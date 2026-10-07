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NEVER GIVE IN—NEVER GIVE UP

President Trump: Operation Warp Speed demands a reckoning

President Trump, I believe Operation Warp Speed was an historic and momentous failure of judgement and accountability. You may celebrate its speed. I ask you to confront the responsibilities that came with it.

Your administration accelerated vaccine development and manufacturing on an extraordinary scale. That achievement is documented. But speed alone cannot answer the questions that matter most to a physician: What benefits were established? What risks remained uncertain? How honestly were those uncertainties communicated? And how were people who suffered serious adverse effects treated?

These questions cannot be answered by a victory speech.

After more than forty-five years in nutritional and environmental medicine, I have learned that the individual patient must remain the centre of our concern. Governments have reputations to defend. Corporations have investments to protect. Institutions have authority to preserve. The physician’s first responsibility is to the human being seeking help.

That responsibility includes listening when the patient’s experience is inconvenient.

I want every credible report of vaccine injury properly investigated. I want patients treated with compassion, their medical histories examined carefully, and their claims assessed on evidence. They deserve competent care and a fair path to compensation where causation is established. They should never have to win a political argument before receiving medical attention.

President Trump, your willingness to trust the advisers around you requires examination too. Credulity at the highest level carries consequences. A president cannot claim all the credit for a programme while placing every difficult question beyond his own responsibility.

If you were misled, establish how. If assurances exceeded the evidence, identify who gave them. If you made errors, acknowledge them plainly.

That would be leadership.

I want Anthony Fauci and every other relevant official subjected to rigorous, independent scrutiny. Preserve the records. Examine the correspondence. Disclose conflicts of interest. Test public statements against what was known at the time. Allow witnesses to be questioned and competing interpretations to be heard.

Where admissible evidence establishes criminal wrongdoing, pursue lawful prosecution. Where guilt is proved and imprisonment is warranted, impose it-however prominent the individual.

My demand is accountability through evidence and due process. A predetermined verdict would undermine the justice I am calling for.

Fauci’s pardon adds a significant legal complication, but it does not settle the historical questions or establish either guilt or innocence. Those questions still deserve examination.

Nor will I accept a reckoning confined to one man. We need to examine the decisions of political leaders, regulators, manufacturers and medical institutions, each according to their actual responsibilities. Accountability must follow the evidence wherever it leads.

I also want a broader examination of the health priorities that shaped the response. Prevention, nutrition, metabolic health and the care of vulnerable people deserve serious attention. Every intervention—pharmaceutical or nutritional—should face honest scrutiny, with claims proportionate to the evidence.

My resolve remains firm.

I will continue to speak for informed consent, freedom to question, transparent research and compassionate care. I will continue to demand answers that patients and families can examine for themselves.

President Trump, confront your own decisions with the same determination you bring to confronting your opponents. Open the record. Support a highest level independent investigation. Accept its findings, including those that reflect poorly on you.

Never give in to political convenience. Never give up on the people still waiting for answers.

Professor Ian Brighthope