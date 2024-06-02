Colds, Flus and Covid Variants: They’re nearly all the same. Including H5N1.

Over the past 50 years since I graduated in medicine, every Minister for Health has frustrated me to the point of exasperation. They never give you health advice in winter to protect you and your families from acute viral respiratory infections. The most important thing to do is to get healthy, eat well, sleep well, do some exercise and expose yourself to sunlight. The first ranking supplement is vitamin C. I have written before about vitamin C and the doses required, sometimes very high if you are very sick. However, a maintenance during winter of 2 to 4 grams per day is easy to do and pleasant.

This is important now as we head into the winter. You should include vitamin D, zinc, and some immune supporting herbs. I have included in this newsletter my Spice and Honey recipe for immunity for those who are keen to get really healthy.

Instructions for Taking Vitamin C Powder.

Taking vitamin C powder by mouth is a very effective way to supplement your daily intake of this essential nutrient, especially if you are ill. Here is a detailed guide on how to do it, including the best practices and potential side effects.

Dosage and Preparation.

Measure one rounded teaspoon of vitamin C powder.

Dissolve the powder in 200 ml of water or juice.

Add a slice of lemon to the mixture for added flavour and potential health benefits.

Consumption.

Drink the prepared solution gradually over a 12 to 24-hour period. This helps to maintain a steady level of vitamin C in your bloodstream and can minimise potential gastrointestinal discomfort.

Timing.

It is recommended to take vitamin C with or after meals. This can help reduce the risk of stomach upset and improve absorption.

Best Forms of Vitamin C Powder.

Sodium Ascorbate is the best form. It is less acidic and gentler on the stomach compared to ascorbic acid. It is a good choice for those with sensitive stomachs or gastrointestinal issues. The amount of sodium is very low and not a problem from the perspective of blood pressure control. In fact the ascorbate helps renal health and sodium clearance as well as the clearance of uric acid.

Magnesium Ascorbate is another buffered form of vitamin C that is less likely to cause stomach irritation and can provide additional magnesium, which is beneficial for overall cardiac and metabolic health.

Forms to Avoid

Calcium Ascorbate. While it is also a buffered form, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those who need to monitor their calcium intake.

Ascorbic Acid. This is the pure acidic form of vitamin C and can be more irritating to the stomach due to its acidity.

Potential Side Effects.

One of my favourite maxims at talks is ‘the side effects of oral vitamin C are wind, loose bowels and chronic good health’.

Gastrointestinal Issues. Common side effects of taking high doses of vitamin C include wind (gas), loose bowels, and general digestive discomfort. These symptoms are usually mild and can be managed by adjusting the dosage or spreading the intake throughout the day.

Kidney Stones. Excessive intake of vitamin C, particularly in supplement form, can increase the risk of kidney stones in highly susceptible individuals. This is due to the increased excretion of oxalate, a compound that can form kidney stones. This is extremely rare but may occur if the patient is on chemotherapy. Even then, the stones are more likely due to the chemo.

Nutrient Imbalances. High doses of vitamin C can interfere with the absorption of other nutrients, such as copper and zinc, and can enhance iron absorption, potentially leading to imbalances. Copper is a very important trace element for supplementation in patients with pain and inflammation. Zinc can block the uptake of copper and iron. Specific tests may need to be performed in these cases.

Benefits

Chronic Good Health. Regular intake of vitamin C supports various bodily functions, including immune system health, collagen production, cancer cell inhibition and antioxidant protection. It maintains overall health and well-being.

By following these guidelines, you can effectively supplement your diet with vitamin C powder while minimising potential side effects. Always consult with a properly qualified medical practitioner or healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.

The content of this article and other writings provided on this Substack are intended solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as medical advice. The information presented herein is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this Substack. By using this site, you acknowledge and agree to these terms and conditions.

Remember, taking responsibility for your own health is a benefit to you. Educating others benefits you even more when there is less sickness around. And it’s fun. Best wishes.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack