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A Nation Must Serve Its People: My Reflections on Winston Peters’ Address

By Professor Ian Brighthope and I dont want to chose between tweedle dumb and tweedle dee.

What strikes me about this address by Winston Peters is the breadth of the challenge he places before New Zealanders. He connects economic decline, the loss of national ownership, the treatment of citizens during COVID, the concentration of corporate power, and the expanding reach of digital systems. His central argument is that a country must recover the ability—and the political determination—to serve its own people.

As an Australian, I hear much in this speech that deserves attention on our side of the Tasman. Questions about affordable food, access to health care, productive employment, national independence and freedom of choice belong to both countries. They reach into the daily lives of families and into the future our children will inherit.

Peters delivers his message with humour, anger and the confidence of someone who has spent decades in political combat. This is plainly an election speech, including vigorous attacks on opponents and a direct appeal for votes. Nevertheless, beneath the campaigning lies a substantial argument about what government is for, whom it serves, and how citizens can hold it accountable.

Democracy requires politicians to face the public and its anger

Peters opens by defending public meetings and direct questioning. He criticises political campaigning built around television appearances, carefully arranged photographs and superficial encounters.

I regard this as an important starting point. A politician seeking power should be prepared to stand before citizens, explain a position and answer difficult questions. Democratic accountability becomes weaker when public engagement is reduced to managed appearances.

The question period matters for that reason. People raise concerns about pensions, immigration, food labelling, gene technology, digital identity, artificial intelligence, education and school meals. Their questions reveal the distance that can develop between the political conversation and the concerns people carry into their homes each evening.

Economic recovery must mean more than another promise

A major theme of the address is Peters’ contention that New Zealand has experienced decades of economic deterioration under successive governments.

He criticises opposition parties for making spending commitments without adequately explaining how the wealth supporting those commitments will be created. He also challenges parties whose economic answers centre on taxation or wage restraint.

His alternative is a programme built around production, investment, higher wages and increased productivity. He cites Singapore and Ireland as examples of countries that, in his account, changed their prospects through deliberate economic strategy.

I take from this a fundamental point: a country needs a credible account of how it will produce the goods, services, skills and income necessary to support its people. Promises about public expenditure require a productive foundation.

From my perspective in nutritional and environmental medicine, the quality of that growth also matters. Economic success should improve access to nourishing food, secure housing, education and real health care. National prosperity has little meaning for a family that cannot meet those basic needs.

Peters also reflects on missed opportunities to build national savings. He revisits the abandoned superannuation arrangements of the 1970s and his own later proposal for compulsory retirement savings. His argument is that decisions rejected decades earlier can leave a country carrying consequences for generations.

Keep more of the value created by the country

One of his clearest economic arguments concerns the export of relatively unprocessed resources.

He points to timber leaving New Zealand with limited processing and questions whether the dairy industry has captured enough value from the products made from its milk. His concern is that a country can supply excellent raw materials while allowing others to receive much of the return from manufacturing, branding and distribution.

This has particular resonance for me because of my background in agricultural science. A productive agricultural economy should support farmers, regional communities, food quality, processing skills and long-term stewardship of the land. I think it is absolutely crazy for us to be importing asparagus in tins from China or Chile when we grow it here ourselves. Globalist bastards.

Peters’ broader message is that more jobs and more value should remain within New Zealand before products leave its shores.

He then makes serious allegations about corporate transactions involving dairy and meat businesses, including claims about executive incentives and the information presented to farmers. These are allegations made in the speech; the transcript does not provide the documents needed to establish them however I truly believe them. Again globalistic bastards.

My response is that transactions involving major national industries deserve intense and rigorous scrutiny. Farmers and shareholders should have transparent information about valuations, conflicts of interest, executive rewards and the long-term consequences of a sale. In fact, in my opinion, the farmers should be in charge of the marketing.

COVID decisions must remain open to thorough, complete and rigorous examination

For me, the most consequential part of the address concerns COVID policy and accountability.

Peters challenges Chris Hipkins’ record, arguing that a politician promising to repair the ‘health’ system must answer for the effects of vaccination mandates on its workforce. He describes health professionals losing their employment after declining vaccination and questions the consistency of subsequent promises to increase staffing.

The central policy question is clear: what effect did the mandates have on staffing, services and the people affected?

Having spent my professional life in medicine, I believe decisions that remove trained clinicians from patient care require rigorous examination. That examination should address the evidence available at the time, the alternatives considered and the consequences for patients and practitioners.

Peters also alleges that ministers received advice warning against second COVID vaccine doses for adolescents and proceeded despite it. He goes so far as to demand criminal accountability.

That is a grave allegation.

My position is that such records should be available for independent scrutiny. Advice, risk assessments, ministerial decisions and the explanations provided to families should be examined together. Any finding of wrongdoing must rest on evidence and due process.

The same principle applies to people reporting harm. They deserve to be heard, assessed carefully and offered appropriate support. Their circumstances should be investigated with clinical seriousness and compassion.

Scientific authority must permit questions otherwise we have zero science.

Peters attacks the certainty with which political and media figures presented pandemic policy. He argues that many people who supported those policies now have reasons to resist an inquiry into them.

I would express the underlying concern this way: scientific knowledge develops through questioning, scrutiny and revision. Public confidence depends on institutions being able to acknowledge uncertainty and correct mistakes.

Political declarations of certainty cannot substitute for open examination of evidence.

Peters also criticises the refusal of parliamentary parties to engage with protesters. His account presents that refusal as a failure to listen to people experiencing loss of employment, business hardship and exclusion.

I believe governments have a responsibility to hear citizens whose lives their decisions have disrupted. Listening does not require agreement with every claim made by a protest movement. It does require recognising the people involved as members of the public to whom government remains accountable.

Food and electricity are basic necessities

Peters’ criticism of supermarket power centres on the treatment of suppliers and customers. He argues that growers and other primary producers face pressure while shoppers face excessive prices.

He proposes stronger and faster action against pricing abuses, contrasting this with what he depicts as slow regulatory processes and impractical alternatives offered by other parties.

For me, food affordability is also a health issue. The conditions under which food is grown, purchased from farmers and sold to families influence the nation’s nutritional wellbeing.

A food system should make it possible for producers to remain viable and for households to obtain good food at reasonable prices.

Peters applies a similar argument to electricity. He says the government’s ownership interests in major power companies create a tension between receiving financial returns and protecting consumers from high prices.

His point is that government cannot simply distance itself from the behaviour of companies in which it holds substantial ownership.

I see a broader obligation here: essential services should be judged by their contribution to public wellbeing, alongside their financial performance.

National ownership and the banking system

Peters argues strongly for greater domestic banking ownership. He revisits the sale of the Bank of New Zealand and criticises the flow of banking profits to Australian owners.

The argument he builds around it is that overseas ownership can allow a substantial share of the returns from domestic economic activity to leave the country.

This raises an important question about national development: does the financial system adequately support local enterprise, productive investment and communities?

Peters is not rejecting overseas investment altogether. Later in the discussion, he argues that New Zealand needs a more convincing investment proposition and promises a plan to attract capital at a lower cost.

His stated preference is for capitalism with a human face. I understand that to mean an economy in which investment and enterprise contribute to the wellbeing of the population.

Unity, equal citizenship and the Treaty debate

Another major theme is Peters’ defence of a common national identity. He argues that people from different backgrounds should contribute to a shared New Zealand culture, with equal citizenship and common obligations under the law.

He makes forceful claims about the Treaty of Waitangi and the cession of sovereignty, invoking historical Māori leaders in support of his position.

These are contested historical and constitutional questions. His speech presents his interpretation; it does not resolve the wider debate.

The principle I draw from this discussion is that a country needs social cohesion, equal human dignity and institutions capable of addressing disadvantage. That work also requires an honest engagement with history and respect for the people whose experiences differ.

Immigration policy must respect capacity and legal rights

Peters advocates a more restrictive immigration policy and proposes putting an annual target to a referendum. He argues that governments have used immigration to stimulate economic activity without preparing enough housing, infrastructure and public services.

He also emphasises training and employing people already in New Zealand.

An important distinction emerges when an audience member asks about mass deportations. Peters explicitly rejects retrospectively removing rights lawfully granted to migrants. He says that such an approach would conflict with his commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

That distinction deserves to be preserved accurately. He supports tighter future settings while rejecting the wholesale withdrawal of existing lawful rights.

He also criticises aspects of a proposed trade arrangement with India, alleging substantial commitments and questioning transparency. Those specific claims would need to be checked against the agreement and associated documents.

Food labelling and caution about gene technology

An audience question brings the discussion to gene technology, New Zealand’s agricultural reputation and the public’s ability to know what is in food.

Peters supports food labelling and says his party has withheld support for the gene technology legislation because its concerns have not been adequately answered.

This subject connects directly with my work across agricultural science, nutritional medicine and environmental medicine.

People should have meaningful information about their food. Farmers, consumers and communities should also have a voice in decisions affecting production systems and environmental conditions. I believe in organic and regenerative farming.

Careful assessment should address the particular technology, its intended use, potential benefits, possible harms and the means of monitoring its effects. Public trust requires transparency throughout that process. I doubt any new technology would pass the pub test.

Digital identity, cash and personal freedom

Asked about digital currency and identity systems, Peters warns about the possibility of increased control over citizens’ lives. He promises to defend independence and the ability to use cash.

I regard the preservation of choice as central to this discussion.

Digital services can be convenient, but their design and governance matter. People need privacy, accessible alternatives and protection against exclusion from essential services.

Peters’ warning is about the concentration of power that can accompany increasingly interconnected digital systems. His speech does not establish that every such system will be abused; it calls attention to the safeguards that should be considered before dependence becomes entrenched.

Artificial intelligence requires capable oversight

Peters adopts a more qualified position on artificial intelligence than a simple rejection of technological change.

He recognises potential economic advantages, including opportunities associated with data centres, while warning about serious risks. He argues that knowledgeable specialists should guide decisions.

I agree that enthusiasm for innovation must be accompanied by competence and accountability. Communities should understand how major projects affect resources, employment, privacy and public infrastructure.

Expert advice is essential, and the institutions acting on it must remain answerable to the public.

Education, teachers and healthy school meals

The final questions return to the practical foundations of a good society.

Peters emphasises reading, writing, basic educational competence, attendance and useful life skills. He supports opportunities for religious learning while saying these should not displace educational fundamentals.

He also recognises the importance of teacher remuneration and agrees to pursue a student’s concerns about staffing.

On school lunches, he supports their continuation where needed, emphasising nutrition and reducing waste.

For me, this deserves particular attention. Nourishing children is an investment in their wellbeing and their capacity to participate in education. The quality of the food matters, as does whether children actually eat it.

Near the end, Peters identifies four priorities: affordable and secure housing, access to health care, educational opportunity and good wages. These give practical substance to the larger themes of the speech.

My strongest response to this address is that political accountability must become tangible. It should be visible in the treatment of people harmed by public decisions, the protection of individual choice, the quality of children’s food and education, and the ability of families to live securely.

I hear in Peters’ speech a demand that citizens examine political records closely and insist that national institutions serve the people who sustain them. From my perspective as an Australian physician and advocate for nutritional and environmental medicine, that demand deserves a serious hearing.

Ian Brighthope