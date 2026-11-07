Dear Members,

On your behalf, the Aligned Council of Australia has sent the open letter below to 303 Australian media outlets, including our national broadcaster, the ABC, and newsrooms across radio, television and print. We have put a direct question to their editors, chief executives and news directors. Will you assign journalists to investigate the testimony heard at Canada’s Allison Inquiry and give Australians who report vaccine injuries the opportunity to be heard here at home?

Here is the letter.

Dear Editor, Chief Executive and News Director,

OPEN LETTER TO AUSTRALIA’S MEDIA LEADERS - THE ALLISON INQUIRY CANNOT BE IGNORED

On behalf of the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA), we call upon Australia’s media leaders to examine the disturbing testimony presented to Canada’s Allison Inquiry and the profound questions it raises for Australia.

This is not a request to accept every allegation without examination. It is a call for independent investigation, honest reporting and accountability.

The issues are too serious, and the human suffering too significant, to be dismissed, misrepresented or ignored.

The Allison Inquiry - a warning Australia cannot ignore

Canada’s Allison Inquiry heard deeply troubling testimony from people reporting severe injuries, permanent disabilities and deaths of loved ones following COVID-19 vaccination.

These were not simply statistics. They were individuals describing shattered health, ruined careers, fractured families and devastating personal loss.

Following the hearings, Canadian policy scholar Irvin Studin wrote in the Toronto Sun that the vaccination program may represent “the biggest health policy mistake in Canadian history at best, or a crime against humanity at worst.”

He called for resignations, criminal investigations and a full public inquiry.

Dr Peter McCullough subsequently described the publication of Studin’s commentary by a major Canadian newspaper as a potentially significant turning point in media coverage of vaccine injury and pandemic accountability.

The Allison Inquiry was not a judicial tribunal and did not determine causation or criminal responsibility. Nevertheless, the testimony raises questions that responsible journalists cannot simply dismiss.

Where is Australia’s equivalent scrutiny?

Where are the sustained investigations into Australians reporting vaccine injuries?

Where are the interviews with bereaved families, injured health practitioners and workers who lost their livelihoods under vaccination mandates?

Where is the rigorous examination of informed consent, adverse-event surveillance, regulatory independence, pharmaceutical influence and the adequacy of vaccine-injury compensation?

Australians were repeatedly assured that COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective. Millions accepted vaccination in circumstances where refusal could mean losing employment, education or participation in ordinary life.

Doctors who questioned aspects of government policy risked professional sanction. Legitimate scientific debate was too often overshadowed by the demand for conformity.

Public trust in the media has eroded as journalism has become less questioning, particularly when governments, regulators, pharmaceutical companies and media organisations appear to speak with one voice.

Australia’s media played a central role in communicating and reinforcing government vaccination policies. That history carries a responsibility to investigate their consequences with independence, courage and humility.

The pandemic may be over, but for Australians living with recognised or suspected vaccine injuries, its consequences remain very real.

Our call to Australia’s media

The Aligned Council of Australia calls upon Australia’s newspapers, radio and television networks, and particularly the publicly funded ABC, to:

Report impartially on the Allison Inquiry, examining the testimony and supporting evidence. Hear directly from vaccine-injured Australians and bereaved families, treating their experiences with dignity and respect. Investigate vaccination mandates, informed consent and regulatory decision-making, including whether relevant risks and uncertainties were adequately communicated. Examine adverse-event surveillance and compensation arrangements, including whether injured Australians have received appropriate recognition, treatment and support. Investigate conflicts of interest and pharmaceutical influence, including government advertising expenditure and relationships between regulators, public-health authorities and media organisations. Give appropriately qualified dissenting doctors and scientists a genuine opportunity to be heard, with their evidence tested fairly. Support an independent Australian Royal Commission into pandemic decision-making, vaccine safety, mandates, informed consent and regulatory accountability, with powers to compel documents and sworn testimony.

We are not asking journalists to accept allegations as proven. We are asking them to investigate rather than dismiss, examine evidence rather than ridicule witnesses, and hold powerful institutions to the same standards of scrutiny applied to everyone else.

If mistakes were made, they must be acknowledged. If evidence was ignored, we must establish why. If Australians were injured by products they were pressured to receive, they deserve recognition, treatment and fair compensation.

If officials or institutions acted negligently, dishonestly or unlawfully, accountability must follow through due process.

Silence is no longer a neutral position

We invite every media organisation receiving this letter to advise whether it intends to investigate the Allison Inquiry’s testimony and undertake independent reporting into the experiences of Australians reporting vaccine injuries.

The ABC, in particular, has a public responsibility to ensure these matters receive fair, independent and rigorous examination.

Silence is no longer a neutral position. Avoiding difficult questions does not protect public confidence; it corrodes it.

Trust cannot be restored by repeating yesterday’s assurances. It can only be restored through evidence, transparency and accountability.

The Allison Inquiry has placed difficult questions before the Canadian public. Australia deserves the same scrutiny.

History will judge not only those who made the decisions, but also those who possessed the power to investigate them and chose to remain silent.

Yours sincerely,

Professor Ian Brighthope

MB BS, FACNEM, Dip Ag Sci

Founding President, Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine

Katie Ashby-Koppens LLB

Lawyer (NSW)

On behalf of the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA)

Action@AlignedCouncilofAustralia.com.au

Dear Members,

On your behalf, the Aligned Council of Australia has sent the open letter below to 303 Australian media outlets, including our national broadcaster, the ABC, and newsrooms across radio, television and print. We have put a direct question to their editors, chief executives and news directors. Will you assign journalists to investigate the testimony heard at Canada’s Allison Inquiry and give Australians who report vaccine injuries the opportunity to be heard here at home?

We want you to know why we signed this letter and what we intend to do next. Sending it was the first step. An acknowledgement from a newsroom will tell us the letter arrived. What we want to see is a reporter pick up the telephone, listen to a family, examine the records with their permission and put the difficult questions to the people who made the decisions.

At the Allison Inquiry, witnesses described severe illness and disability after COVID-19 vaccination. Others spoke about losing someone they loved. The hearings left questions of causation and legal responsibility unresolved. That is precisely where the work of an investigative journalist begins. What do the records establish? What remains uncertain? When a family reported a suspected injury or death, who investigated it, what did they examine, and did anyone sit down with that family and explain the findings? Australians are entitled to know how their own institutions would answer those questions.

We have singled out the ABC because Australians fund it and have every right to expect it to scrutinise those who govern them. During the rollout, Australians could turn on a radio or television and hear what health authorities expected them to do. A worker told that their livelihood depended on vaccination deserves to hear those same authorities answer questions today. What risks and uncertainties were explained before that worker consented? If they subsequently reported a serious adverse event, how was it assessed? If they sought treatment or compensation, what happened to them?

We also expect newsrooms to examine their own role. That means asking how government advertising was handled, what safeguards protected editorial independence, and how editors decided which medical and scientific voices their audiences would hear. A newsroom willing to ask those questions of itself has every standing to ask them of a regulator, a minister or a pharmaceutical company.

Our demand is an independent Australian Royal Commission with the power to compel documents and hear evidence under oath. Australians should be able to see what advice decision-makers received, what risks they considered, why they imposed mandates and how they responded as evidence accumulated. Where injury is established, those affected deserve recognition, treatment and fair compensation. Where the evidence establishes misconduct, those responsible must answer for it through due process.

Our undertaking to you is straightforward. We will follow up with the outlets we have contacted. Where an editor commissions an investigation, we will welcome it and judge the reporting on its merits. Where an outlet declines, we will ask why. Where there is silence, we will ask again. We will keep pressing until Australians who have carried these questions for years receive a fair hearing, and until an independent Royal Commission can put those questions to the people with the authority and the records to answer them.

Please read the letter above and share it with your local newspaper, radio presenter or television newsroom. Ask one question in your own words: Will your newsroom investigate what happened to people in our community who reported a serious injury or death of a loved one after vaccination, and will you tell your audience what you find?

With determination,

Professor Ian Brighthope and Katie Ashby-Koppens LLB

On behalf of the Aligned Council of Australia