Our trusted doctors...........a declaration of support for our few trustworthy doctors and patients' rights!
the doctors who were blocked from telling their patients the truth about covid and the experimental potentially deadly vaccines.
In the face of the grave medical challenges posed by the ‘covid plandemic’ that has gripped our world we must stand united in support of the brave and ethical doctors who have been silenced, punished, or marginalised for their unwavering commitment to providing full and informed consent to their patients r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.