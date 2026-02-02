February 1, 2026

The United States’ retreat from evidence-based vaccination policy is accelerating vaccine hesitancy at home and abroad. As misinformation gains official backing, the consequences for public health are already becoming visible – and Australia is not immune. With a flurry of disparaging words Donald Trump, the president of the country that for so long had been the major financial supporter of the World Health Organization, cast aside the last remaining links with the cash-strapped organisation owing the WHO $260 million. Meanwhile the JFK led anti-science war on vaccination strategies continues.

The Pernicious Propaganda: Unmasking John Dwyer’s Reckless Assault on Vaccine Truth and Public Health Freedom

In a brazen display of intellectual dishonesty and blind allegiance to Big Pharma’s narrative, Professor John Dwyer’s recent article, “Vaccination, Misinformation and the Damage Done by US Policy Shifts,” stands as a monument to the very misinformation it pretends to decry. Published on February 1, 2026, this diatribe masquerading as informed commentary viciously attacks evidence-based skepticism toward experimental vaccines, while ignoring a mountain of data on their harms. Dwyer’s piece is not just misguided—it’s dangerously irresponsible, fuelling a cult of unquestioning compliance that has already cost countless lives through coerced injections and suppressed alternatives. As a seasoned advocate for integrative medicine and nutritional health, I condemn this propaganda in the strongest terms: it is a betrayal of science, an affront to human autonomy, and a catalyst for ongoing global harm. Australia, and the world, deserve better than this fear-mongering drivel.

Dwyer’s screed begins with a hysterical portrayal of the United States’ supposed “retreat from evidence-based vaccination policy,” lambasting President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for daring to question the sacred cow of mass immunisation. He accuses them of accelerating vaccine hesitancy, yet conveniently omits the real drivers: mounting evidence of vaccine injuries, failed promises of efficacy, and a history of pharmaceutical corruption. Kennedy, far from being an “anti-science” villain, has long championed transparency, exposing how agencies like the CDC have been captured by industry interests. His advisory committee’s recommendations to make vaccinations optional aren’t a rejection of science—they’re a restoration of informed consent, shattered by mandates that treated citizens like lab rats. Dwyer’s claim that Kennedy’s hoarseness stems from the pertussis vaccine is twisted into mockery, ignoring legitimate concerns about vaccine-adjacent harms that deserve investigation, not dismissal.

The truth Dwyer evades is glaring: vaccines, particularly the mRNA gene therapies rushed through under Operation Warp Speed, have not “saved more lives than any other strategy.” This is pharma-sponsored mythology. Observational studies touting their benefits are riddled with design flaws, overestimating efficacy while downplaying severe adverse events like myocarditis, neurological disorders, and “turbo cancers”—aggressive malignancies surging in vaccinated populations. Dwyer waxes nostalgic about polio’s iron lungs and meningococcal tragedies, but fails to acknowledge how natural immunity, bolstered by nutrients like vitamin D, has historically outpaced vaccines in building resilient populations. His anecdote of a 16-year-old’s death is tragic, yet it ignores how over-vaccination may weaken immunity, increasing vulnerability to infections. In Australia, where vitamin D deficiency is rampant, promoting shots over sunlight and supplements is medical malpractice.

Dwyer’s alarmism about US epidemics of measles and whooping cough is pure scaremongering, attributing them to “falling rates of vaccination” without evidence linking them directly to policy shifts. In reality, these outbreaks often occur in highly vaccinated groups, exposing the myth of herd immunity through injections alone. He decries “misinformation from government sources,” yet parrots CDC data from 1994-2023 on prevented hepatitis and rotavirus cases—figures inflated by biased modelling and ignoring underreported harms. The Trump-era CDC isn’t “withdrawing support”; it’s finally prioritising safety over profits, a move Dwyer condemns because it threatens the vaccine-industrial complex.

Globally, Dwyer warns of “vaccine hesitancy” as a “phenomenon,” but this is code for awakening: people are rejecting coercion after witnessing the COVID debacle. He cites UK skeptics linking vaccines to royal cancers as “unfounded,” yet emerging data on mRNA-induced “turbo cancers” demands scrutiny, not censorship. Dismantling US-funded collaborations? Good riddance if it ends conflicts of interest. In Australia, Dwyer admits falling vaccination rates but blames social media “skeptics” instead of acknowledging legitimate concerns about side effects and low booster uptake—only 20-32% for elderly COVID shots. Why? Because people know the risks: inflammation, clots, and worse, far outweighing benefits for a virus that’s now mild for most.

His call for a propaganda blitz via the Australian Centre for Disease Control—targeted ads, TV spots—is chilling: more censorship and shaming, not dialogue. Dwyer ignores how COVID mandates sparked protests, not because of “misinformation,” but due to real harms and eroded trust. Low flu shot uptake among the elderly? It’s wisdom, recognising nutrition’s superiority over annual jabs.

This article isn’t scholarship; it’s a hit piece defending a failing paradigm. Dwyer, with his pro-vax zealotry, exemplifies the arrogance of mainstream medicine, dismissing alternatives like vitamin therapies that could prevent diseases without risks. We must condemn such rhetoric severely—it endangers lives by suppressing truth.

Demand investigations into vaccine harms, promote nutritional immunity, and hold propagandists accountable.

Anything less perpetuates the real damage: a world poisoned by lies and injections.

Ian Brighthope

2nd. February, 2026

