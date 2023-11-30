Mr. Albanese: say sorry and sue big pharma!
Prime Minister, open our courts to the litigation the people deserve. Instruct the legal profession to do its duty. Nominate a new set of honest and just judges who will be acceptable to the public.
and sue the vaccine manufacturers
Slow Justice is No Justice !!!
Prime Minister, open our courts to the litigation the people deserve. Your mRNA vaccines have maimed and killed too many Australians.
Justice is the cornerstone of a civilized society, serving as a bedrock for the protection of individual rights and the maintenan…
