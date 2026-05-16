Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Paul Nunns's avatar
Paul Nunns
2d

Hi Ian.

I subscribe to your substack and have found the information extremely valuable. Thank you. I have also found the last two posts resonated with me more than anything I have read from anyone for as long as I can remember. If you ever want to consider recording the audio from these posts, I would be happy to create a video and uploading it to a social media channel of your choosing using your audio and suitable graphics I can find to enhance the message. I would be happy to do this as a free service to you and the community. FYI. I was a researcher and the video editor of ‘Witness Statement’ put out last year. Let me know if you're interested.

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Jan's avatar
Jan
2d

Brilliantly stated and I think you articulate so well what an increasing number in this country would like be heard saying but, perhaps can’t find the words like you and some other health professionals like Dr Malcolm Kendrick

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