ALL AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH BUREAUCRATS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS HEALTH AND MEDICAL DEBACLE.

Australia is currently facing a critical nurse shortage that is impacting the healthcare system at every level, from patient care to the well-being of healthcare workers themselves. This shortage is not a sudden occurrence but the result of years of failed government policies, negligence, and ignorance by authorities and nursing and medical leaders. The situation has been amplified and exacerbated by the grossly mismanaged COVID-19 pandemic, but the roots of the problem lie deep within the healthcare system's structure and the government's approach to healthcare workforce planning and support.

The Australian government and healthcare authorities have been warned about the impending nurse shortage for years. Reports by Health Workforce Australia (HWA) predicted a shortfall of more than 100,000 nurses by 2025 and 123,000 by 2030. Despite these warnings, there has been a lack of proactive measures to address the issue. The closure of HWA in 2014, which had been instrumental in assessing staffing levels and providing critical data, marked a significant step back in workforce planning. Furthermore, the government's approach to healthcare funding has prioritised hospital-based care over community and preventive health, exacerbating the strain on hospital staff and resources.

The response from nursing and medical leaders to the nurse shortage has often been marked by denial and a failure to acknowledge the severity of the issue. This ignorance extends to the conditions that nurses work under, with reports of excessive workloads, mandatory overtime, and lack of proper personal care during the pandemic-stress the major issue. The situation has led to burnout, with extremely high numbers of nurses leaving the profession. I am advised by one senior nurse of the World Of Wellness that over 30,000 have left the profession, many disgusted with the mandating of the killer Covid vaccines. Yet, there has been little action taken to address these concerns seriously, with authorities often downplaying the crisis or shifting the blame onto external factors.

The nurse shortage has had a direct impact on patient care, with reports of increased mortality rates, including among newborn babies. The lack of adequate staffing levels in critical care units, maternity wards, and aged care facilities has compromised the quality of care, leading to preventable deaths. The situation with newborn deaths is particularly tragic, with the Better Health Channel highlighting the need for better access to diverse support options for grieving parents, indicating systemic failures in providing adequate care during critical moments.

The culmination of failed policies, negligence, and ignorance by authorities has fueled extreme community anger and frustration. The public's trust in the healthcare system is eroding, with many feeling that the government and healthcare leaders have abandoned healthcare workers and patients alike. The situation is seen not just as a failure of planning but as a reflection of the values that guide healthcare policy in Australia, where profit and efficiency are often prioritised over patient care and worker well-being.

The nurse shortage in Australia is a complex issue that has been years in the making. It is the result of failed government policies, negligence, and ignorance by authorities, leading to a crisis in patient care and worker well-being. The impact on patients, including the tragic deaths of newborns, has highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to address the shortage. The community's anger and frustration are a call to action for the government and healthcare leaders to prioritise the health and well-being of both patients and healthcare workers.

Without significant changes, the healthcare system in Australia will continue to face challenges and accelerating deterioration with dire consequences for all involved. We need health optimisation, not simply medical care.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope MB.BS., FACNEM, DipAgSci.

