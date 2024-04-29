NEVER TRUST THE WHO AGAIN

NOT AFTER THE WAY IT MANAGED COVID

AUSTRALIA MUST EXIT THE WHO

Dr. David Martin Speaks the Truth

I want to highlight the most extreme concerns we have about The WHO and the criticisms from experts, organizations, and the public regarding its proposals. The key points of contention include the following.

The proposed pandemic agreement and IHR amendments are binding on member states, including Australia, which will impose obligations that curtail our national sovereignty and individual freedoms. The amendments will grant the WHO's director-general extensive powers to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and dictate measures for nations to take in response, effectively giving the director-general lawmaking authority that we will have to obey. Remember, the head of the WHO, Mr. Tedros, supported terrorists in his home country.

The proposed documents will also give the WHO legislative and executive powers that are prohibited by its own constitution, which limits the organization to an advisory role. It is incredible that this has even been contemplated. I cannot understand the audacity of these people. The negotiation process for these proposals has been backed by secrecy and then rushed and the latest drafts contain significant changes that have not even been adequately reviewed by member states. Regarding these meber states, countires like Australia, there is increasingly growing global opposition to the proposals, with protests in countries like Japan and legislative actions in places like Louisiana and Uganda opposing WHO involvement in national health policy. Basically kicking it out. We have our own WHO in Australia, the WOW and the WCH (see below).

The draft pandemic agreement is rightly criticised for its potential financial implications including the ongoing con of forcing countries to pay for expensive and useless experimental medicines and vaccines, a lack of clarity on obligations of both countries and their citizens, and possible infringement on intellectual property rights. It is also an overreach into areas beyond the WHO's mandate, such as technology transfer and production distribution.

Public consultations, such as those in New Zealand, have shown strong opposition to the proposed amendments, with concerns about ceding too much power to the WHO or other international entities. It appears that many New Zealanders are awake to the catastrphe of the Covid lockdowns and GMO injections. Australians appear to be sleepwalking into a non-democratic state. The apprehension that the amendments conflict with human rights by reshaping domestic health systems and priorities, potentially overriding policies set through democratic processes, is palpable amongst the educated intelligentsia in Australia. This of course excludes the mainstream media and its conflicted quasi-journalists.

I recognise the need to strengthen global pandemic governance. This must be controlled by individual nations. The current drafts of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments remove national sovereignty, legal rights, and the democratic process. It’s the latest attempt for these organisations to form the One World Government, which many of our politicians are voting for. They will of course be the ones who benefit from our loss of rights and freedoms.

In summary:

“The latest drafts of the proposed pandemic agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) are still under negotiation by WHO members and contain unrealistic costly obligations for nations and curtail freedoms for people globally.”

Powers of the WHO Director-General:

“The director-general will have 'lawmaking powers' to declare a PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of Interneational Concern) and the measures nations must take in response."

Increase in WHO Authority:

"If the WHO ratifies either or both of the two proposed documents in their current iterations, it would attain 'legislative and executive powers, autonomous powers,' that are explicitly prohibited by the WHO's Constitution. Powers over our national sovereignty"

Concerns Over Rushed Negotiation Process:

“The new draft is essentailly a new version which we have never seen. The deadline has not been met. The WHO member states, including Australia, have not been given enough tiem to consider the changes.”

Global Opposition to the Proposals:

“Tens of thousands of protesters are gathering around the world to oppose the two proposals. Also, complete opposition is happening such as in the Louisiana Senate voting unanimously to ban WHO involvement in the state's health policy, while lawmakers in Uganda also opposed the two proposals. There have been massive demonstrations in the streets in Japan where the public are fully aware of the deadly nature of the GMO vaccines”

The Consequences of Signing the Pandemic Treaty and and IHR:

“The WHO has the power to order the Australian government and its health authorities to mandate lockdowns, masking, school closures and other draconian and dangerous measures that occured during the covid pandemic. The most sinister consequences will be the ordering, by the WHO, of forced vaccinations, forced injections and other medical protocols not be in the best interests of the individual. For example, midazolam and morphine were injected into patients as a protocol during covid. This treatment is unnecessary and deadly. Midazolam has been used as a drug in executions in the US.”

Australians were Denied Evidence Based Prevention and Early Treatment:

“Australians were denied early treatment and preventative advice which would have seen the development of early herd immunity and the end of the pandemic in 6 to 8 weeks. Instead, the government did billion dollar deals with the vaccine companies to delay any treatment until the ineffective and dangerous ‘vaccines’ were available”

The Covid Vaccines are Deadly:

“The modRNA vaccines are now classified as Genetically Modified Organisms, GMOs. They are also regarded by many as Class 1 Carcinogens. There is enough evidence now to make the claim that the excess deaths have been caused by the jabbing with GMO-mRNA .”

REPLACE THE WHO BEFORE IT DESTROY US.

REMOVE ANY POLITICIAN WHO HAS ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE WHO AND WEF

SACK BUREAUCRATS WHO ATTEND WHO AND WEF MEETINGS

BOYCOTT BIG BUSINESS THAT SENDS DELEGATES TO THE WEF

Professor Ian Brighthope

