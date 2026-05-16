The System Isn’t Broken — It’s Rotten

Australia, the Great Reset, and the Great Upset that must now come

The system isn’t broken.

It is rotten.

That distinction matters, because a broken system can be repaired. A broken system has failed despite its purpose. It may need better management, better funding, better training, better people, better procedures, or better oversight. A broken system still retains some moral memory of what it was created to do.

But a rotten system is different.

A rotten system has not merely malfunctioned. It has decayed from within. Its incentives have inverted. Its language has become deceptive. Its custodians have become its beneficiaries. Its failures are no longer corrected; they are concealed. Its victims are no longer heard; they are managed. Its critics are no longer debated; they are smeared, silenced, deplatformed, deregistered, or destroyed.

A broken health system tries to heal but fails. A rotten health system profits from chronic illness while marginalising prevention.

A broken media system misses the truth. A rotten media system buries it.

A broken political system disappoints the people. A rotten political system treats the people as obstacles.

A broken democracy makes mistakes. A rotten democracy preserves the ritual of voting while removing the substance of choice.

That is where Australia now stands. We are not simply facing administrative incompetence. We are facing institutional moral failure. We are not merely watching policy errors. We are watching a governing culture that has learned to survive its own failures by renaming them, outsourcing them, burying them, or blaming the public for noticing.

The system is not broken. It is rotten. And rot does not heal itself.

A country once sold as fair

Australia was once sold to its people as a fair country. A country of mateship. A country where a person could work hard, buy a home, raise children, speak freely, trust the doctor, trust the school, trust the bank, trust the news, and believe that government — however clumsy, slow, or imperfect — was ultimately there to serve the public.

That Australia has been disappearing before our eyes.

In its place, Australians are being herded into something colder, harsher, more controlled, and more managerial. The ordinary citizen is no longer treated as a sovereign human being. He is treated as a data point, a consumer, a taxpayer, a patient, a voter, a renter, a compliant worker, a carbon unit, a behavioural risk, and finally, a burden.

The old promise was citizenship. The new model is management.

A citizen asks questions. A managed population receives instructions.

A citizen remembers. A managed population is told to move on.

A citizen debates. A managed population is moderated.

A citizen owns property. A managed population rents access.

A citizen has rights. A managed population has permissions.

This is the great transition now underway. It is not always announced openly. It is rarely described honestly. It comes wrapped in the language of safety, sustainability, inclusion, equity, resilience, preparedness, modernisation, public health, digital convenience, and expert advice. But beneath the polished vocabulary lies a colder reality: the transfer of power away from citizens and toward governments, corporations, bureaucracies, global institutions, digital platforms, banks, consultants, regulators, and unelected managerial elites.

This is why the phrase matters.

The system isn’t broken.

It is rotten.

Because what we are witnessing is not a failure to serve the people. It is the replacement of service with control.

The illusion of choice

Australians are still allowed to vote. But increasingly, they are not allowed to choose the real direction of the country.

They are offered the theatre of democracy: Labor or Liberal, red team or blue team, new slogans, new leaders, new inquiries, new reviews, new promises, new resets. But behind the theatre, the same forces remain in place. The banks win. The property lobby wins. The mining giants win. The pharmaceutical companies win. The digital platforms win. The defence contractors win. The consultants win. The bureaucracies expand. The regulators protect themselves. The media lectures the public. And ordinary Australians are told to tighten their belts, pay more tax, accept less freedom, and be grateful.

This is not democracy in its full moral sense.

It is managed consent.

The ballot paper remains, but the permissible policy corridor narrows. The voter may change the colour of the government, but not the architecture of power. The citizen may complain, but only within acceptable boundaries. He may vote, but not question the deeper assumptions: mass migration, net zero orthodoxy, digital identity, pharmaceutical dominance, foreign ownership, global governance, censorship in the name of safety, public-private partnerships, and the permanent expansion of bureaucracy.

The Australian people are invited to fight one another while the powerful continue their banquet.

City against country.

Young against old.

Vaccinated against unvaccinated.

Homeowners against renters.

Migrants against locals.

Aboriginal Australians against non-Aboriginal Australians.

Climate believers against climate sceptics.

Men against women.

Left against right.

Public sector against private sector.

The “educated” against the “deplorable.”

This division is not accidental.

Division is the cheapest form of rule.

A united people would ask dangerous questions. Why can a resource-rich nation not provide affordable energy? Why can a country with vast land and mineral wealth not house its young? Why does the health system become more expensive while the population becomes sicker? Why are Australian farmers strangled by regulation while supermarket giants post enormous profits? Why are Australian children medicated, digitised, surveilled, and demoralised? Why are governments so eager to police speech, but so slow to police corruption?

So Australians are kept angry — but never properly directed.

They are given enemies close enough to resent, but not powerful enough to blame.

That is not an accident of a broken system.

That is the operating logic of a rotten one.

The architecture of extraction

The billionaire class does not need to openly rule Australia. It does not need to appear on the ballot paper. It does not need to sit in Parliament House. It rules more subtly than that.

It rules through finance, media, technology, philanthropy, political donations, think tanks, consultancy firms, global institutions, university capture, property markets, pharmaceutical influence, digital platforms, and permanent bureaucracies.

It rules by shaping what is funded, what is platformed, what is researched, what is censored, what is normalised, what is mocked, and what is made impossible.

This is not crude dictatorship. It is sophisticated capture.

The architecture of extraction is everywhere. Australians are told there is not enough: not enough housing, not enough hospital beds, not enough aged care, not enough support for veterans, not enough rural health, not enough teachers, not enough police, not enough energy, not enough doctors, not enough compassion.

But there always seems to be enough for war commitments, corporate subsidies, banking profits, consulting contracts, bureaucratic expansion, foreign-owned infrastructure, failed mega-projects, ideological vanity schemes, and the enrichment of those who know how to feed from the public purse.

This is false scarcity.

Ordinary Australians are told to fight over crumbs while the table itself is carried away.

The pensioner is told he is too expensive.

The unemployed are told they are lazy.

The migrant is told the local resents him.

The local is told the migrant is the cause of his dispossession.

The farmer is told he is backward.

The small business owner is told he is greedy.

The patient is told he is a burden.

The dissident is told he is dangerous.

Meanwhile, the actual architecture of extraction remains untouched.

This is how rot protects itself. It turns victims against one another and calls the resulting chaos democracy.

The media as memory-hole

The media class plays a crucial role in this machinery.

It decides which scandals matter and which disappear. It decides who is respectable and who is dangerous. It decides which experts may speak and which must be mocked. It decides which suffering is newsworthy and which suffering is buried beneath silence.

This is memory-holing in real time.

Australians are expected to forget.

Forget the promises.

Forget the failures.

Forget the modelling.

Forget the coercion.

Forget the destroyed businesses.

Forget the elderly isolated from family.

Forget the children harmed by fear.

Forget the doctors silenced.

Forget the patients abandoned.

Forget the injuries denied.

Forget the inquiries that never came.

Forget the conflicts of interest.

Forget the policies that failed but were never punished.

Each new crisis is presented as if history began this morning.

This produces national amnesia. And a people without memory can be made to accept almost anything.

A rotten system depends on forgetting. It cannot survive a population that remembers clearly, compares promises with outcomes, follows the money, reads the fine print, and refuses to be emotionally manipulated by each new emergency.

That is why memory is now a political act.

To remember is to resist.

To document is to resist.

To speak is to resist.

To ask, “What happened?” is to resist.

To ask, “Who benefited?” is to resist.

To ask, “Who was silenced?” is to resist.

To ask, “Why was there no accountability?” is to resist.

The first act of resistance is to see it.

The second is to name it.

The third is to refuse to live as though it is normal.

COVID and the exposure of the rotten state

COVID did not create the rot. It exposed it.

It revealed how quickly democratic rights could be suspended. It revealed how easily fear could be converted into obedience. It revealed how rapidly public health could become a political instrument. It revealed how professional regulators could intimidate doctors. It revealed how media institutions could abandon scrutiny and become amplifiers of official messaging. It revealed how emergency powers could displace parliamentary accountability. It revealed how dissent could be pathologised, censored, and punished.

The central issue is not whether mistakes were made. Of course mistakes were made. In every crisis, errors occur.

The deeper issue is that many of the mistakes were protected from scrutiny while they were being made, and then protected from accountability after the damage became visible.

That is the signature of rot.

During COVID, experts did not merely advise. In many cases, they ruled. Public health officials became quasi-governors. Modelling became command. Bureaucratic caution became coercion. Citizens were locked down. Families were separated. Businesses were destroyed. Children were frightened. The elderly were isolated. Doctors were warned. Mandates were imposed. Early treatment debate was narrowed. Vaccine injuries were minimised. The unvaccinated were demonised. And the public square was filtered through the language of misinformation and disinformation.

A healthy democracy would now demand a full reckoning.

A rotten system offers a managed inquiry.

A healthy democracy would ask who was right, who was wrong, who benefited, who suffered, who suppressed evidence, who exaggerated certainty, who ignored harms, who silenced doctors, who misled the public, and who must be held responsible.

A rotten system asks the public to move on.

That is why a genuine COVID Royal Commission is not optional. It is essential. It must examine lockdowns, mandates, vaccine procurement, vaccine injuries, excess mortality, suppression of early treatment debate, censorship, conflicts of interest, AHPRA’s conduct, state emergency powers, modelling failures, media behaviour, and the role of international agencies.

A whitewash will not heal the country.

It will deepen suspicion.

Australia does not need another performance of accountability. It needs accountability itself.

The health system is not merely strained — it is philosophically wrong

Nowhere is the rot more visible than in health.

Australia does not have a true health system. It has a disease-management system. It is reactive, pharmaceutical, hospital-centred, bureaucratically heavy, financially unsustainable, and increasingly unable to explain why a medically advanced nation is becoming chronically unwell.

The system excels at crisis intervention. It can perform miracles in trauma, surgery, intensive care, and acute medicine. But it fails at the deeper task: keeping people well.

A true health system would ask why chronic disease is rising. It would ask why children are increasingly anxious, allergic, obese, medicated, metabolically compromised, and digitally overstimulated. It would ask why adults are inflamed, insulin resistant, nutrient deficient, sleep deprived, sedentary, lonely, and environmentally burdened. It would ask why aged care is so often institutional rather than human. It would ask why prevention remains the rhetorical ornament of health policy rather than its organising principle.

But a rotten disease system does not ask those questions seriously, because too many economic interests depend on ongoing illness.

Pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, procedures, hospital admissions, insurance structures, specialist referrals, bureaucratic programs, and chronic disease pathways all expand around sickness. Nutrition, sunlight, exercise, sleep, detoxification, vitamin D adequacy, vitamin C biology, metabolic health, environmental medicine, mental resilience, community care, and early intervention remain marginalised.

This is not because they are irrelevant.

It is because they are insufficiently profitable, insufficiently centralised, and insufficiently obedient to the dominant model.

A nation of dependent, over-medicated, chronically ill, economically stressed, psychologically demoralised citizens is easier to govern from above.

A nation of healthy, informed, self-reliant, locally organised citizens is harder to manipulate.

That is why health reform is political reform.

That is why Health and Wellness Hubs are not merely clinics. They are local institutions of national renewal. They are part of the Great Upset because they return agency to communities, families, practitioners, and patients. They shift the centre of gravity from disease management to resilience. They build the fence at the top of the cliff instead of endlessly funding ambulances at the bottom.

A rotten system manages illness.

A renewed nation builds health.

The Great Reset and the managerial worldview

The Great Reset was presented as a post-COVID project to reshape economies and societies. Its language was polished: sustainability, stakeholder capitalism, resilience, equity, cooperation, technological transformation, and public-private partnership.

But to many Australians, that language no longer sounds benign.

It sounds like managerial capture.

The issue is not whether the World Economic Forum directly controls Australia. The stronger and more defensible argument is that the WEF represents a worldview: elite-led, transnational, technocratic, corporate-government governance. It is a model of society in which decisions increasingly flow downward from global institutions, corporate networks, expert panels, public-private partnerships, philanthropic foundations, digital platforms, and bureaucratic systems.

This worldview favours centralised planning, ESG governance, net zero transformation, pandemic management architecture, digital identity systems, behavioural management, stakeholder capitalism, global coordination, and reduced emphasis on national democratic sovereignty.

The Great Reset says: global coordination.

The Great Upset says: national sovereignty.

The Great Reset says: stakeholder capitalism.

The Great Upset says: citizens first.

The Great Reset says: managed transition.

The Great Upset says: affordable energy and industrial survival.

The Great Reset says: expert-led systems.

The Great Upset says: accountable expertise under democratic control.

The Great Reset says: public-private partnership.

The Great Upset says: stop corporate and foreign capture.

The Great Reset says: global standards.

The Great Upset says: Australian and local law for Australian people.

The Great Reset says: transformation from above.

The Great Upset says: resistance from below.

That is the ideological conflict of our time.

It is not merely left versus right. It is not merely Labor versus Liberal. It is not merely conservative versus progressive.

It is managed population versus sovereign citizen.

It is global command versus national consent.

It is centralised control versus local resilience.

It is technocracy versus democracy.

It is permission versus rights.

It is the Great Reset versus the Great Upset.

Why One Nation became a warning flare

In my recent article on “The Great Reset or The Great Upset,” One Nation is treated not simply as a party, but as a protest against the managerial class that has governed Australia for decades. The argument is that One Nation’s appeal lies in its claim that Australia should be governed for Australians, with emphasis on sovereignty, constitutional rights, border control, economic self-reliance, cultural cohesion, free speech, regional Australia, small business, family autonomy, and resistance to globalist governance.

Whether one agrees with every policy of One Nation is not the central point. The deeper point is diagnostic.

Its rise indicates that millions of Australians no longer trust the governing class to tell the truth, protect the nation, defend the family, secure the border, safeguard speech, protect the vulnerable, respect the regions, preserve affordable energy, or place citizens ahead of global agendas.

That is not a minor political development.

It is a warning flare.

The old left-right division no longer explains the anger in the country. Many Australians now look at Canberra and see not left versus right, but governed versus governing. They see a uniparty mentality: theatrical disagreement over personalities, but broad agreement on the fundamentals — high migration, expensive energy transition policies, bloated bureaucracy, weak borders, deference to global institutions, debt-driven spending, censorship framed as safety, and a political culture insulated from ordinary hardship.

A tradesman, a farmer, a pensioner, a small business owner, a nurse, a parent, or a regional voter may not speak the language of political theory. But he knows when the system no longer serves him.

He knows when housing is impossible.

He knows when energy is unaffordable.

He knows when wages are stagnant.

He knows when his children are being priced out of their own country.

He knows when doctors are afraid to speak.

He knows when media outlets are not investigating power.

He knows when politicians sneer at him.

He knows when regulators protect institutions more fiercely than they protect people.

He knows when he is being managed.

That knowledge is the beginning of the Great Upset.

The Great Upset must be peaceful — but it must be real

The Great Reset is imposed from above.

The Great Upset rises from below.

The Great Reset speaks the language of global management.

The Great Upset speaks the language of national recovery.

The Great Reset is designed by institutions.

The Great Upset is driven by citizens.

The Great Reset trusts experts, corporations, philanthropists, bureaucrats, and supranational bodies.

The Great Upset trusts families, communities, workers, farmers, small businesses, independent doctors, local producers, and free citizens.

The Great Reset asks citizens to adapt to the system.

The Great Upset demands that the system answer to citizens.

This is not a call for violence. It must never become one. Violence would only serve the forces that wish to portray dissent as dangerous. Chaos would justify more control. Hatred would fracture the very people who must unite.

The Great Upset must be lawful, constitutional, moral, democratic, peaceful, and relentless.

It must be a democratic rupture, not a civil rupture.

It must reject both submission and violence.

It must say:

No violence.

No chaos.

No hatred.

No civil rupture.

But no surrender.

Australia can still be rescued by democratic means. It can be rescued through speech, elections, citizen-initiated referenda, Royal Commissions, legal reform, regional renewal, health reform, energy realism, institutional accountability, and a revival of national courage.

The danger is not dissent.

The danger is suppressing dissent until lawful remedies appear impossible.

A revolution becomes likely when people conclude that lawful change is impossible. Therefore, the way to avoid revolution is not to censor citizens, smear dissenters, or expand surveillance. The way to avoid revolution is to restore trust, accountability, sovereignty, and lawful democratic remedy.

Suppression accelerates radicalisation.

Accountability restores legitimacy.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation

No democratic repair is possible without free speech.

Australians must be able to question climate policy, vaccine policy, immigration policy, foreign ownership, digital identity, central bank digital currencies, pandemic management, pharmaceutical influence, and the conduct of public officials without being smeared, censored, deplatformed, deregistered, or professionally destroyed.

“Free speech is not merely about words. It is about who has the authority to define truth.” (IEB)

If governments, regulators, universities, media corporations, technology platforms, and international “misinformation” partnerships can decide what Australians may hear, then democracy becomes ornamental. Elections still occur, but the public square has already been filtered. Citizens still vote, but only after the range of permissible thought has been narrowed.

That is not democracy.

That is behavioural management with ballots attached.

A healthy society does not fear dissent.

A decaying bureaucracy does.

A confident medical establishment welcomes scrutiny.

A captured one punishes dissenters.

A serious democracy protects unpopular speech.

A frightened managerial state labels it dangerous, hateful, extremist, misinformation, disinformation, or harmful.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation.

Remove it, and pressure builds underground.

Digital identity, CBDCs, and the permission-based future

The most dangerous form of control is the one presented as convenience.

Digital identity is sold as efficiency.

Cashless systems are sold as modernity.

Central Bank Digital Currencies are sold as innovation.

Surveillance is sold as safety.

Censorship is sold as protection.

Restrictions are sold as sustainability.

Dependence is sold as inclusion.

But once identity, money, speech, movement, health status, consumption, and access are integrated into digital systems, freedom becomes conditional. The citizen becomes legible to power in real time. The state and its corporate partners no longer need to persuade. They can permit, restrict, nudge, throttle, exclude, or punish.

A citizen with cash has some independence.

A citizen with programmable money has permission.

A citizen with privacy has dignity.

A citizen under permanent surveillance has compliance.

A citizen with rights can say no.

A managed population can only request access.

This is why the battle over digital infrastructure is not technical. It is civilisational.

The question is not whether technology can be useful. Of course it can. The question is whether technology serves human freedom or whether human beings are reorganised to serve technological governance.

A rotten system always presents control as care.

A free people must learn to recognise the difference.

Energy, housing, immigration, and the economics of managed decline

The rot is also economic.

Australia is a resource-rich nation that increasingly behaves like a poor one. We have vast land, minerals, energy resources, agricultural capacity, intellectual talent, and strategic advantages. Yet households are crushed by power bills. Young people are locked out of housing. Small businesses are suffocated by costs. Farmers are strangled by regulation. Hospitals are overloaded. Infrastructure cannot keep pace. Wages stagnate while asset prices soar.

This is not natural scarcity.

It is policy-induced scarcity.

Energy is civilisation. Cheap, reliable energy is not a luxury. It is the foundation of manufacturing, agriculture, transport, medicine, refrigeration, housing, defence, computing, communications, and social stability. When energy becomes expensive, everything becomes expensive. When energy becomes unreliable, industry leaves. When industry leaves, jobs disappear. When jobs disappear, families fracture. When families fracture, social trust collapses.

A country that cannot provide affordable energy cannot remain prosperous.

A country that cannot house its young cannot remain socially stable.

A country that imports population faster than it builds homes, roads, hospitals, schools, water systems, and energy infrastructure is not compassionate. It is reckless.

A humane immigration policy must also be honest. Immigration must be tied to housing, water, roads, schools, hospitals, wages, energy, and social cohesion. It must serve the national community, not the other way around.

Likewise, foreign ownership must be judged by sovereignty, not merely capital inflow. A nation that sells its land, ports, water, energy grid, telecommunications, housing stock, strategic minerals, and productive capacity is not becoming globally sophisticated. It is becoming dependent.

Ownership is power.

A nation that does not own its essentials is not truly sovereign.

From managerial governance to citizen governance

Australia does not simply need a change of government.

It needs a change in the operating system of government.

The old model is exhausted. It consists of a Canberra-centred bureaucracy; two major parties increasingly detached from their bases; regulators that punish dissent more readily than they punish institutional failure; universities dependent on foreign students and ideological conformity; media institutions that lecture rather than investigate; health authorities that resisted open debate during COVID; energy policy driven by targets rather than engineering reality; housing policy captured by banks, developers, migration settings, and tax incentives; and a corporate class that speaks the language of social responsibility while pursuing concentrated power.

The alternative is citizen governance.

That does not mean mob rule. It does not mean anti-intellectualism. It does not mean rejecting expertise.

Australia needs expertise. It needs doctors, engineers, economists, epidemiologists, farmers, builders, teachers, scientists, and constitutional lawyers. But expertise must serve democratic authority, not replace it.

Experts advise. Parliament decides. Courts review. Media scrutinise. Citizens retain their rights. That is the proper order

COVID inverted it. Public health officials became quasi-rulers. Emergency powers displaced scrutiny. Dissenting doctors were disciplined. Citizens were coerced. Debate was narrowed. The result was not science. It was technocracy.

A renewed Australia must move from rule by experts to accountable expertise.

From global compliance to local- national consent.

From bureaucratic secrecy to radical transparency.

From centralised control to local resilience.

From managed decline to national recovery.

From public manipulation to public service.

Radical transparency as the immune system of democracy

Transparency is not an optional virtue.

Transparency is the immune system of democracy.

Australians need to know who funds the experts, who sits on advisory committees, who benefits from contracts, who drafts policy, who has industry ties, who is connected to international bodies, who profits from fear, and who moves between government, industry, media, academia, consultancy, and regulation.

Conflicts of interest must be exposed across medicine, climate policy, energy, defence, procurement, media, academia, banking, technology, and public health.

A rotten system hides its wiring.

A healthy democracy opens the walls.

Every major policy should be subjected to a national-interest test:

Does it strengthen Australian sovereignty? Does it protect Australian families? Does it preserve constitutional freedoms? Does it improve local prosperity? Does it protect regional communities? Does it make essential services more affordable? Does it increase or decrease democratic accountability?

If the answer is no, Australia should refuse.

If the answer is unclear, Australia should pause.

If the answer is hidden, Australia should investigate.

No more blind compliance with global frameworks simply because they arrive wrapped in the language of sustainability, safety, equity, resilience, preparedness, or inclusion.

Those words may be noble.

They may also be camouflage.

The administrative state must be audited

Australia must audit the administrative state.

Who watches the watchers?

Who holds regulators accountable when they abuse power?

Who investigates medical boards when they punish dissent?

Who examines public health agencies when their advice causes harm?

Who disciplines media authorities when censorship is disguised as standards?

Who scrutinises universities when conformity replaces inquiry?

Who reviews tribunals, commissions, departments, and agencies that operate beyond meaningful democratic control?

AHPRA, medical boards, public health agencies, media regulators, university bureaucracies, and other administrative bodies must be made answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny.

No regulator should be permitted to destroy a professional life without rigorous due process.

No bureaucracy should be permitted to hide behind “guidelines” when human beings are harmed.

No agency should be allowed to expand its power simply because it claims to be protecting the public.

The public also needs protection from the protectors.

That is what a rotten system refuses to admit.

Breaking the culture of contempt

The governing class must stop treating dissenting Australians as stupid, racist, dangerous, selfish, anti-science, far-right, conspiratorial, or deplorable.

Contempt is politically explosive.

People can tolerate hardship. They cannot indefinitely tolerate humiliation.

Many Australians now know something is deeply wrong. They can feel it. They see their children priced out of housing. They see small businesses crushed. They see public trust collapsing. They see health deteriorating. They see loneliness spreading. They see language being policed. They see institutions protecting themselves instead of the people. They see politicians mouthing compassion while serving power.

But they are overwhelmed.

There are too many scandals. Too many betrayals. Too many lies. Too many inquiries. Too many acronyms. Too many experts. Too many emergencies. Too many screens. Too much noise.

So people shut down.

They scroll. They complain. They shake their heads. They say, “What can you do?”

And that sentence — “What can you do?” — is the sound of a free people being psychologically defeated.

The Great Upset begins when that sentence changes.

From “What can you do?”

To “What must we do?”

From despair to organisation.

From complaint to action.

From managed anger to lawful remedy.

From spectatorship to citizenship.

What must be done

If the system is rotten, cosmetic reform will not suffice.

A fresh coat of paint on a collapsing house does not make it safe. A new committee, a new inquiry, a new slogan, or a new ministerial announcement will not restore public trust if the same culture of evasion remains untouched.

Australia needs structural renewal.

First, restore free speech. No democratic repair is possible while citizens, doctors, academics, journalists, and professionals fear punishment for legitimate dissent.

Second, hold a genuine COVID Royal Commission. It must have the power, independence, scope, and courage to examine the full record.

Third, rebuild health around prevention and resilience. Nutrition, metabolic health, vitamin D adequacy, vitamin C biology, environmental medicine, detoxification, exercise, sunlight, sleep, mental resilience, community-based care, integrative medicine, and early intervention must move from the margins to the centre. And it must be for everyone.

Fourth, establish Health and Wellness Hubs across the country as local institutions of renewal, not merely clinical facilities but centres of education, prevention, resilience, and community empowerment.

Fifth, reduce immigration to levels infrastructure can absorb. Housing, hospitals, schools, water, roads, wages, and social cohesion must determine population policy.

Sixth, protect Australian ownership of land, water, ports, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, housing, strategic minerals, and food systems.

Seventh, restore cheap, reliable energy. Environmental responsibility must not become national self-harm.

Eighth, create citizen-initiated democratic mechanisms so Australians can lawfully force issues onto the national agenda when Parliament refuses to listen.

Ninth, audit the administrative state and make regulators answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny.

Tenth, return morality to public life.

A serious nation protects children, honours the elderly, respects parents, defends conscience, rewards work, tells the truth, safeguards the sick, punishes corruption, values the family, and refuses to sacrifice citizens to ideology.

Without moral repair, institutional repair will fail.

The final choice: citizens or managed population

Australia must now decide whether it still wishes to be a nation of citizens or whether it will become a managed population.

That is the real question beneath every policy debate. Beneath digital identity. Beneath CBDCs. Beneath censorship. Beneath public health. Beneath immigration. Beneath energy. Beneath housing. Beneath education. Beneath media. Beneath sovereignty.

Will Australians remain citizens, or will they become administered subjects in a permission-based society?

The billionaire system wants Australians distracted, indebted, divided, medicated, surveilled, demoralised, and obedient.

It does not need to hate Australians in the emotional sense. Something colder may be true: it may simply not care. It may see ordinary people as obstacles, markets, risks, mouths, votes, carbon units, biological liabilities, or behavioural problems to be managed. The WEFs ‘Useless Eaters’

That is a colder hatred. Not rage. Not passion. Not open hostility. But contempt dressed as policy.

The answer must be peaceful, lawful, democratic, and unyielding. No violence. No chaos. No hatred. No civil rupture. But no surrender.

The system isn’t broken. It is rotten. And what is rotten must be named before it can be removed. The Great Reset imagined a world reordered from above. The Great Upset begins when Australians stand up from below and say: No.

This country is not a laboratory.

This people is not a dataset.

This democracy is not a management platform.

This nation belongs to its citizens.

And we are taking it back.

Ian Brighthope