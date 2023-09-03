Parental Rights and other Freedoms under Threat-the Ideology of Marxism is threatening Victoria.
Neil Angus says it’s up to us to fight for the right to democracy and free speech, for ourselves and our children.
Click here for Video Freedoms under Threat
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same..”
– Ronald Reagan.
It is indeed an honour to know and work with Neil. His knowled…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.