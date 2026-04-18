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Pandemics: Reality, Narrative, and the Forgotten Terrain (1870–2025)

Over the past 150 years, humanity has witnessed a succession of so-called pandemics—events that have shaped public health policy, altered societies, and increasingly justified extraordinary governmental powers. Yet when examined through a broader clinical and historical lens, a more nuanced and often uncomfortable truth emerges: pandemics are rarely just about microbes. They are, far more profoundly, reflections of the biological terrain of populations, the state of nutrition, environmental exposures, and the socio-political structures that interpret and respond to disease.

The orthodox narrative presents pandemics as sudden, external microbial invasions—unpredictable, indiscriminate, and requiring rapid pharmaceutical countermeasures. But history does not support such simplicity.

Consider the late 19th century, when infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera, and typhoid (and syphilis) dominated mortality statistics. These were not random microbial assaults. They flourished in conditions of overcrowding, malnutrition, contaminated water, and industrial pollution. When sanitation improved, when nutrition improved, and when living conditions improved, these diseases declined- well before the advent of vaccines or antibiotics.

The 1918 influenza pandemic, frequently invoked as the archetype of viral catastrophe, is similarly mischaracterised. While a virulent influenza strain was certainly present, the extraordinary mortality-particularly among young adults-cannot be fully explained by the virus alone. Wartime conditions had created populations that were profoundly immunologically compromised: widespread and extreme nutritional deficiencies, extreme physical stress, disgustingly poor sanitation, and exposure to toxic agents, including early vaccines and pharmaceuticals of dubious safety. The terrain was primed for disaster.

Moving into the mid-20th century, the narrative begins to shift. The rise of antibiotics coincided with dramatic reductions in some infectious disease mortality. Yet attribution became increasingly skewed. Public health authorities credited pharmaceutical interventions, while largely ignoring the foundational improvements in nutrition, housing, hygiene, and environmental conditions that had already transformed population resilience.

By the late 20th and early 21st centuries, pandemics had become not only medical events but geopolitical ones. The HIV/AIDS crisis was framed almost exclusively as a viral epidemic, yet even here, the variability in disease progression across populations pointed strongly to co-factors—nutritional status, toxin exposure, immune competence—that were insufficiently explored. The opportunity to adopt a broader, integrative understanding was largely missed.

Then came COVID-19, the most globally coordinated public health response in history. Never before had entire populations been locked down, masked, and subjected to experimental medical interventions at such scale and speed. Yet even here, the fundamental questions remain inadequately addressed.

Why did outcomes vary so dramatically between individuals and regions? Why were comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, and micronutrient deficiencies so strongly predictive of severe disease? Why was there so little emphasis on correcting these underlying vulnerabilities—vitamin D deficiency, zinc depletion, vitamin C therapy, metabolic dysfunction—despite their clear biological relevance?

Instead, the response was overwhelmingly pharmaceutical and centralised. The language of war dominated: a novel pathogen, an urgent threat, a race for vaccines. But this framing obscured a deeper reality. Populations entering the pandemic were already immunologically fragile. Decades of poor diet, environmental toxins, chronic stress, and over-medicalisation had created a landscape in which disease could flourish.

This is the central thesis that conventional epidemiology continues to neglect: the host matters as much if not more than the pathogen.

Pandemics, in this view, are not simply events caused by microbes. They are the convergence of microbial exposure with compromised biological terrain. When populations are robust—nutritionally replete, minimally toxic, metabolically healthy—infectious outbreaks tend to be self-limiting. When populations are weakened, the same exposures can become catastrophic for some.

Over the past 150 years, we have seen a gradual inversion of priorities. The early public health victories were built on strengthening the terrain-clean water, good nutrition, sunlight, sanitation. Modern responses, by contrast, increasingly focus on external interventions- toxins such as drugs and vaccines, and surveillance—while neglecting the internal environment of the individual.

This is not to deny the existence of pathogens, nor their potential to cause harm. It is to place them in proper context.

A virus is not destiny.

The lesson of history is clear: the severity of any pandemic is determined less by the novelty of the pathogen than by the vulnerability of the host population. Yet this lesson is inconvenient. It shifts responsibility away from centralised authorities and towards broader societal factors—food systems, environmental policies, medical paradigms—that are far more difficult to control and reform.

It also challenges the dominant economic model of modern medicine, which is built around profit-centred intervention rather than prevention.

As we move forward, the question is not whether pandemics will continue to occur-they will. The question is whether we will continue to interpret them through a narrow microbial lens, or whether we will finally acknowledge the deeper determinants of health that dictate their impact.

The past 150 years suggest that unless we restore focus to the terrain-nutrition, environment, and immune resilience-we will remain trapped in a cycle of fear, reaction, and increasingly intrusive control measures.

A truly effective response to future pandemics will not be found in faster vaccines or more sophisticated surveillance systems. It will be found in rebuilding the biological strength of populations-quietly, systematically, and often outside the spotlight of modern medicine.

That, perhaps, is the most important lesson history has to offer.

Ian Brighthope