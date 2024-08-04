One man, Anthony Fauci, 'led the charge to destroy public health in the west', and he was supported by men and women everywhere, to the detriment of humanity.
Many voices were silenced, but no longer. Senator Ron Johnson, US Republican from Wisconsin has pledged to investigate ALL vaccines as none have ever been tested for safety; even efficacy is doubted.
The whole world has been and is still being lied to by governments, its agencies, the medical profession, the entire legacy media and the drug industry. Many of us know the truth and we have to expose all the above for the catastrophic rates of excess deaths, cancer, heart disease, psychiatric disorders. And we will be demanding compensation, accountability and imprisonment for the guilty.
Click below for the exposure of Anthony Fauci.
It only takes One Man to stand up and fight.
Below, Senator Johnson swears to expose the truth about ALL vaccines, especially Covid and the routine Childhood shots.
Click below for Ron Johnson’s pledge to humanity.
If Donald Trump wins the next election, the USA will probably Exit The World Health Organisation (WHO). If that is the case, with respect to militarily enforced vaccination, the USA will be a safer place to live than New Zealand, and probably Australia.
Ian Brighthope
Senator Ron Johnson is a bit like Senator Gerard Rennick in Oz, standing against all odds. I am sure there will be a lot of resistance by politicians with vested interests in this blood sucking big pHarma abomination. May the truth set us free
You are still not listening! Those of us who were ahead of you 4 years ago are still ahead of you in awareness of what is going on, and you are still not listening to us. Is it beneath your dignity, just like all other doctors, to listen to the afflicted and want to actually do something to help? You are not helping Australians who are victim to the "spike" protein or whatever it is (I think 5G but that is just my opinion), recover our health. You, and all your ilk, are only interested in ego strutting your way across the world as an "expert, and you are not even remotely interested in human beings, in Australians who are being murdered. We human beings in Australia need the small handful of you in Australia to be helping US, helping US navigate the medical industry that has no interest in our welfare and that has officially abandoned us to our fate. We are being left to die, by them and by you.
Start helping us navigate the health system so we get some level of affordable health care, rather than ignoring us as a waste of your time and energy. Where are your websites helping us navigate this? Where are your doctors doing pro-bono work to help us navigate this? Where are your unofficial trial groups experimenting with protocols to help us navigate this. WHERE ARE YOU ALL?????????????
I AM UNVAXXED AND DYING OF THIS GENOCIDE - IN AUSTRALIA!