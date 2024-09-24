A Pilot's Revelation: A Trip to Healing the World

Captain Jack had spent most of his life soaring above the clouds, his hands steady on the controls, his heart resolute in every mission. A pilot revered for his unwavering precision and calm in the face of danger, Jack had become a cornerstone of "Operation Rainmaker"—a secret government program entrusted with a monumental task. The planes he flew were not ordinary aircraft; they were equipped with cutting-edge technology, designed to release powerful chemical agents, known as **ClimaTox**, into the atmosphere. The mission? To alter weather patterns, to create rain where droughts ravaged the earth, and to save the world from the growing threat of climate change. Yet, something gnawed at him. He couldn't shake the feeling that they were playing with forces far beyond their control. They called him a hero, a savior of crops and livelihoods, but every time he released those chemicals, his soul felt a shade darker. Could he trust what they told him? That ClimaTox was humanity's best hope?

One fateful day, as Jack flew over a region that had once thrived with life—trees standing tall like guardians of the earth, rivers winding their way through lush valleys—he saw only devastation. The landscape below had transformed into a barren wasteland. Trees were nothing more than skeletons, rivers mere scars etched into the dry, cracked earth. Wildlife had all but disappeared. His hands trembled on the controls as a realisation, cold and dreadful, gripped him. The chemicals he had spent years dispersing into the air were not saving the world. They were destroying it. His mind raced. Could this be an isolated incident, or was it happening everywhere? Had he, in all his efforts to help, been the one unwittingly delivering a slow death to the planet? His heart ached at the thought, but deep down, he already knew the answer. ClimaTox, the supposed miracle solution, was poisoning the earth—one drop at a time.

The silence in the cockpit became suffocating. Guilt gnawed at him, and an overwhelming sense of responsibility settled on his shoulders like an unbearable weight. Weeks passed, but the images of that dying land haunted his every thought. One day, amidst the clouds, on a particularly clear flight, something miraculous happened. As Jack flew higher, a brilliant light broke through the dense blanket of clouds, shining with a warmth that felt almost alive. He couldn't look away. The light seemed to speak to him—not in words, but in feelings. And in that moment, a truth unfolded before him like a map of the universe. The Earth didn’t need artificial interventions. It needed peace. It needed healing. Nature, in its wisdom, had always known how to restore itself, how to balance its forces. What it needed was space to breathe, to heal from the wounds inflicted upon it.

Tears stung Jack’s eyes as the weight of this revelation sank into him. He had spent years trying to control what was never meant to be controlled. But there was still hope. If humans could stop meddling and instead work with nature’s wisdom, perhaps it wasn't too late. That night, Jack couldn’t sleep. He lay awake, staring at the ceiling, his mind racing with possibilities. What if there was another way—a way that honoured the earth instead of assaulting it? What if they could release something natural, something healing, into the atmosphereThe answer struck him like lightning- CBD. Known for its calming, healing properties in humans, what if CBD could soothe not just people but the very earth itself? What if, instead of toxic chemicals, they could release peace into the skies, rain down harmony instead of destruction?

It was a wild idea, one that would certainly be laughed out of every meeting room. But Jack didn’t care. He had seen the damage. He knew the cost. And he wasn’t going to sit idly by any longer. He gathered a group of fellow pilots, those he trusted with his life, and shared his vision. There was hesitation, disbelief even, but in the end, they all knew they couldn’t continue down the path they were on. With their hearts full of cautious hope, they set their plan into motion. The planes were prepared, but this time, instead of ClimaTox, they filled their tanks with CBD. Jack took a deep breath as they took off, soaring into the sky like they had so many times before—but this time, it felt different. They weren’t on a mission to manipulate or dominate; they were here to heal.

As they released the CBD into the air, the change was almost immediate. Reports started coming in from the ground. Communities that had been fraught with tension, where violence and fear had taken hold, now seemed calmer. People were smiling, talking, connecting. A sense of peace began to spread, like a balm over wounded souls. But it wasn’t perfect. Some regions seemed resistant to the change, the old patterns of discord clinging too tightly. That’s when they turned to nature again for guidance. Jack remembered reading about an ancient mushroom called **psilo-harmony**, known for its profound ability to open minds and hearts. What if they could combine the two—CBD and the gentle, introspective power of this medicinal mushroom? Together, they could foster not just peace, but deep understanding, empathy, and connection. It was a gamble, but Jack and his team were willing to take it. They added the psilo-harmony extract into their tanks and once more took to the skies.

What followed was nothing short of a miracle. As the CBD-mushroom blend settled into the air, the effects rippled across the globe. Wars, long-fought and bitter, dissolved as leaders found common ground. In homes and communities, the usual sins seemed to evaporate, replaced by their virtuous opposites. Humility, generosity, kindness, and patience became the new norm. The world had changed. Humanity had awoken to a new dawn, one where compassion, cooperation, and understanding took precedence over the old ways of dominance and destruction.

Captain Jack stood at the edge of the world he helped heal, his heart full of peace. He had seen the worst of humanity and the earth, but now, he had also witnessed the power of its rebirth. Nature, when respected and honoured, had all the answers. In the end, it wasn’t the machines or chemicals that saved the world—it was the simple gifts of the earth itself.

And as he looked out at the vibrant, living world below, Jack knew, with every fibre of his being, that humanity had finally found its way home.

Ian Brighthope

ps. I had to make a story out of the science of ‘nutrition’ so people could have a think about what I am trying to say……what I have been teaching for over 40 years.