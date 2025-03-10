Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

‘Just Normal Doctoring’ — a Texas Doctor’s Eyewitness Report on Measles Outbreak

Summary of the article in The Defender

Dr. Ben Edwards, an integrative medicine practitioner from Lubbock, Texas, has been treating children affected by a measles outbreak in Gaines County. In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Edwards reported that unconventional treatments—such as budesonide (a steroid inhaler), cod liver oil (rich in vitamins A and D), and clarithromycin (an antibiotic)—yielded positive results. He believes the death of a child on February 26, 2025, could have been prevented if the hospital had administered budesonide, which he says reduces inflammation in the airways, a common complication in measles cases. The child’s father claims the hospital refused "breathing treatments," leading to community distrust in local medical facilities.

Edwards mobilised a community effort to distribute cod liver oil and budesonide, including a private plane delivery of supplies. He treated numerous children, including a critically ill infant who showed remarkable improvement after receiving these treatments. Supported by Texas Medical Board Rule 200, which allows alternative treatments, Edwards argues this approach aligns with "normal doctoring" focused on patient care rather than strict protocols.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised these methods, while critics like Dr. Megan Ranney emphasize vaccination as the best prevention. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden warned that the MMR vaccine, contraindicated for sick children, might contribute to outbreaks due to virus shedding. The article highlights a divide between alternative treatments and mainstream recommendations amid the outbreak.

CLINICAL OPINION

Treat co-morbidities with nutraceuticals as an urgent requirement on first presentation of a case of measles.

Single high dose vitamin A prevents serious measles during an epidemic.

Oral or intravenous Vitamin C is best administered for a severe acute measles case preferentially to budesonide

Add budesonide if there is no evidence of pulmonary infection.

Zinc and selenium may be necessary if insufficient.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Notice: Not to Be Construed as Health or Medical Advice

The information contained herein is presented solely for general informational purposes and is not intended to constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, professional health or medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. It is not a substitute for the expertise, judgment, or services of a qualified, experienced, and duly trained healthcare practitioner or licensed medical professional. Readers are expressly advised to seek the counsel of such professionals for personalised guidance and treatment options pertinent to their specific health conditions prior to making any decisions or undertaking any course of action based upon the information provided.

The author disclaims any and all responsibility or liability for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the content, as well as for any consequences, direct or indirect, arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Utilisation of this material is undertaken at the reader’s sole discretion and risk. For all matters pertaining to health and medical care, consultation with an appropriately credentialed professional is strongly recommended.