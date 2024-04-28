Dr Asseem Malhotra.

“The medical profession is hierarchical and obedient, which is a risk factor for abuse of power. And this actually is a conclusion that was drawn from Israeli academics and doctors in 2017. in relation to the role of the medical profession in the Holocaust. I don't say this to be inflammatory or provocative, but just to give the court an understanding of the culture within medicine. I was personally shocked to learn that 45% of the medical profession joined the Nazi party, versus 7% of teachers. The reason I mention this is in this paper, published in 2017. The conclusions drawn is that because the medical profession is hierarchical and obedient, that is a risk factor for abuse of power, and this could have further problems in the future.

When it comes to informed consent, I believe the overwhelming majority of doctors are people who adhere to the highest ethical standards. But the issue is that they also are obedient to hierarchy. And if the hierarchy has become too close to the pharmaceutical industry, whose only interest is to make money, then that is a major problem for the whole profession. So, to answer your question, the reason most doctors were fed one particular narrative is that they were trusting information coming from senior academics and doctors who had direct financial or institutional ties to the drug industry.

this point, it's important to mention that the drug industry has a financial and legal obligation to make profit for their shareholders. They have no legal requirement to give you the best treatment. The extent of their self interest is actually pathological. The preeminent forensic psychologist, Doctor Robert Hare, who was involved in the original international diagnostic classification of psychopathy, he has himself said that big corporations, including Big Pharma, quite often in the way that they conduct their business, fulfil all the criteria for psychopaths, specifically callous disregard for the safety of others, incapacity to experience guilt, deceitfulness, and conning others for profit. As a result. I have used come up with a new term which was actually

And I call this the psychopathic determinants of health. This is a derivation from an accepted public health definition of the commercial determinants of health, which specifically is defined as strategies and approaches adopted by the private sector to promote products and choices that are detrimental to health.”

