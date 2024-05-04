Thank you for sharing your story Tania.
And thank you Russell for having the courage that all of our politicians should have to tell the truth.
That took courage, to be slammed with the horrific truth.
We need to stand by any politicians, doctors, and bureaucrats who confront reality. All that matters is to stop the democide.
Heartbreaking. Dr Kerryn Phelps’ latest Facebook post (this evening) is on free speech. I’ve now shared this Substack post there. Thank you Professor Brighthope.