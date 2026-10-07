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David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
Oct 8Edited

US lawyer Tom Renz: “It's incomprehensible to me that @realDonaldTrump continues to talk about Operation Warp Speed as anything other than a catastrophe. He's right about it being a military op, but his handling of COVID led to the 2020 election steal and millions of global deaths from the deadly mRNA COVID jabs.”

https://fb.watch/v/5E7VpoJ_5/?fs=e (Facebook)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 8

Agreed! Operation Warp Speed was bad judgment. He trusted Fauci's expertise! I read that , if he had not signed this legislation, we would have been locked down for ten years, while the vax industry kept on with its research for an ultimate vaccine. Well, it is still promoting its research, which has not been stopped. I write President Trump...I don't even know, if anyone reads the letters.

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