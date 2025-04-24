Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karyne's avatar
Karyne
3h

Oh God. This problem is never going away. Just today I hear of yet another person, 68 years old, ‘suddenly’ dropping dead. It’s always the ‘suddenly’ word before the dead word. Whilst I agree with every word you say here what I find very hard is sending it to people I know are jabbed. The general silence out there is deafening and I don’t want to scare the pants off them any more than they might be now yet at the same time I want them to be aware and possibly take preventative action. That includes not taking any more shots and certainly not voting for the parties that got us into this mess. Just like in early 2020 when I was frantically sending out emails warning people not to take the shots I now find myself (like others) in the same position of warning those same people who didn’t listen the first time to get advice on what they should do going forward to prevent a possible ‘sudden death’. You must be extremely tired Prof Brighthope. It’s bad enough for people like me trying to wake people up as best I can let alone the Herculean task you’ve given yourself of trying to save humanity. God Bless You and I have no doubt he will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
3hEdited

We need to win first and reaching and educating is needed for that. The nudge units and propaganda media stations haven't missed a beat and that beat isn't just leading the sheep to the slaughter its the hypnotic spell of the business as usual.

After all if there was anything amiss the television would say so, if only in the absence of business as usual. It's ridiculous notion to the oblivious, who could believe they could be poisoned and potentially not just the individual their entire future bloodline and any that join it.

Speaking for myself we're past reparations mate, justice is what everyone should be focused on and the reparations for the injured will come from there. We need the righteous anger to power this, to focus and counter the constant every blaring fear.

Justice includes the names of the people that cut deals, the nudge units, the traitors in the public service.

Not just through all the senior public service but most obviously seeded through the judicial. The travesty of "no standing" while not disclosing that the the ho worked directly for Pfizer and when a complaint was raised it was ignored.

The word is treason and people can pretend it's not such all they want. This is too large, too co ordinated and too choreographed(event 201) to be anything but. The question isn't just who "they" are but also who amongst the "movement" our hero's/names betrayed themselves, betrayed our country, our children and our species.

Coincidently I believe the punishment for treason was changed from hanging to a relatively short jail sentence, obviously a coincidence like the 1000 others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture