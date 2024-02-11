Neo-pathology of white rubbery clots ('Calamari-Clots') discovered by the embalmers
of people who were vaccinated and sadly passed away. These 'clots' have never been seen before and the authorities are again denying the reality.
‘Calamari Clots’ are tough White Rubbery Clots never before seen by pathologists
Discussion
White rubbery clots found by embalmers typically indicate a condition known as adipocere formation or saponification. Adipocere is a waxy, soap-like substance that forms from the decomposition of fatty tissues in the body under specific conditions. These conditions…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.