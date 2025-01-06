Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it Share

Click the picture below for the video of Professor Dalgleish.

Some background.

Understanding How Synthetic DNA Might Affect Our Genes.

Imagine tiny pieces of synthetic DNA being delivered into human cells. This idea raises important questions about how these pieces might interact with our genes and what the consequences could be. This simplified explanation explores how synthetic DNA could integrate into our genes, potentially cause harm, replicate, and evade the immune system.

1. How Synthetic DNA Could Enter Our Genes

For synthetic DNA to become part of our genetic code, certain processes need to occur. If the synthetic DNA looks similar to our own DNA, the cell’s repair systems might mistakenly insert it into our genome. This is known as copy-pasting with similar sequences

Also, if a cell’s DNA is damaged, synthetic DNA might get added during the repair process.

Another mechanism is if the synthetic DNA is turned into RNA and then back into DNA, which might integrate into our genome using natural cell machinery. Finally, our cells contain leftover tools from ancient viruses that could help insert synthetic DNA into our genes.

For synthetic DNA to be dangerous, it would need to land in critical parts of our genome, such as in the control regions. These regions act like switches for turning genes on or off. Synthetic DNA could mess up these switches.

If the synthetic DNA disrupts genes that protect us from cancer or creates harmful proteins, it could lead to serious health problems. It might also affect how tightly genes are controlled, potentially leading to diseases.

Modified genes can spread. For cells with synthetic DNA to take over, they need to survive and multiply. This could happen if the cells avoid ageing for example. Some changes might allow cells to divide endlessly, like cancer cells.

Modified cells have other advantages. If these cells grow faster or avoid death, they could outnumber healthy cells. Changes in certain pathways could make the cells grow uncontrollably, that is, growth signals are triggered.

The immune system may not stop it. Our immune system usually destroys abnormal cells, but synthetic DNA could help cells evade detection by turning off immune alarms. Some changes might hide the cells from immune attacks. The cells might stop showing their identity markers that tell the immune system to attack. They might release chemicals that weaken the immune system around them, creating a protective environment..

What are the concerns about SV40 in the lipid nanoparticle in the Covid vaccines? The presence or use of Simian Virus 40 (SV40) in lipid nanoparticles raises specific concerns. SV40 contains sequences that can interact with cell machinery. If included in lipid nanoparticles, it may integrate into human genes during repair or replication processes. SV40’s large T-antigen protein can disrupt key protective genes like p53 and Rb, increasing the risk of uncontrolled cell growth and cancer. SV40 has strong promoter sequences that could amplify the activity of synthetic or foreign DNA, potentially causing harm if the wrong genes are activated, resulting in mutations and diseases. Lipid nanoparticles shield their payloads, potentially allowing SV40 DNA to avoid immune detection and reach the cell nucleus, where it exerts its effects. If SV40 fragments remain active in cells, they could lead to chronic immune activation, cellular dysfunction, autoimmune diseases, cancers etc or persistent viral-like behaviour.

Synthetic DNA integrating into our genes highlights major risks to the human genome.

References

1. Allis, C. D., & Jenuwein, T. (2016). The molecular hallmarks of epigenetic control. Nature Reviews Genetics, 17(8), 487-500.

2. Chapman, J. R., Taylor, M. R. G., & Boulton, S. J. (2012). Playing the end game: DNA double-strand break repair pathway choice. Molecular Cell, 47(4), 497-510.

3. Flavell, R. A., Sanjabi, S., Wrzesinski, S. H., & Licona-Limón, P. (2010). The polarisation of immune cells in the tumour environment by TGFβ. Nature Reviews Immunology, 10(8), 554-567.

4. Goodier, J. L., & Kazazian, H. H. (2008). Retrotransposons revisited: the restraint and rehabilitation of parasites. Cell, 135(1), 23-35.

5. Grow, E. J., Flynn, R. A., Chavez, S. L., et al. (2015). Intrinsic retroviral reactivation in human preimplantation embryos and pluripotent cells. Nature, 522(7555), 221-225.

6. Hanahan, D., & Weinberg, R. A. (2011). Hallmarks of cancer: the next generation. *Cell*, 144(5), 646-674.

7. Lieber, M. R. (2010). The mechanism of double-strand DNA break repair by the nonhomologous DNA end-joining pathway. Annual Review of Biochemistry, 79, 181-211.

8. Pardoll, D. M. (2012). The blockade of immune checkpoints in cancer immunotherapy. Nature Reviews Cancer, 12(4), 252-264.

9. Shay, J. W., & Wright, W. E. (2011). Role of telomeres and telomerase in cancer. Seminars in Cancer Biology, 21(6), 349-353.

10. Vogelstein, B., Papadopoulos, N., Velculescu, V. E., et al. (2013). Cancer genome landscapes. Science, 339(6127), 1546-1558.

It now appears that there are a number of mechanisms in the Covid vaccines that cause cancer in susceptible individuals. The problem is, we just dont know who it is going to be.

Ian Brighthope