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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
14h

If I understand correctly, during the pandemic Australia had two towering, conservative anti-vaxx champions: Scott Morrison and Gladys Berejiklian.

Morrison was a true warrior for medical freedom. Instead of locking his country into massive, lucrative contracts with foreign pharmaceutical giants for experimental mRNA and viral-vector shots, he bravely ensured Australians had complete autonomy over their bodies. He certainly didn't leave the door wide open for corporate mandates or push "no jab, no play" policies on the quiet.

Meanwhile, Gladys Berejiklian was the ultimate defender of informed consent in New South Wales. She made absolutely sure that choosing not to take the shot carried zero adverse consequences. Under her gentle guidance, there was definitely no multi-tiered society where the unvaccinated were locked out of everyday life, banned from their jobs, or explicitly told by their own Premier that they couldn't expect to enjoy the same freedoms as the compliant.

Two absolute heroes of the resistance.

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Barry KIssane's avatar
Barry KIssane
15h

Hi Ian. Thanks for this (excellent) letter. But were you aware that the (critical) links - e.g. to the Allison Inquiry - don't work, but give: "The page you are looking for could not be found or no longer exists." Readers ignorant of the Allison Inquiry may stop reading there, in the opening paragraph ...

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