9th Annual NIIM Symposium 2024

Event Date: September 12, 2024, 9:00 am

Join us at the 9th Annual Symposium this September!

Over 2 exciting days, you’ll hear from over 20 world-renowned thought-leaders, researchers, professors and medical experts from a range of disciplines discussing the latest in Integrative Medicine, what it means for you, your patients and clinical practice.

WHEN: 8.45am – 5.00pm, Thursday 12 September & Friday 13 September 2024

LOCATION: Amora Hotel Riverwalk, Richmond, Melbourne

To register your interest in sponsoring and exhibiting, email events@niim.com.au for a copy of the sponsorship prospectus.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

KEY THEMES

Gut-directed hypnotherapy

Biophysics of mitochondrial epigenetics

Medicinal cannabis research results and fibromyalgia

Navigating women’s health in a toxic world

And more to be announced!

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

• GPs, Physicians & Medical Specialists

• Allied & Complementary Health Practitioners

• Dentists, Pharmacists & Assistants

• Nurses & Psychologists

• Health Policy Professionals

• Scientists, Researchers & Educators

• Healthcare Students

WHY ATTEND

• Update your professional knowledge

• Access the latest evidence-based research

• Acquire new practical skills for direct application

• Engage in important, informative discussion

• Network with like-minded colleagues

• Re-charge, re-focus and renew your energy

NETWORKING COCKTAIL FUNCTION

When: Thursday 12th September

Time: 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Where: Amora Hotel Riverwalk

An opportunity to network with likeminded peers. Included in your Symposium ticket.

NIIM ACKNOWLEDGES OUR SUPPORTING ORGANISATIONS

