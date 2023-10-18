NO, not again...........WHO and the International Health Regulators
are continuing to work away at removing our constitutional, collective and individual sovereignty whilst our politicians and journalists are distracted by far less important issues.
Click here for video:
"NO" to the International Health Regulations
SAY NO!
In this video with Dr. John Campbell, the Swiss lawyer Mr. Phillip Kruse, discusses the chilling concerns about the new international health regulatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.