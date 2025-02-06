Please Mr. Dutton, do us a favour and Exit us from The WHO. The USA and other countries are not going to waste money, the economy and lives on this organisation and its emphasis on drugs and mRNA.
Now it's Argentina. Our Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer, their deputies and lieutenants must be replaced as soon as possible. Only a fool would waste money, time and reputation on The WHO.
Mr. Dutton,
I urge you as the Leader of the Australian Opposition, to take decisive action to address pressing issues in Australia. Contrast Australia's current trajectory with the Trump administration’s approach in the U.S., praising its commitment to free speech, economic growth, national unity, and transparency. The Trump Administration is removing itself from The WHO.
Our key concerns include:
1. Suppression of Free Speech – The proposed 'Misinformation Disinformation Bill' threatens open dialogue and democracy and it will return in another form of censorship if Labor, Greens and Teals return.
2. Media Centralisation – A lack of diverse viewpoints weakens public discourse.
3. Woke Overreach – Identity politics and virtue signalling have caused division.
4. Economic Stagnation– Rising costs, inflation, and overregulation hinder growth.
5. Diminished National Pride – A focus on divisive narratives undermines unity.
6. Health care is in a dire situation. See the alternative organisations below. The entire medical profession must be retrained in Integrative and Nutritional Medicine so that patients are prescribed effective lifestyle changes before drugs, surgery and radiotherapy.
I call for policies that reaffirm free speech, promote media diversity, advance pragmatic governance, foster national unity, and revive the economy. I also advocate outlawing mandates like lockdowns and vaccinations. Mandates should be executed in true national emergencies.
The Opposition needs to embrace a bold vision for Australia, inspired by U.S. policy shifts, to restore prosperity, freedom, and unity.
We have the means to replace The WHO with far superior and cheaper health care practices and systems.
Ian Brighthope
Have been very very aware of the battle you have been waging for the benefit and sovereignty of Aussies. Due to DJT and his collaborators we just did a 180 degree turn stateside.
The people of Australia must rise up and demand what you request and they do not need to reinvent the wheel. Hold the oligarchs accountable!
Medical Care is NOT Health Care. Health Care gets people well and keeps people well. Health stems from the recommendations coming from 2500 years ago from the Father of Medicine, Hippocrates......not from John D. Rockefeller who set up the allopathic drug system in America in 1910.. He got his men on college boards and wiped out every other healing modality, except his patented-petroleum based drugs. .He started the trouble in America. His father was a 'snake oil salesman' and he was one too. Drugs are toxic poison and do not belong in the human body. Health is created, as Hippocrates advised from eating the right natural unprocessed foods and a healthy lifestyle. Doctors don't study what Hippocrates taught, which would lead to cures.