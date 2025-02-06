Mr. Dutton,

I urge you as the Leader of the Australian Opposition, to take decisive action to address pressing issues in Australia. Contrast Australia's current trajectory with the Trump administration’s approach in the U.S., praising its commitment to free speech, economic growth, national unity, and transparency. The Trump Administration is removing itself from The WHO.

Our key concerns include:

1. Suppression of Free Speech – The proposed 'Misinformation Disinformation Bill' threatens open dialogue and democracy and it will return in another form of censorship if Labor, Greens and Teals return.

2. Media Centralisation – A lack of diverse viewpoints weakens public discourse.

3. Woke Overreach – Identity politics and virtue signalling have caused division.

4. Economic Stagnation– Rising costs, inflation, and overregulation hinder growth.

5. Diminished National Pride – A focus on divisive narratives undermines unity.

6. Health care is in a dire situation. See the alternative organisations below. The entire medical profession must be retrained in Integrative and Nutritional Medicine so that patients are prescribed effective lifestyle changes before drugs, surgery and radiotherapy.

I call for policies that reaffirm free speech, promote media diversity, advance pragmatic governance, foster national unity, and revive the economy. I also advocate outlawing mandates like lockdowns and vaccinations. Mandates should be executed in true national emergencies.

The Opposition needs to embrace a bold vision for Australia, inspired by U.S. policy shifts, to restore prosperity, freedom, and unity.

We have the means to replace The WHO with far superior and cheaper health care practices and systems.

Only a fool would waste money, time and reputation on The WHO.

Ian Brighthope

