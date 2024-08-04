The whole world has been and is still being lied to by governments, its agencies, the medical profession, the entire legacy media and the drug industry. Many of us know the truth and we have to expose all the above for the catastrophic rates of excess deaths, cancer, heart disease, psychiatric disorders. And we will be demanding compensation, accountability and imprisonment for the guilty.

It only takes One Man to stand up and fight.

Below, Senator Johnson swears to expose the truth about ALL vaccines, especially Covid and the routine Childhood shots.

If Donald Trump wins the next election, the USA will probably Exit The World Health Organisation (WHO). If that is the case, with respect to militarily enforced vaccination, the USA will be a safer place to live than New Zealand, and probably Australia.

Ian Brighthope

