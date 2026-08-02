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This book is not merely a chronicle of events, nor just an indictment of failed institutions. It is a reckoning-and a tribute. “The COVID Fighters” emerged from a crisis that tore through medicine, democracy, family, and faith. A crisis that weaponised science against the very people it was meant to serve. A crisis that demanded submission in place of consent, obedience in place of ethics, and silence in place of truth.

But it is also a story of those who refused. I have spent my professional life advocating for health based on integrity, transparency, and nourishment of the whole person-not just the profitable fragments. I have witnessed, as many of you have, the erosion of medical trust and the rise of pharmaceutical control over policy, press, and practice. But never, until the COVID-19 era, had I seen such a global abandonment of the fundamental principles of care.

This book bears witness to that failure. But it does more. It honours the individuals - doctors, nurses, scientists, mothers, whistleblowers, patients - who stood against the tide. Who paid the price so others might one day be spared. Who spoke, acted, resisted, and healed even as their reputations, livelihoods, and lives were threatened.

You will hear in these pages both anger and hope. Data and emotion. Clinical facts and human grief. Because the path to restoration is not paved with neutrality-it is forged through truth-telling. The world we seek is not a return to “normal.” It is a leap toward something better-a healthcare system rooted in compassion, honesty, and sovereignty. A science that remembers its soul. A society that refuses to silence its healers again.

Let this book be a light in that direction.

Professor Ian Brighthope

And coming soon: an Interactive Edition, where you can have a real-time conversation with Professor Ian’s Voice Clone Agent, trained on the author’s own knowledge. Access to this interactive edition will be available separately.