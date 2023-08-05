Once upon a time, My ABC sought for and exposed the truth.
The cardiologist in this episode had publicly claimed during a that antioxidants could cause cancer and heart disease. Kerry O'Brien was an exceptional journalist. He did his homework.
Preamble
The cardiologist appearing in this episode publicly claimed at a cardiology conference in Perth that the antioxidants Australians were taking could cause cancer and heart disease. He backed off when the brilliant Kerry O’Brien probed into his false claims. This was at a time in the 1990’s when the ABC vigorously sought to tell the truth. Not any…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.