NIIM - The Future of Health and Medical Care
Symposium: the National Institute of Integrative Medicine (NIIM)
9th Annual NIIM Symposium 2024
Event Date: September 12, 2024, 9:00 am
Join us at the 9th Annual Symposium this September!
Over 2 exciting days, you’ll hear from over 20 world-renowned thought-leaders, researchers, professors and medical experts from a range of disciplines discussing the latest in Integrative Medicine, what it means for you, your patients and clinical practice.
WHEN: 8.45am – 5.00pm, Thursday 12 September & Friday 13 September 2024
LOCATION: Amora Hotel Riverwalk, Richmond, Melbourne
To register your interest in sponsoring and exhibiting, email events@niim.com.au for a copy of the sponsorship prospectus.
KEY THEMES
Gut-directed hypnotherapy
Biophysics of mitochondrial epigenetics
Medicinal cannabis research results and fibromyalgia
Navigating women’s health in a toxic world
And more to be announced!
WHO SHOULD ATTEND
• GPs, Physicians & Medical Specialists
• Allied & Complementary Health Practitioners
• Dentists, Pharmacists & Assistants
• Nurses & Psychologists
• Health Policy Professionals
• Scientists, Researchers & Educators
• Healthcare Students
WHY ATTEND
• Update your professional knowledge
• Access the latest evidence-based research
• Acquire new practical skills for direct application
• Engage in important, informative discussion
• Network with like-minded colleagues
• Re-charge, re-focus and renew your energy
CLICK BELOW:
SPEAKER PROFILES &
PRESENTATION SUMMARIES
CLICK BELOW:
9th Annual NIIM Symposium - Program
NETWORKING COCKTAIL FUNCTION
When: Thursday 12th September
Time: 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Where: Amora Hotel Riverwalk
An opportunity to network with likeminded peers. Included in your Symposium ticket.
TICKETS ON SALE NOW - CLICK HERE