Professor Le Gros' Presentation to the New Zealand Royal Commission into COVID

Professor Graham Le Gros, an immunologist with extensive experience in vaccine development, addressed the New Zealand Royal Commission into COVID, focusing on the scientific and strategic response to the emergence of the novel coronavirus.

Introduction and Background:

Le Gros introduced himself as a professor with decades of experience in immunology, working with both animal and human subjects. He highlighted his role in following the commission’s work and emphasised the importance of the scientific community’s contributions during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Context of the Pandemic's Emergence:

Le Gros described the global concern when initial reports of a new SARS-like virus emerged from China. The virus was alarming due to its high lethality, affecting not only vulnerable populations but also young, healthy individuals, such as doctors treating patients. Given the globalised nature of the world and the inevitability of pandemics, scientists in New Zealand, including Le Gros, anticipated the virus’s potential spread and its severe implications.

Formation of a Scientific Alliance:

In response to the emerging threat, Le Gros and other New Zealand scientists, including vaccine manufacturers, academics, and biochemists, formed an alliance to prepare for the virus’s potential arrival. This coalition aimed to develop strategies to protect New Zealand, including exploring local vaccine development in case international vaccines were unavailable or ineffective. The alliance collaborated with partners like South Pacific SA in Timaru to establish a pipeline for vaccine discovery, design, research, and manufacturing scale-up.

Leadership and Expertise:

The alliance was led by Dr. Fran Pretty, who brought extensive experience in vaccine deployment from her work in Africa and the United States. Her leadership was critical in guiding New Zealand’s clinical program and providing expert advice to the government. The group also played a key role in staying informed about international developments in vaccine science and relaying this information to the public and officials through various platforms, including media and the Ministry of Health.

Scientific Literature Review and Public Communication:

Le Gros emphasized the responsibility of scientists to thoroughly review all scientific literature, including papers raising concerns about vaccine safety. He stressed the importance of maintaining scientific rigor and avoiding oversimplified soundbites when discussing complex topics like mRNA vaccines. He advocated for open, detailed scientific debates to clarify misunderstandings and provide accurate information to the public.

Vaccine Development and Safety:

Le Gros explained the evolution of vaccine technology, contrasting traditional methods (e.g., using whole pathogens) with modern approaches that use specific viral components, like the spike protein in mRNA vaccines, to elicit safer and more targeted immune responses. He addressed concerns about mRNA vaccines, clarifying that they deliver a small piece of genetic material to instruct cells to produce the spike protein, which the immune system recognises as foreign, triggering a protective response without introducing the virus itself.

Addressing DNA Contamination Concerns:

Le Gros tackled concerns about residual DNA in mRNA vaccines, explaining the rigorous purification processes used to remove DNA contaminants. He noted that while trace amounts of harmless DNA bases may remain, these are not biologically significant. He referenced historical examples, like the SV40 contamination in early polio vaccines, to reassure that no evidence suggests harm from residual DNA in modern vaccines, as the body has mechanisms to degrade foreign DNA and RNA.

mRNA Vaccines as Genetic Material:

When questioned about claims that mRNA vaccines are “injections of genetic material” rather than traditional vaccines, Le Gros dismissed this as semantic wordplay. He compared mRNA vaccines to other vaccines, like the measles vaccine, which also use genetic material to stimulate immunity, emphasising that mRNA vaccines are a legitimate and effective form of vaccination.

Reluctance to Engage in Soundbites:

Le Gros expressed reluctance to provide oversimplified answers, emphasising the need for nuanced, scientific discussions. He clarified that this was not an attempt to hide information but a commitment to accuracy, as complex topics like RNA require careful explanation to avoid misinterpretation.

mRNA Vaccine Mechanism and Safety:

Le Gros detailed how mRNA vaccines work, explaining that they deliver messenger RNA to dendritic cells, which present the spike protein to the immune system, prompting the production of neutralizing antibodies and T-cells. He emphasised that mRNA vaccines cannot cause infection, as they only encode the spike protein, not the entire virus. He addressed concerns about the spike protein’s safety, clarifying that it is a carefully designed molecule that does not harm the body, despite misinformation suggesting otherwise.

Manufacturing and Scale-Up:

Le Gros addressed concerns about scaling up mRNA vaccine production, explaining that large-scale manufacturing involves more stringent quality controls than small-scale production. He argued that mRNA vaccines are easier to purify and produce with fewer contaminants compared to traditional vaccines, which often involve complex processes like growing viruses in cell lines or chicken embryos.

Side Effects and Risks:

Le Gros acknowledged established side effects of mRNA vaccines, such as myocarditis, particularly in young men, and noted that certain individuals with genetic predispositions may require special care during vaccination. He refuted claims that mRNA vaccines commonly cause anaphylaxis, explaining that they are not particularly prone to triggering traditional anaphylactic responses. However, he acknowledged that some individuals may experience inflammatory responses, leading to feelings of unwellness, which should be managed with medical oversight.

Support for Vaccine Mandates:

When asked about supporting vaccine mandates based on evidence, Le Gros affirmed that he would support mandates if backed by robust data. He cited clinical trials involving 60,000 participants that demonstrated the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines, expressing confusion about why such evidence was sometimes ignored.

Critique of Professor Le Gros' Presentation and Responses

While Professor Le Gros’ presentation provided a broad overview of the scientific response to COVID-19 and the role of mRNA vaccines, it is subject to significant criticism for its lack of specificity, dismissive tone, and failure to engage deeply with critical concerns. Below is my detailed critique of his presentation and the way he answered questions:

Lack of Specific Evidence and Data:

Le Gros frequently spoke in general terms without providing concrete data or references to support his claims. For instance, when discussing the safety of mRNA vaccines or the absence of harm from residual DNA, he relied on broad assurances (e.g., “no evidence suggests harm”) rather than citing specific studies, trial results, or regulatory standards. This lack of specificity undermines the credibility of his testimony, especially in a formal commission setting where precise evidence is expected. His assertion that clinical trials of 60,000 people demonstrated vaccine safety is vague, as he did not name specific trials, their methodologies, or their outcomes, leaving his claims open to skepticism. Dismissive Attitude Toward Concerns:

Le Gros’ responses to concerns about vaccine safety, particularly regarding DNA contamination and the classification of mRNA vaccines as “injections of genetic material,” were dismissive and bordered on condescending. For example, he labelled the latter concern as “playing with words” and “mischievous,” without acknowledging the legitimate public confusion about novel mRNA technology. This approach alienates audiences who may have genuine questions and fails to bridge the gap between scientific complexity and public understanding. A more empathetic and detailed explanation could have clarified these concerns without diminishing their validity. Evasion of Detailed Discussion:

Le Gros repeatedly expressed reluctance to delve into technical details, citing the need to avoid “soundbites” and the complexity of topics like RNA. While his desire for nuanced discussion is understandable, this reluctance came across as evasive, particularly when addressing critical issues like vaccine side effects or manufacturing concerns. For instance, when asked about differences in the manufacturing process for scaled-up vaccines, he admitted to not understanding the concern and offered a generic response about quality control evolution. This suggests a lack of preparedness to address specific criticisms, which is concerning given his role as an expert witness. Overreliance on Authority and Anecdotes:

Le Gros leaned heavily on his credentials and the expertise of his team (e.g., Dr. Fran Pretty’s experience) to bolster his arguments, rather than providing substantive evidence. His reference to the SV40 contamination in 1960s polio vaccines was an anecdotal diversion that failed to directly address modern concerns about mRNA vaccine purity. By stating that “nothing has happened” with SV40, he glossed over historical controversies and potential long-term effects, which could be perceived as minimising legitimate safety concerns. Failure to Acknowledge Uncertainty:

Le Gros presented an overly confident narrative about the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines, without acknowledging areas of scientific uncertainty. For example, while he acknowledged myocarditis as a side effect, he downplayed other potential risks, such as long-term inflammatory responses, by framing them as manageable with medical oversight. His failure to discuss emerging data on rare side effects or the limitations of early clinical trials weakens his credibility, as it suggests a bias toward promoting vaccines rather than objectively evaluating their risks. Inconsistent Handling of Side Effects:

Le Gros’ discussion of side effects was inconsistent and incomplete. He acknowledged myocarditis but quickly dismissed anaphylaxis as a significant concern, claiming mRNA vaccines are “not great” at causing it. This statement lacks clarity and contradicts reports of anaphylactic reactions in mRNA vaccine recipients. His suggestion that individuals with genetic predispositions should consult doctors is reasonable but vague, as he did not specify which conditions or how they should be managed, leaving the impression of a superficial response. Missed Opportunity for Public Engagement:

Le Gros expressed a desire for open scientific debate but failed to model this in his testimony. His reluctance to engage deeply with contentious issues, such as public concerns about mRNA technology or manufacturing scale-up, missed an opportunity to foster trust. By framing public concerns as “misinformation” or “misinterpretation,” he risked alienating those seeking clarity, rather than providing a transparent and accessible explanation of the science. Unconvincing Defense of Mandates:

His support for vaccine mandates based on “sufficient evidence” was poorly substantiated. While he referenced trials involving 60,000 participants, he did not address the ethical implications of mandates or the variability in individual risk profiles. His assertion that he “doesn’t understand” why such evidence was ignored suggests a disconnect from public and political debates about bodily autonomy and informed consent, which are central to discussions about mandates. Technical Errors and Ambiguity:

The presentation contains moments of ambiguity and potential errors, such as his explanation of the spike protein as a “cozy molecule” or “shape shifter.” These metaphors, while perhaps intended to simplify, risk confusing the audience and trivialising the complexity of the spike protein’s role. Additionally, his explanation of RNA purification processes was overly simplistic, lacking detail about specific techniques or regulatory thresholds, which could have strengthened his case. Failure to Address Broader Context:

Le Gros’ presentation focused narrowly on the scientific and technical aspects of vaccines, neglecting the broader social, ethical, and policy implications of the COVID-19 response. For a Royal Commission tasked with evaluating the national response, his testimony should have been more comprehensive by addressing how scientific advice was integrated into public health policy or how public trust was managed during the rollout of novel vaccines.

In conclusion, Professor Le Gros’ presentation provided a high-level overview of the scientific efforts to address COVID-19 in New Zealand, emphasising the role of mRNA vaccines and the expertise of his team. However, his delivery was marred by a lack of specificity, dismissive responses to valid concerns, and an overreliance on authority rather than evidence. His reluctance to engage deeply with technical questions and his failure to acknowledge uncertainties or ethical considerations weakened the impact of his testimony.

In a commission setting, where clarity, transparency, and public trust are paramount, Le Gros’ approach fell short of providing the robust, evidence-based, and empathetic communication needed to address the complex issues surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

Ian Brighthope