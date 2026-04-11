Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
1d

Dr. Michael Yeadon was a top of the tree Pfizer executive. He is now a Renegade exposing the

entire fraud. He most definitly knows the details.

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Le Chat Noir's avatar
Le Chat Noir
1d

I never know what to think of Latypova - her info looks good, with documents referenced, but then on substack she comments on things in ways that makes me suspicious of her as a potential agent. She has an aggressive, bombastic way of attacking certain people and concepts, including the concept of viruses being real. Mike Yeadon no longer seems to believe in viruses either, which makes me suspicious of him, whereas I originally trusted him.

I suppose the only answer is to trust nothing. verify everything. I hope she’s not an agent, though, given her role in the trial

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