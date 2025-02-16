Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

It has been claimed that Australia has significantly ‘advanced’ its biotechnology sector by establishing mRNA vaccine manufacturing facilities, ensuring local production capabilities and bolstering pandemic preparedness. Let’s look at reality and the truth.

Moderna's Manufacturing Facility in Melbourne

In December 2024, Moderna inaugurated a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Melbourne. This development was part of a decade-long agreement between Moderna and the Australian government, valued at over A$2 billion. Did we vote for this?

The facility is poised to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses annually, with initial outputs focusing on COVID-19 boosters and plans to expand to other vaccines, such as those for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is also claimed the the establishment of this facility not only enhances Australia's vaccine self-sufficiency but also positions Melbourne as a pivotal hub in the global biotechnology landscape.

New South Wales RNA Pilot Manufacturing Facility

Complementing Victoria's efforts, New South Wales commenced the construction of a $96 million RNA research and pilot manufacturing facility at Macquarie University in mid-2024. Scheduled for completion by 2026, this center aims to revolutionise vaccine development and health solutions in the region. The facility will focus on RNA technology, enabling the independent design, testing, and manufacturing of RNA-based therapeutics for various clinical trials. This initiative underscores New South Wales' commitment to advancing medical research and ensuring readiness against future health challenges.

Investment and Economic Impact

The combined investments in these facilities reflect Australia's strategic commitment to enhancing its biomedical infrastructure. The A$2 billion allocated for Moderna's Melbourne facility and the $96 million for New South Wales' RNA pilot plant signify a robust dedication to fostering innovation in vaccine development and ensuring the nation's health security. These establishments are expected to generate numerous high-skilled jobs, stimulate local economies, and position Australia as a leader in mRNA vaccine production in the Southern Hemisphere.

Politicians Love mRNA Technology.

In December 2024, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan announced the opening of the Southern Hemisphere's first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility at Monash University's Clayton campus in Melbourne. This state-of-the-art facility, developed in partnership with Moderna, is poised to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses annually, targeting respiratory diseases such as influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.

The establishment of this facility is a significant milestone in Australia's biotechnology landscape, positioning the nation among a select few globally with end-to-end mRNA manufacturing capabilities. Premier Allan emphasised the strategic importance of this development, stating, "We’ll never have to fight to get our fair share of vaccines again because the Southern Hemisphere’s first end-to-end mRNA vaccine facility has opened in Victoria."

In addition to vaccine production, the facility is expected to create hundreds of jobs and stimulate local economic growth. Michael Azrak, Moderna’s General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, highlighted the broader impact, noting that the facility "will turbocharge the growth of Australia’s sovereign mRNA manufacturing industry."

Monash University has played a pivotal role in this initiative, leveraging its expertise in mRNA and RNA therapeutics. The university established the Monash Centre for Advanced mRNA Medicines Manufacturing and Workforce Training, Australia's first dedicated mRNA workforce training center. This center aims to develop the specialised skills required for the burgeoning mRNA industry, ensuring a pipeline of talent to support ongoing innovation and production.

The opening of the Moderna Technology Centre at Monash University marks a transformative moment for Australia's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It not only secures the nation's vaccine supply but also positions Victoria as a global leader in medical research and biotechnology.

Recent developments in the study of mRNA vaccines targeting Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children have highlighted both potential advancements and safety concerns.

Now there are very serious safety concerns, Premier Allan

In late 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paused enrollment in all clinical studies of RSV vaccines for infants. This decision followed safety concerns arising from a clinical trial involving two experimental RSV vaccines, which not only failed to protect infants but also exacerbated their conditions upon RSV infection. These findings have unsettled many in the RSV research community, recalling similar issues from vaccine trials decades ago.

Specifically, in July 2024, Moderna halted its pediatric RSV vaccine trials after observing that 12.5% of vaccinated infants aged five to eight months experienced clinically significant or severe RSV infections, compared to 5% in the placebo group. Additionally, there were five reported cases of severe RSV in the vaccinated group versus one in the placebo group. Vaccine induced disease.

In January 2025, the FDA announced that RSV vaccines developed by GSK and Pfizer would carry warnings about a potential increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a so-called ‘rare neurological disorder’. This decision was based on post-marketing trials indicating a possible rise in GBS cases within 42 days of vaccination, though ‘evidence’ was insufficient to confirm a causal relationship.

Ongoing Research and Future Directions

Despite these challenges, research into RSV vaccines continues. Moderna's Imagine mRNA Trial aims to evaluate the safety and immune response of an investigational mRNA vaccine in children and teens aged 2 to 17 years.

I wish to underscore the impossibility of developing safe and effective RSV vaccines for any population. While mRNA LNP technology offers no promising avenues, ensuring prophylactic safety remains paramount. Ongoing and future studies of nutraceuticals such as vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and repurposed medicines will be crucial in addressing the challenges and advancing RSV prevention and treatment strategies for children.

mRNA is a dangerous technology and should be outlawed.

Perhaps it should be replaced by a superior technology.

The Dawn of Immortacell: A Revolution?

In the glistening skyscrapers of global capitals, politicians, business moguls, and Wall Street elites toast to the future—one sculpted by ‘Immortacell’, a breakthrough biotech marvel promising to extend human life indefinitely. Markets soar, think tanks celebrate, and campaign speeches swell with pledges of national dominance in ‘biological supremacy.

But in sterile laboratories and shadowed hospital wards, scientists and doctors whisper another truth: ‘Immortacell is a gamble soaked in blood’.

Dr. Ias Toss, the mind behind the technology, is hailed as the "Architect of the Next Evolution." To his investors, he is a saviour; to his critics, he is a man playing God. The technology—an experimental fusion of mRNA manipulation and cellular reprogramming—was meant to ‘rewrite aging itself’. Yet, in early human trials, subjects reported hallucinations, neurological breakdowns, and—most alarmingly—sudden, untraceable deaths.

"Revolution requires casualties," Toss dismisses in an interview, his sharp blue eyes devoid of remorse. "Weak vessels crumble. The worthy endure."

Despite these warnings, governments push for immediate deployment, corporations weave it into executive health packages, and the world watches as the first "Enhanced Leaders" step onto the stage. Their skin glows with an unnatural sheen, their movements sharp as machines. But behind closed doors, rumours swirl of ‘twitching hands, burning fevers, and voices muttering from nowhere’.

A small but resolute faction of doctors and researchers plead for a halt, for deeper study. Yet in a world enthralled by power, longevity, and profit, their cries are swallowed in the tide of progress at any cost.

And as Dr. Toss watches the first fatalities dismissed as "statistical anomalies," he smiles—not with concern, but with vindication. The future belongs to those who survive it.

Damn them.

Ian Brighthope

