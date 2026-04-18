Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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KoalaPower
11h

Plan-demics are created. Drink contaminated water, poisoned food, not enough nutrition, and throw in a few man-made viruses and bacteria we are not fit to fight, then you will get disease.

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Mart's avatar
Mart
11h

Excellent, thank you..!

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