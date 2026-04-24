Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
15hEdited

Since 1788, Australia has been plundered by wealthy overseas interests. This is just the latest. "Renewable energy", in particular windfarms, is another rort. Xavier Herbert, come back...Poor fella my country.

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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
15h

Unfortunately both sides of Government have signed international treaties and agreements without our consent which obligate them to implement the Paris Accord and Net Zero. The (unelected)UN uses financial mechanisms and conditional access to private capital to influence policy outcomes. Our puppet Government merely acts as a conduit to redistribute public money into private corporations. If we are going broke - the system is functioning as the architects intended.

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