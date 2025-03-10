More on the measles -‘Just Normal Doctoring’
Remember that measles was well on the decline BEFORE the advent of the vaccine.
‘Just Normal Doctoring’ — a Texas Doctor’s Eyewitness Report on Measles Outbreak
Summary of the article in The Defender
Dr. Ben Edwards, an integrative medicine practitioner from Lubbock, Texas, has been treating children affected by a measles outbreak in Gaines County. In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Edwards reported that unconventional treatments—such as budesonide (a steroid inhaler), cod liver oil (rich in vitamins A and D), and clarithromycin (an antibiotic)—yielded positive results. He believes the death of a child on February 26, 2025, could have been prevented if the hospital had administered budesonide, which he says reduces inflammation in the airways, a common complication in measles cases. The child’s father claims the hospital refused "breathing treatments," leading to community distrust in local medical facilities.
Edwards mobilised a community effort to distribute cod liver oil and budesonide, including a private plane delivery of supplies. He treated numerous children, including a critically ill infant who showed remarkable improvement after receiving these treatments. Supported by Texas Medical Board Rule 200, which allows alternative treatments, Edwards argues this approach aligns with "normal doctoring" focused on patient care rather than strict protocols.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised these methods, while critics like Dr. Megan Ranney emphasize vaccination as the best prevention. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden warned that the MMR vaccine, contraindicated for sick children, might contribute to outbreaks due to virus shedding. The article highlights a divide between alternative treatments and mainstream recommendations amid the outbreak.
CLINICAL OPINION
Treat co-morbidities with nutraceuticals as an urgent requirement on first presentation of a case of measles.
Single high dose vitamin A prevents serious measles during an epidemic.
Oral or intravenous Vitamin C is best administered for a severe acute measles case preferentially to budesonide
Add budesonide if there is no evidence of pulmonary infection.
Zinc and selenium may be necessary if insufficient.
I've always been mystified why measles is played up as a 'deadly' disease...
Another anecdote…
I'm 65 years old, born in London in 1959.
A few years ago I asked my Mum if she remembered me having the measles as a child. She said I did, when I was around 18 months old, this would be 1961. My Mum was alarmed at first to see her baby covered in spots. She was a young mother, only 19 years old and I was her first child. She called the doctor to the house (they did that in those days...), and she recalled that the doctor told her I had the measles, but told her not to worry, they would just run their course (a rather more benign message than we receive nowadays...) My Mum said the spots lasted about ten days and I did not seem too adversely affected. She said "it did not put you off your food in any way" and "you used to sleep right through the night from 10.00 pm to 6.00 am". As far as I’m aware there was no medical intervention, just natural mothering…
In 2012 I had serological testing to check my immunity for measles, mumps and rubella. According to these tests I understand I'm 'protected'. It seems I have natural immunity to measles due to having this disease as a child. Somehow I must have had exposure to mumps too, but I do not recall having obvious symptoms of mumps. It's likely I had rubella vaccination as a child.
So in my case, measles was a mild self-limiting illness.
Why is measles beat up as such a deadly disease? Very similar to a recent fear-mongering event...'Covid'...
I was born in 1965, way before the MMR was invented. I remember having mumps, and being sent home from Kindergarten with a rash all over my body (? Measles). I had Rubella vax in 1977 ( at school). Mum used to give us a vile tasting ‘Emulsion’ every so often. It was cod liver oil! The wisdom of woman who finished school at 16, was married at 21 and had her first child at 22! ( me at age 35) was lost on us kids because we used to run out the back door and spit it out! She stopped buying it after a while.