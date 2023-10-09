Morality and experimental vaccines
in my opinion there is evidence of probable criminal elements within the vaccine industry that should not remain unchallenged
Phillip Buckhaults, Professor of Cancer Molecular Genetics,
Morality of Vaccine Liability
OPINION
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the intricate relationship between public health, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory frameworks into the spotlight. One contentious issue that has emerged is the provision of blanket liability contracts to pharmaceutical…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.