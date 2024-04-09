NOW
Please go to an article in The Daily Mail Online to learn about Professor Dalgleish’s enthusiasm to vaccinate the young early in the Pandemic.
“Here, in an attempt to persuade the under-30s why they MUST have the jab, one of our foremost vaccine experts PROFESSOR ANGUS DALGLEISH gives his forensic analysis – and trenchant rebuttal – of some of the most common objections of young refuseniks.”
I know 4 people that died from the vaccines and 9 that suffered Myocarditis Pericarditis Strokes Heart Attack Gillian Barre Swollen Lymph glands Thrombocytopenia and 6 people that got Shingles after taking the vaccines and many other horrific stories from Clients and friends How can these people get away with murder Doctors Nurses and Caregivers were told if they say something they could lose their license and they wonder why there is a shortage of Health Care Workers
Ian you say: "We advised against the vaccine and were ignored."
Who advised against the vaccine and when?
Who in the scientific and medical establishment was questioning the 'vaccine solution' in March 2020?
What were the likes of Angus Dalgleish, Robert Clancy, John Campbell, Aseem Malhotra and others saying about the 'vaccine solution' in March 2020? I don't recall these people questioning 'the vaccine' at that time, very far from it. They were wholehearted supporters of the vaccine, and only changed their tune after reportedly billions were injected.
In my experience doctors and others are extremely reluctant to question vaccination as it can amount to career suicide, e.g. Andrew Wakefield.
For the thoughts of a layperson in March 2020, see my BMJ rapid response:
Is it ethical to impede access to natural immunity? The case of SARS-CoV2: https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m1089/rr-6
Dear Editor
If children, young adults and others can mount their own effective immune response to SARS-CoV2, is it ethical to impede their ability to access natural immunity by interfering with the natural progression of the virus?
According to the WHO, "Illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults."[1]
Is the focus on future fast-tracked vaccine products blocking full consideration of the opportunity for natural herd immunity? Who is Neil Ferguson to say "The only exit strategy [in the] long term for this is really vaccination or other forms of innovative technology that allows us to control transmission".[2]
In regards to young people's and others' right to natural immunity, it's also vital to consider the startling admission by Heidi Larson, Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project, during the recent WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit, i.e. "...We've shifted the human population...to dependency on vaccine-induced immunity...We're in a very fragile state now. We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations".[3]
This is a very alarming statement by Professor Larson, particularly with the prospect of other epidemics emerging in the future. We have to learn to deal with epidemics and illnesses as they emerge, it's not feasible to vaccinate the global population against every threat.
In a recent article raising concern about making decisions about this pandemic without reliable data, John Ioannidis notes that "School closures may also diminish the chances of developing herd immunity in an age group that is spared serious disease".[4] The UK's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, raised the prospect of developing natural herd immunity[5], but this idea was subsequently howled down by Matt Hancock, the UK secretary of state for health and social care[6], and others such as Willem van Schaik, a professor of microbiology and infection, as reported by the Science Media Centre.[7]
Again, is it ethical to deny children, young people and others their opportunity for natural immunity, and to plan to make them dependent on vaccine-induce immunity, to in effect make them dependent on the vaccine industry?
This is even more serious to consider in light of emerging vaccine product failures, e.g. pertussis and mumps.
The international community must be assured that independent and objective thinkers are carefully considering the way ahead on this matter.
25 March 2020
Elizabeth M Hart
Independent citizen investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
Adelaide, Australia