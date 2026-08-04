Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Fook Keong Yip's avatar
Fook Keong Yip
7h

Wow! I salute you, Mr. Jayden Beale. You make me feel that there are some good strong civilized people on this Earth.

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
7h

The links with political leaders and pharmaceutical companies was most evident with the connections in the Annastacia Palaszczuk family and the Health Minister. We know the evil lives on but I hope this good will not be buried in the laws made by people in power to keep power.

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