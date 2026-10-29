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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1d

The Education Dept is controlled by the same criminal satanic Pedophiles, Homosexuals,Inverts etc, like the rest of the Govt . Parent's need to be very proactive .

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
1dEdited

It seems to me what you are writing is a rejection of the values of the pervasive antitheism that regards humans as parasites in the material world.

Castration may be part of the depopulation agenda because phallicism encourages orchidectomy. I asked a quiet, vulnerable teenager what is trendy at school and he told me 'Its trendy to be a tranny but I want to keep my gonads" His teacher dismissed me with a laugh and blamed social media when I said it was psychological abuse.

But history seems to repeat. Phallicism and decadence contributed to the fall of the Roman Empire but out of the ashes a profound spiritual transformation reshaped Europe. Reformation will come when the many develop a renewed spiritual philosophy that recognises and values the wisdom of an immanent, omnipresence in life, in earth. . "God is in me and I am in him" John 14.20. Never ever give up.

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