Chemotherapy

Can you explain exactly what these chemotherapy drugs do to my biochemistry and genes? What are the long-term effects of chemotherapy on my immune system, gut microbiome, and mitochondria? How do you monitor and mitigate the risks of secondary cancers caused by chemotherapy? What support do you provide to help patients detoxify from chemotherapy and recover their health? How does chemotherapy impact my risk of developing other diseases, such as cardiovascular or neurodegenerative conditions?

Nutritional Support & Integrative Oncology

Do you routinely test cancer patients for vitamin and mineral deficiencies? What role do you believe vitamin D, magnesium, zinc, and selenium play in cancer treatment? What dietary recommendations do you make for cancer patients beyond ‘eat a balanced diet’? Have you reviewed research on ketogenic diets, fasting, or other metabolic therapies for cancer? Why aren’t anti-cancer nutraceuticals like curcumin, quercetin, and sulforaphane more widely recommended? Would you be open to working with a functional or integrative medicine practitioner to support my treatment?

Addressing the Root Causes of Cancer

What tests do you use to determine why my cancer developed in the first place? How do you assess the role of environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction in cancer? How do you measure and support my mitochondrial health during treatment? Do you evaluate my blood sugar and insulin levels, given the links between cancer and metabolic disorders? What lifestyle changes (besides quitting smoking and exercising) do you recommend to improve my prognosis?

Medical School & Systemic Failures

Why do medical schools provide so little training in nutrition and biochemistry for cancer patients? Why aren’t medical students taught about integrative or metabolic oncology? Do you think medical education is too influenced by pharmaceutical companies? Are you allowed to recommend treatments outside the standard chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery model? Have you ever challenged conventional oncology practices, and if so, what was the response? What is your view on complementary treatments, and why are some dismissed as ‘quackery’ despite supporting evidence?

Empowering the Patient: What to Expect from Your Doctor

How do you define treatment success—tumour shrinkage or long-term health? What is your plan to help me regain my health and vitality after treatment? If chemotherapy and radiation weaken my immune system, how do you plan to help me rebuild it? How do you ensure that my cancer doesn’t return after treatment? Would you be open to helping me create a personalised treatment plan that integrates conventional and natural medicine?

Final Challenge: Holding Your Doctor Accountable

If you were diagnosed with cancer, would you follow the exact same treatment protocol you’re recommending to me? If there was an effective, non-toxic alternative to chemotherapy, would you tell me about it? Are you comfortable with me getting a second opinion from an integrative oncologist? Why is the ‘standard of care’ in oncology so resistant to new research and emerging therapies? Do you believe Big Pharma’s influence affects cancer treatment guidelines?

This list is designed to encourage doctors to think critically, engage in honest discussions, and take a more holistic approach to cancer treatment. Patients who ask these questions will quickly learn whether their doctor is open-minded and truly invested in their health—or merely following protocols without questioning them.

This is not medical advice. For all of your healthcare and medical care, please consult with a qualified and experienced Practitioner.

Professor Ian Brighthope

