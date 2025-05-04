Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
12h

Have you recently looked at the Australian vaccine schedule for children? Totally mirrors the FDA recommendations. Add to that the recommended vaccines for pregnant women - whooping cough - actually whooping cough cough tetanus and diptheria , COVID vaccine, flu vaccine, RSV vaccine. That horrific. Hepatitis vat in the labour ward for babies does my head in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture