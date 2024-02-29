Click on the picture below to view a very simple explanation of how mRNA collects amino acids to manufacture proteins as the mRNA passes through the ribosome (the protein making factory). It is at this stage when slippage of the mRNA may occur (frame-shifting) to produce a ‘foreign protein’.
To explain how frame-shifting works in a simple manner, I will…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.