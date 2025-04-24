Opinion Piece

The Immorality of Forced Vaccination and the Need for Reparation

The global push for COVID-19 vaccination was not merely a public health campaign; it was a draconian exercise in control, rooted in hubris and fraught with ethical violations. Governments, pharmaceutical companies, and health authorities coerced billions into receiving experimental mRNA vaccines, often under threat of social exclusion, job loss, or restricted freedoms. This unprecedented mandate was not only immoral but also a profound betrayal of human autonomy, leaving a trail of distrust, damaged relationships, and potential, but in my mind, real harm to the human genome. The time for accountability and reparation is now.

The Ethics of Coercion

Forcing medical interventions on populations, particularly those with unproven long-term safety, violates the principle of informed consent—a cornerstone of medical ethics. Individuals were pressured to comply through vaccine passports, workplace mandates, and public shaming, with little regard for personal choice or medical history. This approach dismissed the diversity of immune responses and ignored early signals of adverse events, such as myocarditis, thrombosis and eventually unexplained excess deaths. The immorality lies not just in the act of coercion but in the dismissal of dissenting voices, including scientists and doctors who questioned the one-size-fits-all strategy.

Hubris and the Quest for Artificial Herd Immunity

The pursuit of herd immunity through artificial substances reflects a dangerous arrogance. Human immunity is a complex, evolutionary marvel, yet policymakers believed they could engineer it with novel mRNA technology, bypassing natural processes. This hubris ignored the potential for unintended consequences, from immune dysregulation to genetic alterations. Emerging studies show that repeated mRNA vaccinations disrupt gene expression, raising concerns about realistic long-term damage to the human genome. The assumption that we could outsmart nature has backfired, with rising excess mortality and vaccine-related injuries demanding a reckoning.

Destruction of Trust and Relationships

The vaccine mandates fractured societies, pitting families, friends, and communities against each other. Those who questioned the vaccines were labelled as conspiracy theorists, ostracised, and silenced. Politicians and health officials perpetuated theories of universal safety, downplaying risks like myocarditis, which disproportionately affected young men. This betrayal has eroded trust in institutions, with many now questioning the integrity of science itself. The creation of a distrustful populace is a lasting wound, one that will take generations to heal, especially with the leaders we have in politics like our prime minister Anthony Albanese and those of the extreme socialist parties such as the Teals and Greens. All in favour of the deadly mandates.

The Need for Reparation

The damage caused by forced vaccination demands more than apologies—it requires reparation. First, there must be full transparency, with independent investigations into vaccine danger and excess mortality. Pharmaceutical companies, shielded by legal immunity, must be held accountable for adverse events. Compensation programs for vaccine-injured individuals, such as those with myocarditis, should be established globally. Finally, we must restore trust through open dialogue, acknowledging the harm caused by coercive policies and committing to patient-centred care.

The COVID-19 vaccine saga is a cautionary tale of gross human overreach. It exposed the fragility of ethical frameworks under pressure and the devastating consequences of prioritising control over reason and compassion. As we move forward, we must reject the arrogance that fuelled this crisis and rebuild a health system grounded in humility, transparency, and respect for individual choice.



Below is a true copy of the article from Norway

Norway Exposes Cover-Up of Global Death Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed

Frank BergmanApril 20, 2025 - 12:54 pm

Norway has issued a chilling alert to the rest of the world after the nation’s leading scientists exposed a cover-up of data linking a global surge in excess deaths to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

A group of Norwegian scientists is sounding the alarm after a major study of international mortality data exposed a global cover-up of excess deaths among the “vaccinated.”

While the link between deaths and Covid shots is not new, the researchers found evidence that reporting on the official data had been manipulated to hide the link to the injections.

They uncovered previously unreported data showing that excess deaths skyrocketed among the Covid-vaxxed.

In addition, the scientists found that previous studies showing high mortality rates among the unvaccinated had selectively used data for unhealthy cohorts.

This manipulation sought to suggest to the public that people who refused to get vaccinated were dying.

The team behind the study was led by Professor Jarle Aarstad of the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences.

That is a lie of unbelievable magnitude.

Click on the picture above for the full story and references.

Weekly UK excess mortality in percent and cumulative excess mortality.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, the FDA has revealed that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering a sudden and unexpected death for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

According to the FDA, the mRNA “vaccines” have created a sudden death ticking time bomb due to the massively increased risk of “vaccinated” people suffering from a deadly blood clot.

The shocking admission was revealed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

According to the study, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research admits that the “regulatory window of concern” for a novel genetic product, such as Covid mRNA “vaccines,” is 5-15 years.

Worryingly, the admission suggests that the vaccinated population may be facing a wave of surging blood clots as the Covid shots were only rolled out for public use roughly four years ago.

TURBO CANCERS ON THE RISE

For a healthy and prosperous Australian future…

