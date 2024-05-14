One step taken by Australian Politicians towards Exiting The World Health Organisation.
We know who we will be voting for at the next election. All 1.7+ million of us.
The following 3 page letter was sent to the Australian Prime Minister on the 14th. May, 2024. It was signed by 14 members of the Australian Parliament.
There are problems with this, James Roguskis latest blog says at the moment they are only calling it an agreement, and Joe Biden has already signed. When they change that word to agreement, it takes 2/3 of congress to vote. Meanwhile back in Oz last March when Albo had his photo op on Kirribilli lawns with Bill Gates we were named as the world centre for pandemic response. There have also been changes during the pandemic in QLD to Australian health regulations- affects all states.
I WILL NOT COMPLY TO DOMESTIC TERRORISTS INCLUDING OUR CORRUPT GOVERNMENT