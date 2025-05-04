Click on the picture below for the article.

The video features a press conference led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and autism researcher Walter Zahar, addressing the CDC's latest Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey, which reports a significant rise in autism prevalence among U.S. children. The key points of the narrative are:

Alarming Increase in Autism Prevalence: The ADDM report indicates that autism prevalence among eight-year-olds (born in 2014) has risen to 1 in 31, up from 1 in 36 two years prior and 1 in 150 in the early 1990s, marking a 480% increase over two decades. Boys are disproportionately affected, with a prevalence of 1 in 20 nationally and 1 in 12.5 in California, reflecting a 4:1 male-to-female ratio. Approximately 25% of diagnosed children exhibit severe symptoms, including non-verbal communication, lack of toilet training, and behaviours like headbanging and sensory sensitivities.

Rejection of Epidemic Denial: Kennedy and Zahar strongly dispute the notion that the rise in autism diagnoses is solely due to better recognition or changing diagnostic criteria, a narrative they describe as an "industry canard" perpetuated by mainstream media and interests avoiding scrutiny of environmental factors. Historical studies, such as a Wisconsin study of 900,000 children finding a prevalence of 0.7 per 10,000 and a North Dakota study reporting 3.3 per 10,000, contrast sharply with current rates, suggesting a real epidemic. A 2009 study by the MIND Institute at UC Davis, led by epidemiologist Irv Hertz-Picciotto, confirmed that only a small fraction (10-25%) of the increase could be attributed to improved diagnostics, with 75-80% indicating a genuine rise.

Environmental Toxins as the Cause: Both speakers assert that autism is triggered by environmental exposures, not solely genetics, as genes only confer vulnerability and cannot cause epidemics. They cite the EPA's finding that the autism epidemic began around 1989, pointing to a toxin that became ubiquitous at that time, affecting diverse demographics and disproportionately impacting boys. Potential culprits include mold, food additives, pesticides, air and water pollutants, medicines, and even ultrasound, though Kennedy expresses skepticism about the latter. Genetic vulnerabilities, such as low glutathione production or the MTHFR gene, may exacerbate susceptibility, but an external trigger is necessary.

Call for Urgent Action and Research: Kennedy announces plans to shift chronic disease monitoring to a new division under the Administration for a Healthy America, emphasising real-time data collection to replace outdated, delayed reports. Within weeks, new studies will be launched to identify specific environmental toxins, leveraging AI and digitised health records for rapid results. These studies, led by credible scientists like Jay Batacharya will involve global researchers and grant proposals, ensuring an unbiased approach free from censorship or industry influence. Kennedy commits to following the science, with initial findings expected by September, though the process will be ongoing.

Societal and Economic Impact: The speakers highlight the devastating impact of autism on families, communities, and the nation, describing it as a public health crisis that destroys children’s potential and burdens society. A study predicts that autism-related costs could reach $1 trillion annually by 2035, exacerbating healthcare expenses. Kennedy emphasises the preventable nature of the condition, arguing that identifying and eliminating the responsible toxins is critical to protecting future generations.

Critique of Industry and Media: Kennedy accuses industries profiting from environmental toxins of promoting the narrative that autism has always been prevalent, normalising the epidemic to avoid accountability. He urges the press to be more skeptical and inquisitive, questioning why severe autism is absent in older populations, which further debunks the better-diagnosis argument.