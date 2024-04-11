Nurse shortages, babies dying and the authorities are in denial.
It has been predicted and it's going to get worse. Health care doesn't exist. It's all medical care. The medical and hospital systems are in chaos. There has never been a competant health minister.
ALL AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH BUREAUCRATS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS HEALTH AND MEDICAL DEBACLE.
Click on the picture below to hear the President of The Nurses Professional Association speak of the catastrophic situation our health system is in throughout Australia.
Also Click the pic below.
Australia is currently facing a critical nurse shortage that is impacting the healthcare system at every level, from patient care to the well-being of healthcare workers themselves. This shortage is not a sudden occurrence but the result of years of failed government policies, negligence, and ignorance by authorities and nursing and medical leaders. The situation has been amplified and exacerbated by the grossly mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic, but the roots of the problem lie deep within the healthcare system's structure and the government's approach to healthcare workforce planning and support.
The Australian government and healthcare authorities have been warned about the impending nurse shortage for years. Reports by Health Workforce Australia (HWA) predicted a shortfall of more than 100,000 nurses by 2025 and 123,000 by 2030. Despite these warnings, there has been a lack of proactive measures to address the issue. The closure of HWA in 2014, which had been instrumental in assessing staffing levels and providing critical data, marked a significant step back in workforce planning. Furthermore, the government's approach to healthcare funding has prioritised hospital-based care over community and preventive health, exacerbating the strain on hospital staff and resources.
The response from nursing and medical leaders to the nurse shortage has often been marked by denial and a failure to acknowledge the severity of the issue. This ignorance extends to the conditions that nurses work under, with reports of excessive workloads, mandatory overtime, and lack of proper personal care during the pandemic-stress the major issue. The situation has led to burnout, with extremely high numbers of nurses leaving the profession. I am advised by one senior nurse of the World Of Wellness that over 30,000 have left the profession, many disgusted with the mandating of the killer Covid vaccines. Yet, there has been little action taken to address these concerns seriously, with authorities often downplaying the crisis or shifting the blame onto external factors.
The nurse shortage has had a direct impact on patient care, with reports of increased mortality rates, including among newborn babies. The lack of adequate staffing levels in critical care units, maternity wards, and aged care facilities has compromised the quality of care, leading to preventable deaths. The situation with newborn deaths is particularly tragic, with the Better Health Channel highlighting the need for better access to diverse support options for grieving parents, indicating systemic failures in providing adequate care during critical moments.
The culmination of failed policies, negligence, and ignorance by authorities has fueled extreme community anger and frustration. The public's trust in the healthcare system is eroding, with many feeling that the government and healthcare leaders have abandoned healthcare workers and patients alike. The situation is seen not just as a failure of planning but as a reflection of the values that guide healthcare policy in Australia, where profit and efficiency are often prioritised over patient care and worker well-being.
The nurse shortage in Australia is a complex issue that has been years in the making. It is the result of failed government policies, negligence, and ignorance by authorities, leading to a crisis in patient care and worker well-being. The impact on patients, including the tragic deaths of newborns, has highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to address the shortage. The community's anger and frustration are a call to action for the government and healthcare leaders to prioritise the health and well-being of both patients and healthcare workers.
Without significant changes, the healthcare system in Australia will continue to face challenges and accelerating deterioration with dire consequences for all involved. We need health optimisation, not simply medical care.
Unvaccinated Nurses STILL can’t go back to work without having to provide “proof of previous or current Covid-19 vaccination “ in order to rejoin the Nursing workforce.....at least here in NSW....there are exceptions...but extremely rare and more like stories of “Urban Legends” or lore.....so to speak....and we are still very much overwhelmingly looked like traitors from our fellow vaccinated Nurses because we refused to “take one for the team”....without question on faith so to speak...”🤔 “buyers remorse” or “mob/borg mentality “.....take your pick....but if we lost out careers standing up for patients rights we’d be lauded as “heros” for standing up for our roles as “Patient Advocates”.......we’re apparently just not allowed to “advocate” on our own behalf if our safety is in jeopardy....we’re jyst supposed to effectively role up our sleeves or bend over and “take it” like iur Benevolent Government Overlords/Masters dictate.....we’re supposed to turn off those critical thinking skills and our knowledge of “Evidence Based Pracrice”that used to be so invaluable in our clinical practice....just not as it applies to our own personal health and well being and that of our family.😳😵💫🥸🤡
Until “they”(whoever the bloody hell they actually are) admit there was a problem..(which the Healthcare fraternity is EXTREMELY LAX at doing)....nithing will change and the NEXT Plandemic will absolutely follow the same trajectory as the last.....more innocent people will suffer/die....more Nurses will be intentionally lost/displaced/fired and PATIENT CARE AND OUTCOMES WILL CONTINUE TO SUFFER!
🇦🇺💉”mRNA vaccines can result in spike protein expression in muscle tissue, the lymphatic system, cardiomyocytes and other cells after entry into the circulation. Recipients of two or more injections of the mRNA vaccines display a class switch to IgG4 antibodies. Abnormally high levels of IgG4 might cause autoimmune diseases, promote cancer growth, autoimmune myocarditis and other IgG 4-related diseases (IgG4-RD) in susceptible individuals.” ~ The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, April 2024. (Sourced from Senator Malcolm Roberts’ latest Facebook post this morning, 11 April 2024) https://www1.racgp.org.au/getattachment/3df64026-f1f3-425c-8d3c-7bd16044e3d6/Long-COVID-Sufferers-can-take-heart.aspx