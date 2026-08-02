Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Diane's avatar
Diane
6h

Excellent, thank you.

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
6h

The Covid Audit™ (https://WHOtoSTOP.org) which was scribed has made it's way to Geneva. That's the real story. I believe Fauci's Senate hearing was a coverup.

The Covid Audit™ (https://WHOtoSTOP.org)

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